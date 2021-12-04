Looking ahead at the slate of movies scheduled for theatrical release in 2022, it’s easy to pinpoint the biggest box office blockbusters of the crop. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe titles will doubtlessly draw in moviegoers like a moth to a flame. Meanwhile, new titles from James Cameron and Jordan Peele will likely prove successful just based on the track records of their respective filmmakers. As for animated films on the dockets, who’s going to doubt the box office viability of new films starring Buzz Lightyear and the Minions?

But what about the smaller titles? What about the potential sleeper hits of 2022? These are titles that don’t have big brand names or massive marketing campaigns but end up becoming box office success stories that people can’t stop talking about. In recent years, titles like Crazy Rich Asians, Knives Out, and Rocketman, among many others, have fit this bill. 2022 appears to have several titles that, for a variety of widely ranging reasons, seem like they have the potential to be the next movies to prove that it isn’t just superhero yarns that can make big bucks in movie theaters. Let’s dive right into the seven movies that could be the big sleeper hits of 2022, starting with a movie sure to drive fans of The Boy Next Door and The Internship wild…

RELATED: Collider's 44 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Marry Me

Image via Universal

Thanks to the 2019 film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez restored some of her box office clout and reminded people that, pre-Gigli, movies like Out of Sight were something moviegoers flocked to. Her follow-up star vehicle to that acclaimed crime drama is Marry Me, a romantic comedy pairing her up with Owen Wilson. The latter actor is also on the upswing in his career thanks to a widely beloved supporting role in Loki. Putting these two together would’ve always been an interesting proposition, but it seems to have come at the perfect time in both of their careers.

Beyond just star power, what makes Marry Me a strong candidate for becoming a 2022 sleeper box office hit is its release date. Opening just three days before Valentine's Day, Marry Me will likely become a go-to option for date night moviegoing everywhere. Never bet against a movie in this genre opening at this time of year. With all these factors at play, it’s looking likely people will be saying “I do” to the prospect of buying a ticket to Marry Me.

The Northman

Image via A24

Robert Eggers has been a rising star in the world of indie cinema thanks to The Witch and The Lighthouse, but he hasn’t broken through to the mainstream yet. That could change with his third directorial effort, The Northman. Though a period piece like his two earlier features, The Northman is a starkly different affair in some key ways. Namely, it’s in bright bold colors rather than the monochromatic and muted color palettes that dominated his prior titles. It’s also a much more expansive work, a Viking revenge story with a significantly bigger budget than anything Eggers has worked on before.

The promise of big fights and brighter hues makes it sound like The Northman has the potential to be the most mainstream-friendly Eggers movie to date. Revenge action movies are enduringly popular, just ask Liam Neeson. Combining that mold with the buzzy reputation Eggers has developed up to this point, The Northman could be the title that becomes a big enough sleeper box office hit to catapult Eggers to the next level of notoriety.

Bros

We’re all aware that Christmastime is an optimal period to launch a blockbuster, ditto for the first weekend of May. But what’s less talked about is how the middle of August is a great time to launch a comedy. If you want a box office hit in this genre, this is exactly where you’ve got to launch raunchy yukfests. From Superbad to Tropic Thunder to We’re the Millers to even as late as 2019 with Good Boys, R-rated comedies flourish in the middle of August. Nothing like closing out the summertime with some inappropriate giggles!

This track record bodes well for Bros, the first star vehicle for Billy Eichner. Set to debut in August 2022, Bros is poised to be the next box office hit to prove the viability of R-rated comedies during this month. It helps that the movie is being released by Universal Pictures, a studio with a great track record at releasing comedies in the modern era while Eichner’s been on the bubble of breaking out as a leading man for some time. Being a smaller-scale original feature, Bros isn’t on a lot of people’s radars right now but watch out. If history’s any indication, this R-rated comedy could end up becoming one of the breakout hits of 2022.

Ticket to Paradise

Image via Warner Bros.

Nostalgia is a powerful tool, especially in the modern film landscape. Usually, nostalgia has been used for big-budget blockbuster sequels to remind people about old characters or funny lines they love. Ticket to Paradise is also aiming to wring some nostalgia out of moviegoers, but not through bringing back old Star Wars or Spider-Man actors. The nostalgia itch this feature looks to scratch is those who yearn for the days of early 2000s romantic comedies aimed at grown-ups, complete with a reunion of George Clooney and Julia Roberts to boot.

That ambiance and this pairing of actors hasn’t been beaten to death in movies, making it prime fodder to be utilized for some nostalgia-fueled marketing that gets people into movies. If Ticket to Paradise comes anywhere close to the box office highs of the biggest Clooney/Roberts collaborations, watch out. This could bring back the romantic comedy like it’s 2003.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Image via CBS All Access

In November 2020, Deadline broke the news that the new film from Swiss Army Man directors Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once, was preparing to get a theatrical release. Even more interestingly, the piece revealed that the project would be getting a major push from the indie studio and that it cost $25 million to produce. This makes Everywhere Everywhere All at Once one of the most expensive A24 movies ever, even surpassing the $19 million budget of Uncut Gems.

With this price tag, it’s clear A24 expects Everything Everywhere All at Once to make some bank at the box office. The fact that early reports indicated this project would also be an action movie also suggests this production could have wider appeal than prior movies created by members of Daniels, like The Death of Dick Long. A24 movies don’t need to be Marvel Studios blockbusters to be considered successful. However, there are lots of factors at play in Everything Everywhere All at Once that seem to indicate it could be the next sleeper hit from this indie studio. If A24 could get an Icelandic horror film called Lamb to open to $1 million domestically, who knows where Everything Everywhere All at Once could go.

See How They Run

Image via Searchlight

Knives Out became a box office sensation, so prepare for the resurgence of the murder mystery movie. Given the genre’s scarcity from the big screen in recent years, it’s hard to complain about getting new entries, especially when they’re original projects like See How They Run. A tale set in London, See How They Run seems poised to have sleeper hit potential thanks to its star-studded ensemble. Sam Rockwell and Saroise Ronan are portraying the two sleuths trying to solve a star-studded slaughter, while David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody, Shirley Henderson, and Harris Dickinson, among many others, appear in the ensemble cast. The broadly-appealing nature of this collection of actors and the murder mystery genre make See How They Run seem like something that could pop out of nowhere to surprise everywhere.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Judy Blume doesn’t allow for many adaptations of her beloved novels. Though they’ve been cherished staples of countless childhoods, Blume’s works have largely avoided getting the film treatment, with only Tiger Eyes getting adapted for the big screen. That makes the impending film adaptation of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, written and directed by The Edge of Seventeen helmer Kelly Fremon Craig, something tantamount to an event film. Movie theaters regularly get film adaptations of Stephen King or John Grisham novels, but how often does one see a Blume novel light up the silver screen, let alone an adaptation of arguably her most iconic work? Considering this scarcity and the incomprehensible influence the Margaret book has had on several generations of readers, this film totally has the potential to become a must-see event.

'The Northman' Co-Star Teases Alexander Skarsgård's Gruesome Role in "Enormous" New Robert Eggers Film This appears to be Eggers' most expansive project yet.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email