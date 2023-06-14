Superheroes dominate the big screen, and people flock to see beloved characters on the silver screen. Imposing costumes, incredible superpowers, and nifty gadgets create an unparallel cinematic experience. But above all, the audience comes to root for the good guy.

Amid such blockbusters, it’s easy to forget that such great stories exist on a smaller scale, in simpler and more realistic stories often based in real-life. They all share the same basic plot, a hero or group of heroes going against a giant with nothing but courage and determination and one well-placed blow that will bring that giant to its knees.

10 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) meets Ed Masry (Albert Finney) when he represents her during a car accident lawsuit. After losing the case, Erin convinces Ed to hire her. She discovers a significant cover-up by PG&E, a gas and electric company, trying to buy homes on the land they polluted with their chemical waste.

Winning an Oscar for her performance, Julia Roberts captivates the screen with her talent and outfits. Donning mini-skirts and push-up bras, Erin is not intimated by the multi-billion dollar company. With no higher education but understanding the struggle of families wanting to raise their kids in a healthy environment, Erin develops a deep connection with the plaintiffs who view her as one of them. Wanting justice for all of them, Erin works tirelessly to win one of the biggest lawsuits against a corporation.

9 'Spotlight' (2015)

A small group of investigative reporters from The Boston Globe uncover a cover-up by the Boston Archdiocese of sexual abuse of children by local priests. Instead of removing these abusive priests, the Catholic Church reassigns them to new communities.

With a stellar cast and a riveting plot, this movie tackles a delicate subject matter with remarkable tact. Up against corrupt cops, an unhelpful district attorney, and the Catholic Church itself, these reporters relentlessly pursue the truth. Angered at the sense of betrayal, the story begins to take a toll on their personal life. They break the story, and like many true-life tales, the ending is unsatisfactory. The Archdiocese resigns, but instead of getting rid of him, the Catholic Church promotes him to a higher-ranking position in The Vatican,

8 'The Insider' (1999)

Tired of working for a big corporation poisoning people for profit, Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe), their top research scientist, is fired for refusing to go along with the tobacco company’s plan of not replacing a carcinogenic element in the cigarettes they fabricate. Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino), a producer for 60 Minutes, convinces Wigand to do an interview despite threats to him and his family.

The two leads are portrayed by top-notch actors who bring a lot of veracity to their roles. Lacking the fanfare usual Hollywood movies have in stories based on actual events, director Michael Mann concentrated on the characters and the performances, which added to the movie’s realism and highlighted the severe consequences reserved for whistleblowers.

7 'North Country' (2005)

A single mother (Charlize Theron) struggling to make ends meet takes on a job at the mine in her town. When the men at the mine feel she and a few other women are stealing their jobs, they harass the women verbally, physically, and even sexually.

Refusing to be intimidated, Josey Aimes decides to fight back, taking her cause to court and eventually triumphing. In a movie with such a heavy topic, viewers get some reprieve when Josey wins her case and makes history by changing the workplace environment for all the women who came after her.

6 'A Civil Action' (1998)

Jan Schlichtmann (John Travolta) and his small firm of lawyers decide to take the case of grieving parents from a small city in Massachusetts who’ve lost children due to a chemical in the water.

Jan sees opportunity knocking when he realizes that two big companies are polluting the water with trichloroethylene (TCE). Convinced he can make a big profit, Jan convinces his partners to take on the colossal case despite their limited resources. True to life, the story has a sad outcome for the lawyers who bit off more than they could chew and lost everything. Still, the desire to seek justice never leaves Jan as he finds the last piece of the puzzle that helps another law firm seal the deal and make the giant companies assume responsibility for their actions. Travolta shines in this role that showcases both his comedic and dramatic talents.

5 'The Big Short' (2015)

Four financial outsiders, played by Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, predict the impending collapse of the housing market and decide to bet against it, leading to both personal and financial consequences.

Knowing Wall Street is blind to the impending doom, they decide to keep quiet about their knowledge and make the banks pay for their decision to place people’s futures on a house of cards. Knowing what happens next does not steal anything from this gripping thriller based on real-life events. Even though these outsiders made millions, there is something satisfying about watching the architects of this financial doomsday sweat and panic, even if they never really paid for their recklessness.

4 'Silkwood' (1983)

A nuclear facility worker, Karen Silkwood (Meryl Streep), risks everything to expose safety concerns and cover-ups at her workplace.

What is the price to pay to be a whistleblower and do the right thing? This movie answers this question with disturbing clarity as Karen is harassed, intimidated, and threatened for trying to expose the nuclear facility’s dangerous practices. On the last night of her life, Karen was on her way to meet with a New York Times journalist when her car was in an accident. Not all heroes get their happy endings.

3 'Dark Waters' (2019)

Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo), a corporate defense attorney, uncovers a dark secret about a chemical company’s harmful pollution after a dairy farmer raises some concerns about dark waters polluting his land and intoxicating his livestock.

Risking his career and personal safety, Bilott decides to take on DuPont, the company responsible for the pollution, and expose them for knowingly using a toxic chemical and putting it in everyday household items and the health risks associated with the exposure of such chemicals. The movie has both a satisfactory and gloomy ending when Bilott successfully files a lawsuit against DuPont and makes them pay for community members who suffered the consequences of exposure to such dangerous chemicals. But it also reveals that releasing this chemical into the environment can have unforeseen consequences.

2 'The Rainmaker' (1997)

Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon), a young, idealistic lawyer, goes against a giant health insurance company denying or delaying health insurance claims from their holders in legitimate cases by prioritizing profits and using loopholes to get away with it.

Based on John Grisham’s bestselling novel, Rudy is inexperienced on the legal battlefield. Nonetheless, he takes on the insurance company and its high-profile legal team. He successfully makes justice "rain" for his clients using his wit and determination.

1 'Just Mercy' (2019)

Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), a criminal defense attorney, fights for justice and defends Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx in one of his finest roles), a Black man wrongfully convicted of murder and now on death row.

Undeterred by Walter’s blasé attitude towards the fight for his freedom, Steveson recognizes that Walter has been let down by the system and is a victim of systemic racism by law enforcement. To gain his freedom, Stevenson painstakingly gathers enough evidence, exposes inconsistent testimonies and professional misconduct, and uncovers new evidence to establish Walter’s alibi. Against all odds, he successfully overturns Walter’s conviction, highlighting the importance of advocating fairness and equality for all in the criminal justice system.

