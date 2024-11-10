It's almost impossible not to root for the underdog. Audiences hate to see characters that are assumed to fail just because their status, skill, race, gender, or other social circumstances, dictates it so. Indeed, a good underdog story focuses on the victory of the downtrodden, while also being almost universally inspirational for its celebration of hard-work and dreams.

Fortunately, these tales of overcoming the odds have been a huge trope throughout cinematic history. From sports epics that bring the ragtag team to triumph, to emotional dramas that highlight a working-class hero's fight against corrupt conglomerates, no underdog story is too little or too large. Every story holds a touching message of empowerment. But if we were to pick some stand-outs, these are some of the best underdog tales we can't get enough of.

11 'Cool Runnings' (1993)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

When Derice Bannock (Just Leon), a Jamaican sprinter, is disqualified from the Olympics, he enlists the help of a dishonored coach to start the first Jamaican bobsled team — despite none of them ever having seen snow. Aiming to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics, the team are treated as outsiders to the sport. Luckily, with their spirit and healthy self-confidence, the Jamaicans are prepared to go all out for glory.

Based on a true story, Cool Runnings is arguably one of the most unconventional underdog movies because the underdogs never end up winning, nor place anywhere near the top podium. Indeed, despite the team epically losing, the film is fueled with enough heart, charm, vigor, and sweetness to keep audiences inspired throughout. Equally humorous and poignant, this is a film that illustrates the power of passion and proves how being an underdog is really about the journey, and not the results.

10 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' (2004)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Hoping to save his gym from being taken over by corporate overlords, Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) enlists the help of his misfit gym buddies to compete in a dodgeball competition. Unfortunately for them, Globo Gym – the very corporation trying to claim their property – stands in their way of winning the $50,000 prize money.

As reflected in the title, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is the quintessential rags-to-riches film. Though seemingly embodying a parody movie, there's much more to this flick than just its caricaturized humor. Beyond its silliness, audiences get wrapped up in the Average Joe's rise to glory, because who doesn't love seeing a bunch of misfits fighting for their voice and place in the world. Indeed, unlike most comedies, the marginalized folk are often made fun of. And yet, here, they are celebrated and empowered. Plus, with iconic lines and even better performances, this is an easy comfort re-watch.

9 '8 Mile' (2002)

Directed by Curtis Hanso

In a city divided by racial lines, Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith (Eminem) struggles to make his mark in Detroit's intense rap scene, while also dealing with family, poverty, and self-doubt. However, against all odds, he finds his voice and fights for the chance to rise above the naysayers.

Serving as a loose biographical depiction of his own life, Eminem wowed audiences with 8 Mile's grit, honesty, and intimacy. Indeed, the film refuses to glamorize his struggles and instead, forces viewers to immerse themselves in them. This is what makes his rise even sweeter. Obviously, it goes without saying that on top of the great performances, like the late and great Brittany Murphy, 8 Mile shines with its music and its nuanced storytelling. In fact, this is admittedly proven by the fact that the iconic track, "Lose Yourself", ended up winning an Academy Award.

8 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Directed by Robert Luketic

Life is seemingly perfect for Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), until her boyfriend suddenly dumps her before going into law school. Desperate to win him back, she decides to apply for Harvard Law and is quickly overwhelmed by its rigorous and judgmental reality. But upon realizing the depth of her intelligence and skills, Elle commits to her time at Harvard and gets the opportunity to assist in an important court case.

Fighting the bimbo stereotypes in one pink outfit at a time, Legally Blonde demonstrates you can never judge a book by its cover. Easily dismissed because of her bubbly attitude and genuine curiosity, Elle defies expectations by proving her worth as a lawyer and pushing the envelope of their cut-throat reputation. Filled with tons of charm and charisma, it's impossible not to root for her rise, especially since she does so whilst having so much fun. Let's hope the upcoming prequel series expands on this (somehow).

7 'Rudy' (1993)

Directed by David Anspaugh