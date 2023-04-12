The 1990s were an iconic and memorable era for family-oriented entertainment in the medium of film and television. The decade saw the rise of mainstay names in children's entertainment that we still see today, such as Pixar and Nickelodeon. On top of that, there were a number of amazing family movies that are still watched by countless households to this day, including Home Alone, Matilda, and Hocus Pocus.

However, the decade was home to many amazing family films overshadowed by more successful entries. Whether it was well regarded upon release yet forgotten over time or panned on release yet has aged much more gracefully, the '90s is full of underrated gems for the whole family.

10 'Jack' (1996)

Jack follows the story of 10-year-old Jack Powell (played by Robin Williams), who grows four times faster than normal, making him look 40 years old. After spending most of his life in isolation, his parents decide it's finally time for Jack to go to public school. While it makes for a difficult adjustment at first, Jack is soon able to make friends his age for the first time in his life.

While definitely the strangest film from acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola's filmography, Jack genuinely has a surprising amount of heart that helps ground this abstract premise. Williams especially does a great job with his performance, capturing the innocence and purity of a young child. It pushes the limits of the suspension of disbelief, but Jack has much to offer for viewers who give it a chance.

9 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' (1991)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead follows a group of children after their mother goes on vacation and leaves them under the supervision of a senior woman. However, she perishes in the first few days of the summer; it's up to the children to find a way to make money and survive the summer all on their own. The kids soon find themselves learning that earning money and living day to day is much harder than it looks.

While the premise definitely would have you expect a storyline and plot similar to a film like Weekend at Bernie's, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead has much more to its story. The film has a much greater focus on oldest daughter Swell's time working as an assistant in the fashion industry, complete with comedic moments and misunderstandings. It makes for a fun time seeing a teenage girl navigate the toxic '90s office job environment, paralleling a family-friendly Office Space.

8 'Harriet the Spy' (1996)

Harriet the Spy follows the story of Harriet Welsch (Michelle Trachtenberg), a young girl with high aspirations of becoming a spy who spends her time after school bettering her sleuthing skills around the neighborhood. Things start to fall apart for Harriet however once a local bully steals her spy journal, with the revealing of the secrets she's discovered making her a social outcast.

One of the earliest feature films from Nickelodeon, Harriet the Spy has a distinct tone and style unlike anything else from Nickelodeon's catalog. There's a comforting energy that comes from the early scenes of Harriet and her friends bonding over simple pleasures after school. It makes it all the more heartbreaking when we see Harriet lose those friendships and the self-improvement she makes as a result.

7 'Meet the Deedles' (1998)

Meet the Deedles follows the story of two surfer brothers, Eric and Elton Deedle, played by Paul Walker and Eric Braeden. While the brothers are used to a life of constantly surfing and chilling, it comes to a head when they get in trouble and are sent off to Yellowstone National Park for the summer. The brothers soon look for any way to get out of the park and back to catching the waves, yet they soon come to enjoy what Yellowstone has to offer.

Meet the Deedles feels like a theatrical '90s version of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, as the premise and tone accomplish a similar energy of twins having fun in the face of authority. Where the film especially excels, however, is the exponential growth of the stakes and chaotic mischief that the brothers find themselves in. It makes for a hilarious experience when the brothers get wrapped up in stopping a plot to destroy the Old Faithful geyser and the surfer mindset the brothers incur to save the day.

6 'Mighty Joe Young' (1998)

Mighty Joe Young follows the story of a woman named Jill (played by Charlize Theron) and her friendly gorilla friend Joe. When poachers threaten Joe's home, Jill has Joe transported to a habitat in California to keep him safe. However, things start to go awry when an evil poacher from their past returns and plans to take out Joe once and for all.

While many films featuring giant apes have come before and after this film's release, the key aspect that makes Mighty Joe Young stand out is the masterful practical effects on display. The realistic gorilla suit combined with computer CGI helps bring Joe to life in a way that still feels genuine and realistic to this day. It truly helps audiences connect with Joe, as they get a great sense of his character and personality as a result.

5 'The Borrowers' (1997)

Based on the classic children's novel, The Borrowers follows a family of four-inch-tall borrowers secretly living in a house. However, when a mischievous lawyer (played by John Goodman) begins searching the house for its deed, he discovers the borrowers and attempts to destroy them so they don't stop his plans. The family ends up getting split up, and they have to travel across the city to find one another and not get squished.

The Borrowers has a large quantity of charm and creativity, making it a joy to watch. Seeing all the creative ways the borrowers traverse the world and operate in day-to-day life makes for a satisfying viewing experience, especially in combination with the amazing set designs. Goodman also does a great job playing the comically over-the-top villain, becoming a highlight of the film and raising the stakes considerably.

4 'The Rocketeer' (1991)

The Rocketeer follows the story of young amateur pilot Cliff Second in the years leading up to World War 2. Cliff soon stumbles upon a top-secret military jetpack: he dons the rockets and saves the life of a coworker during a flight accident. However, the Nazis begin hunting down Cliff to get their jetpack back, and it becomes up to Cliff to stop the Nazis.

In the modern era, where superhero movies are more commonplace, it's refreshing to see the '90s take on a classic superhero origin story. There are elements of The Rocketeer that parallel modern-day superhero films, complete with a healthy amount of '90s schlock. The film has even gained enough of a second life among audiences that there are plans for a new film on Disney+ starring the character.

3 'Madeline' (1998)

Madeline tells the story of a young Paris Catholic boarding school and the group of young girls that live there. Guided by their instructor Miss Clavel (played by Frances McDormand), the young girls get into all sorts of mischief and antics. However, things begin to take a turn for the worst as the owner of the school shows his desire to sell the school, and the girls soon begin to do all they can to save the school.

Seeing Paris from the eyes of this group of innocent young girls helps Madeline achieve a special tone and style unparalleled and unexplored in the 90s. The supporting performance by McDormand also does a great job of providing a level of both realistic expectations and hopes and dreams that the film thrives upon. Overall, this makes for a wholesome and sweet experience that feels unlike anything else released during the decade.

2 'MouseHunt' (1997)

MouseHunt follows the story of two at-odds brothers (played by Nathan Lane and Lee Evans) who soon find themselves working together when they earn the rights to an abandoned house. While the vintage house has the potential to give both brothers a lofty sum of money, the one thing standing in their way is a lone mouse. While getting rid of the mouse seems simple at first, it becomes apparent that the brothers are dealing with no ordinary mouse.

MouseHunt is the closest that a live-action film has gotten to recapturing the hectic slapstick energy of a classic cartoon like Tom and Jerry. It is constantly upping the ante with a cavalcade of physical humor that harkens back to the comedies of old. Gore Verbinski's style shines through in his directorial debut, making for a hilarious thrill ride.

1 'Fly Away Home' (1996)

Fly Away Home follows the story of a young girl named Amy (played by Anna Paquin) who is forced to live with her father (played by Jeff Daniels) following the sudden death of her mother. While she is initially hesitant about her new home, she finds motivation after discovering a group of abandoned geese eggs. As the geese begin to grow up, Amy and her father work together to find a way to have the geese learn to fly and travel south for the winter.

There's an important balance of both heart and emotional vulnerability that all great family films strive for, and Fly Away Home accomplishes this goal in leaps and bounds. It's impressive how well the film can make the audience care and root for a group of geese, with the genuine family connection only further amplifying the emotion. The film also features beautiful shots flying through the sky, creating emotional moments on par with the best that family films have to offer.

