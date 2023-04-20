The 2010s, more than any other decade prior, were filled with countless unforgettable and imaginative stories told in cinematic animation. While computer animation had already massively grown in popularity during the 2000s, the 2010s were a decade that saw the apex and peak of the popularity of the animation style. Both old studios, like Disney, adopted 3D animation as their primary animation style over 2D, and new names like Illumination came into their own and redefined the animation landscape.

The 2010s are much more than the greatest hits the decade has to offer, however, as countless underrated animated gems help show how great the decade was for animation. The widespread availability and lowered barrier to entry for computer animation and the continued usage of 2D animation allowed for many more great animated films to be made.

10 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' (2018)

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies is the feature-length theatrical continuation of the massively popular Cartoon Network show Teen Titans Go! The film follows the titular Teen Titans group, envious of all the other DC heroes getting their films and attempting to convince Hollywood that they deserve their own feature film.

Continuing off of the show's comedic angle, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is less of a cinematic tale following the Teen Titans, instead being a comedic satire of superhero films and their creation. The movie is blatant about its existence and the popular trends of comic book movies at the time, making for a hilarious love letter to comic book movie fans. This love letter writing style would prove effective, as writers Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath would go on to direct the recent Super Mario Bros. Movie.

9 'Next Gen' (2018)

Next Gen takes place in a futuristic world where robots are commonplace and help humanity with their day-to-day tasks. Teenage girl Mai is sick and tired of humanity's reliance on robots and takes every opportunity to rise and revolt against the robots in her city. This begins to change, however, when she meets Project 77, an escaped military robot that Mai begins to form a bond with.

While the film finds itself paralleling similar films like Disney's Big Hero 6, what makes Next Gen stand out is its terrific world-building and messages of corporate power. The robot-reliant world that Next Gen shows are brimming with creativity but also features dark, monopolistic undertones. It creates a mature and grounded world that is wholly original for an animated family film and allows it to better delve into its deeper themes of loss, acceptance, and abuse of power.

8 'The Book of Life' (2014)

The Book of Life follows the story of a wager between the rulers of the Land of the Remembered and the Land of the Forgotten, La Muerte and Xibalba. Overlooking the town of San Angel and the trio of Manolo, Joaquin, and Maria, the two place a bet between Manolo and Joaquin which will win the heart and marry Maria. As the trio grows up, we see the wager coming ahead, but with Xibalba interfering and cheating in the wager, it becomes up to Manolo to travel between worlds and save the land of the living.

Releasing three years before Pixar's Coco, director Jorge R. Gutierrez brought the beautiful visuals and backdrop of The Day of the Dead to 3D animation with The Book of Life. The film is able to use this background to tell an engaging story of legacy and the importance of family, on top of the beautiful animation and character designs that Gutierrez is famous for. It's a film that, from beginning to end, is a love letter to The Day of the Dead and Mexico as a whole, and it uses this love to craft a beautiful and heartwarming tale.

7 'Missing Link' (2019)

Missing Link follows the story of Sir Lionel Frost (voiced by Hugh Jackman), an investigator of mythical creatures. Lionel soon finds himself successfully finding the legendary Sasquatch (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) and finds the creature to be surprisingly docile and gentlemanly. Lionel soon finds himself helping the Sasquatch find his relatives in the snowy Himalayas, where the two begin to bond and foster an unlikely friendship.

Much like the other films from Laika's filmography, Missing Link is defined by its absolutely beautiful stop-motion animation and mesmerizing set design. The film provides beautiful environments and backdrops for the characters to traverse and interact with, making for a constant feast for the eyes. The film also provides an engaging connection between Lionel and the Sasquatch, making for a number of both surprisingly hilarious and genuinely heartfelt moments.

6 'The Peanuts Movie' (2015)

Acting as a modern-day rendition of the classic Peanuts characters, The Peanuts Movie tells another classic tale of Charlie Brown attempting to fit in. When a new mysterious red-haired girl joins the school, Charlie Brown begins to develop a crush on the new girl and starts to do everything he can to get her attention.

Years before stylized computer animation became popular, The Peanuts Movie could use this style to perfectly translate the 2D Peanuts characters into a 3D computer-animated space. It makes for a distinct visual style and approach that feels timeless in its execution and feels like a natural evolution of the Peanuts characters. On top of that, the film is complete with all the classic charm and heart that audiences come to expect from Peanuts.

5 'Spies in Disguise' (2019)

Spies in Disguise follows the duo of super spy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (voiced by Tom Holland) as they are forced to work together to take down an evil villain. However, their initial team-up goes wrong as one of Walter's gadgets transforms Lance into a pigeon. Without a way to turn him back, the duo has to work with one another to defeat the villain and turn Lance back to normal.

Acting as a child-friendly riff off of a classic James Bond story, it's refreshing to see this type of story get a high-end animation treatment, as spy thrillers are rarely seen in animation. The film is at its best when it focuses on the espionage-filled action, as it's an aspect that feels unlike anything else seen in 3D animation. Even when the action takes a back seat to the pigeon-centric storyline, the surprisingly effective comedy brings it together in a cohesive and effective way.

4 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Arthur Christmas follows the story of Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy), the misfit son of Santa Claus with big dreams and a love of all things Christmas. When one child is missed on Christmas Eve, Arthur goes on an unapproved mission to personally transport this present so that no child can miss out on the joy of Christmas.

More than anything else, Arthur Christmas perfectly understands the joy and comfort that Christmas provides for so many and uses this knowledge to craft a modern Christmas classic. It's a film that perfectly translates the story and legend of Santa Claus to a contemporary modern setting. While many holiday films are about the importance of family, this film expertly translates these themes into Santa's own family, making for an original modern take on classic holiday themes.

3 'I Lost My Body' (2019)

I Lost My Body is an animated film from France that tells the story of Naoufel, a young man who develops a crush on a young woman named Gabrielle. At the same time, a disembodied hand escapes a laboratory and begins its journey across all of Paris to reunite with Naoufel, the original owner of the hand.

I Lost My Body is a film that perfectly shows the endless possibilities that can be accomplished using 2D animation. The beautiful, graphic novel-esque animation helps breathe life into the city of Paris in a way never seen before or since. Watching this silent story of a hand traversing across the dirty underground of Paris in search of its owner and purpose makes for an incredibly artful and powerful experience to behold.

2 'Promare' (2019)

Promare tells the story of a world far off into the future, where a subsection of humanity has evolved to be able to create powerful fires out of their anger. After years of conflict, we follow the story of Galo, a member of the futuristic city's fire department, and Lio, the leader of a rebellion from those who can control their flames. While these two are initially at odds with one another, they join forces to take down a much greater evil that threatens the entire world.

Studio Trigger is more commonly known for its work on anime series, yet their feature-length Promare shows exactly what they can do with a large cinematic budget. The flashy, stylistic approach Trigger is famous for is ramped up to 11 with beautiful and colorful sequences unlike anything else seen in animation. The film can seamlessly tie together its themes of persecution with over-the-top action sequences in a way that doesn't counteract one another and only adds to the overall experience.

1 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

Kubo and the Two Strings tells the story of Kubo, a young boy who lost his eye as an infant and regularly goes into town to tell the stories of his late father. When a duo of witches returns to take back Kubo's remaining eye, he is forced into hiding on a quest to retrieve the pieces of his father's armor as his last hope to defend himself. Joined by a magical talking monkey and a Beetle samurai, Kubo's journey becomes eye-opening not only for his true self but also for his mysterious past as well.

Kubo and the Two Strings is a visual masterpiece of stop-motion animation from start to finish. It is Laika Entertainment at the apex of its craft, creating a world and characters brimming with life and feeling like they just hopped out of a classic children's fable. The film not only excels from a visual standpoint but provides a great message about the longevity and importance of family and the power of the human spirit.

