These classic Brad Pitt movies flew under the radar: check them out while you can.

Brad Pitt’s latest action movie, Bullet Train, has surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office and has become a global sensation for the past couple of weeks. Since James Gray's 2019 film Ad Astra, this is Pitt's most recent leading role.

Pitt has worked in the film industry for more than 30 years and has starred in several successful and well-liked films such asWorld War Z, Ocean’s 13, Troy, and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, in which he won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. For some spectators, Pitt's presence is a marker of quality. Despite having an extensive list of acting roles, some haven't had their time in the sun: it's not all that surprising given the amount of amazing performances he's given over the years.

'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Killing Them Softly is a neo-noir crime movie based on the 1974 novel Cogan’s Trade by George V. Higgins. A mob-protected illegal gambling enterprise is robbed by three small-time criminals, which forces the mob to bring in two hitmen, Jackie (Pitt) and Mickey (James Gandolfini), to restore orders.

Pitt is accompanied by excellent actors like Ben Mendelsohn and Gandolfini, but he truly shines as the leading man thanks to his mastery of black humor. Pitt is a good fit for the dark humor material, as evidenced by his prior works like Fight Club and Inglourious Basterds.

'A River Runs Through It' (1992)

A River Runs Through It is a Robert Redford drama film released in 1992 and based on Norman Maclean’s 1976 semi-autobiographical novella of the same name. The movie is set in and around Missoula, Montana, and follows a Presbyterian minister’s two sons who try to stay close by sharing a passion for fly fishing. Craig Sheffer portrays the ideal sibling as a devout professor, whereas Pitt plays Paul, the son who develops a taste for gambling.

Pitt was playing the lead in a major studio film for the first time, and he truly nailed it. His performance exudes a devil-may-care brilliance and leaves a distinctly strong impression, despite working opposite seasoned actors like Tom Skerritt and Brenda Blethyn.

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Coen Brothers' 2008 black comedy espionage movie Burn After Reading centers on newly unemployed CIA analyst Osbourne Cox (John Malkovich): his discarded memoirs are discovered by two clueless gym staff members (Frances McDormand and Pitt). When they misinterpret the memoirs for top-secret government materials, they get into a lot of trouble while trying to make money from their discovery.

Pitt delivered a scene-stealing and joyfully goofy performance which seemed unrestrained with the chance to demolish his leading-man persona. Additionally, Pitt and McDormand's genuine chemistry is a highlight: they act naturally and seem to enjoy each other's company on film.

'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same name, is a movie adaptation by Neil Jordan that was released in 1994. The movie follows a doubting modern journalist, played by Christian Slater, as he listens to a 200-year-old vampire (Pitt) recounting his life from how he became a vampire to how he transformed others into one.

Pitt's performance is memorable despite the film's flaws and the fact that he didn't have a bigger role than it seemed to have. Additionally, even though Kirsten Dunst stole the show with her Oscar-worthy performance, the film is still regarded as a Brad Pitt hidden gem and merits a watch.

'Seven Years In Tibet' (1997)

Seven Years in Tibet is based on Heinrich Harrer's 1952 memoir of the same name, which details his adventures in Tibet between 1944 and 1951 as an Austrian mountaineer and Schutzstaffel (SS) officer. The movie follows Harrer (Pitt) and fellow Austrian Peter Aufschnaiter (David Thewlis) mountaineering in 1930s British India when WWII breaks out, leaving them in a region where people of their ethnicity are not permitted.

This film is nothing less than an adventure that is masterfully made and breathtakingly beautiful. Although some people still have concerns about Brad Pitt's acting in this movie, to some extent, he did give his performance thoroughly and assisted the viewers in learning more about both his character and the situation he is in, making it one of Pitt’s most underrated movies.

'The Dark Side of the Sun' (1988)

The Dark Side of the Sun is a direct-to-DVD drama that follows Rick Clayton (Pitt), a man who battles a unique skin condition that prevents him from being exposed to sunlight. He longed to experience the sunlight for a change while frantically looking for a remedy.

If A River Runs Through It is Pitt's first movie with a major studio, then The Dark Side of the Sun, which hasn't gotten any attention, is his cinematic debut in a leading role. Despite having an interesting narrative and great acting throughout, the low budget makes this one of Pitt's underappreciated movies that merits a comeback on fans’ watchlist.

'Kalifornia' (1993)

Kalifornia follows a journalist (David Duchovny) and his photographer girlfriend (Michelle Forbes) as they tour the country in pursuit of serial killers. Unknowingly, they carpool with a psychopath and his childish girlfriend (Juliette Lewis). What comes next is a gruesome voyage that crosses the line between arthouse and vicious exploitation.

Kalifornia was met with mixed reviews when it was first released, although Pitt and Lewis's performances were generally praised. Pitt also demonstrates that he is a versatile performer who can take on any part because his portrayal of a serial killer in the film is menacing and compelling.

'The Devil's Own' (1997)

The Devil’s Own follows a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army, Rory Devaney (Pitt), who travels to the US to buy anti-aircraft missiles on the illicit market so that he can take down British helicopters in Northern Ireland. However, an Irish-American police officer (Harrison Ford), who Rory has grown to love and consider family, complicates the plot.

Along with the film's subtle examination of violence and the morality underlying it, Pitt and Ford's explosive chemistry makes it another reason to see. Additionally, even though some may find Pitt's Irish accent questionable, it's exciting to watch him take on yet another challenging role.

'Babel' (2006)

Following Amores Perros and 21 Grams, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo Arriaga’s 2006 psychological thriller, Babel, complete the Death Trilogy. The movie has four distinct plot lines, each focusing on a different set of characters in a different location, all of whom are linked by a single gun, coming together at the conclusion to reveal a tragic and intricate tale. Pitt portrays Richard Jones, a man on holiday with his wife (Cate Blanchett), who was wounded in a shooting.

Once more, Pitt dons a wearier appearance in place of his charismatic one. It makes his character feel more relatable to the benefit of the film. He also doesn't hesitate to push the limits of his craft, diving into the emotions of fear and grief, which he does exceptionally well.

'Spy Game' (2001)

The Tony Scott-directed action thriller Spy Game features CIA agent Nathan Muir (Robert Redford), who is about to retire when he learns that his protégé Tom Bishop (Pitt) has been detained in China for espionage. Muir, familiar with the schemes of the highest level of the CIA, hones all of his abilities and irreverent demeanor to find a means to release Bishop.

The espionage themes addressed in the movie and the fantastic chemistry between Redford and Pitt are undeniable, despite the fact critics haven't given it much praise. In addition, Pitt does an excellent job of capturing the unease an.d mystery around Bishop, leaving the audience thirsting for more details.

