Over 200 Christmas movies are made every year, but only some of these go on to become classics passed down through generations. Of course, everyone has come across a famous flick like A Christmas Story or It's A Wonderful Life, playing on the TV or seeing one of the numerous versions of A Christmas Carol. And while Polar Express and Elf have recently joined the classics club, we've all had the "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" discussion at least once.

But with variety come tough choices, and like Santa's Reindeers, some of these fantastic movies tend to fly under the radar. Some of these titles may have missed the mark from a critical standpoint, but they hit home with audiences worldwide, making them much more special. These underrated Christmas gems, ranging from sappy romcoms to youthful fantasy films, deserve a shot at becoming yearly traditions across families.

‘Jingle All the Way’ (1996)

A workaholic mattress salesman in Minneapolis, Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger), loves his wife and son to bits. But his job keeps him from spending quality time with his family. After missing his son's (Jake Lloyd) karate class graduation, Howard resolves to redeem himself by fulfilling his son's Christmas wish: a Turbo Man action figure. But as he sets out to get his son's present on Christmas Eve, he realizes every shop in town is sold out of them. As he gets into competition with a fellow workaholic father, Howard realizes how Christmas is nothing but a paid leave if not for family.

Filled with heartwarming moments and a joyful plot, the movie takes a route slightly different from the usual Christmas romcoms and features some of the most quotable lines ever.

‘Arthur Christmas’ (2011)

Every year, Santa Claus climbs up on his old sleigh and delivers presents to children worldwide through the chimneys in their houses. That's what we've all been led to believe, but the reality is far from it. In truth, Santa uses a high-tech vessel operated by hundreds of elves to deliver gifts virtually. But when a small mistake leads to a kid without a present on Christmas Eve, Arthur (James McAvoy), Santa's youngest son, takes it upon himself to deliver the gift and spread Christmas cheer. His only problem: he has to use EVE, the rusty old sleigh that hasn't been used in ages, and the clock is a-ticking!

In this animated wonder called Arthur Christmas, the curtain is pulled back, revealing how Santa can deliver so many gifts worldwide in just a matter of hours on Christmas eve!

‘Holiday in the Wild’ (2019)

When her son Luke (John Owen Lowe) leaves for college, former veterinarian Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) plans a surprise second honeymoon for her and her husband to Africa to save their decaying relationship. Instead, she gets a surprise when her husband decides to give her a divorce. She decides to follow up on the honeymoon alone anyway. After a run-in with a wounded elephant in Africa, her motherly instincts and veterinary skills kick in as she decides to volunteer at an elephant reserve instead. As she gets closer to nature and the elephants, she might find her mate in the handsome knight in shining armor for the elephants, Derek Hollistan (Rob Lowe).

A Christmas romantic comedy connecting you to nature's roots, Holiday in the Wild was a Netflix Original released in 2019. In contrast to some of the cliché romantic comedies dwelling on mediocre plots and repetitive storylines, Holiday in the Wild takes a bigger cause and incorporates the spirit of Christmas in finding family, making it a genuinely underrated marvel.

‘The Knight Before Christmas’ (2019)

On December 18, 1334, in Norwich, England, Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) was participating an annual Christmas hawking competition. He meets an old crone in the woods who sends him on a knightly quest in the future, in a land of "flying steel dragons and horses" (read: airplanes and cars). On the same day in 2019, high school teacher Brooke Winters (Vanessa Hudgens) is taking her little niece to the "Christmas Castle" opening, where, after a dangerous turn of events, she meets Cole, who claims to have come from seven centuries ago. As she decides to take care of an injured Cole, it is only a matter of time till Christmas eve and his supposed return to his time.

A laugh-out-loud comedy with a dash of time travel, The Knight Before Christmas is a lovely watch that will surpass every Hallmark romantic comedy you've ever watched.

‘Noelle’ (2019)

After the demise of Santa Claus, his heir, Nick (Bill Hader), faces a colossal dilemma. In addition to dealing with the grief, he has to overtake his father's responsibilities. But Nick is overwhelmed by the emotions and decides to run away from home—leaving Christmas responsibilities to his sister, Noelle (Anna Kendrick). When the duty falls on her, Noelle decides to find Nick and save Christmas. And in doing so, she might have to dress up in a suit and prepare her best ho-ho-ho to get the job done right.

A predictable and light-hearted Christmas movie, Noelle is a movie for all ages. A wholesome family flick with a beautiful message, Noelle is a family tradition waiting to happen!

‘A Castle For Christmas’ (2021)

After her latest release leads to a disastrous scandal, author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) decides to visit Scotland for a while, trying to escape the negative publicity it accompanies. She goes to her father's ancestral village, reminiscing his memories. As Sophie recalls the memories of her father's childhood he often spoke of, she finds the castle where her grandfather worked as a groundskeeper. Slowly yet swiftly at the same time, Sophie falls in love with Castle Dun Dunbar, but she must also keep her wits as she gets in a face-off with its owner, Myles (Cary Elwes), 12th Duke of Dunbar.

With quirky characters and acting that some fans consider Oscar-worthy, A Castle For Christmas is a welcome delight to the Christmas movies community. In addition, the film features the grumpy sunshine trope and a small-town romance that will warm your heart.

‘Single All the Way’ (2021)

Peter (Michael Urie) is a thriving social media strategist living in Los Angeles with his best friend, Nick (Philemon Chambers). Tired of his family's incessant questions about his love life, he's excited for them to meet his new boyfriend, Tim. But when Tim's wife hires Nick as a freelance handyman and Peter discovers that his boyfriend is, in fact, heterosexual and married, he's in shambles. So as a last moment resort, he begs Nick to pretend to be his boyfriend for his return to New Hampshire on Christmas: but there is no way to fake your true feelings.

A modern Christmas tale of love and friendship, Single All The Way is an adorable romantic movie that will hit you right in the feels. Albeit cheesy and predictable, the film is a tale for the ages and is absolutely wholesome.

‘Christmas Inheritance’ (2017)

When Manhattan business executive Jim Langford (Neil Crone) decides to retire from Home and Hearth Gifts Incorporated, the company he started with his partner Zeke (Anthony Sherwood), he worries that his daughter is immature and perhaps a bit too spoiled to take over the CEO position. So as a last-ditch attempt to make her prove her worth, he sends her to his hometown, Snow Falls, New England, and asks her to deliver a letter to Zeke as a part of their tradition. Despite being a little quirky and very prone to social media disasters, Ellen Langford (Eliza Taylor) really does care about Christmas and charity and her father's company, but when faced with a tight budget and an inn owner who's making her have second thoughts, Ellen might have to reconsider everything she's ever known.

A great movie perfectly fit for a family viewing, Christmas Inheritance revolves around traditions and deserves a shot to become a family tradition.

‘Klaus’ (2019)

Jesper Johansen is the lazy and spoiled son of the Royal Postmaster General. After Jesper flunks out of the postman training academy, his father decides he's had enough and sends Jesper to the distant, northern island town of Smeerensburg, allotting him the task of posting six thousand letters in a year or forfeiting his family fortune. Jesper is sure he will fail until he meets Klaus, the toymaker, and they start a project that melts an age-old feud and delivers a sleigh full of holiday traditions.

Set in 19th-century Norway, Klaus features gorgeous animation and artwork, making the movie a treat even before the first words are spoken. The film's opening dialogue alone is sufficient to start a fandom, and Klaus is a family tradition waiting to happen.

‘The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ (2020)

Chronologically placed after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker, The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. The short film follows Rey as she embarks on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, leaving her friends to prepare for the Wookiee festival. But when she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure celebrating moments with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films, will she be back in time for the celebration that awaits her on the planet Kashyyyk?

While not huge on plot building for the series or even a movie in the franchise, The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special plays a unique role in the series, giving fans a reason not to argue but bond over.

