10 Most Underrated Crime Shows You Might Not Have Seen (Yet)

Crime shows are some of the most popular on TV and for good reason. Crime entertainment is about putting together a jigsaw that makes you feel excited every time you put the final piece in. Additionally, our fascination with crime shows derives from our enduring interest in the taboo.

Consequently, filmmakers take advantage of the situation to produce hundreds of shows in this genre annually. Due to extensive marketing efforts, only a select handful are recognized. At the same time, numerous great shows go unnoticed and deserve way more attention than how they are now receiving.

1 'Animal Kingdom' (2016-2022)

Adapted from the critically acclaimed 2010 Australian film of the same name, Animal Kingdom follows Joshua "J" Cody (Finn Cole), a 17-year-old who, after his mother passes away from an overdose of drugs, moves in with his rambunctious criminal family led by his ruthless grandmother, Janine "Smurf" Cody (Ellen Barkin) in their beach town in Southern California.

Animal Kingdom drew viewers in despite having a not-all-that-original concept thanks to its slick production standards, excellent performers, precise direction, and tension-filled storyline. Moreover, sometimes, the flurry of happenings that overlap one other or the minute details that hint at upcoming seasons make it impossible for fans to catch their breath.

2 'Power' (2014-2020)

Power follows James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a cunning, charming, yet vicious heroin dealer who goes by the moniker "Ghost." He juggles living a double life as a criminal and a lawful nightclub owner, dodging police capture, navigating a failing marriage, and balancing shifting business relationships.

The show is a bloodier, gritty, and more of an adult version of Empire as Power makes full use of its loose restrictions on nudity, vulgarity, and violence. It also undoubtedly calls into question the idea that drug dealers are successful businesspeople. In addition, the women in Power’s world have a lot to say and do. Thus, the show creates a perfect platform for it to happen.

3 'Ray Donovan' (2013-2020)

Set in the expansive haven of the wealthy and famous, Ray Donovan follows the titular character, played by Liev Schreiber, who does the dirty job for LA's top power players. When his father is abruptly released from prison, a series of events rock the Donovan family to its foundation.

Despite a sluggish beginning, Ray Donovan vividly portrays a distinctive and authentic working-class family. Moreover, thanks to Schreiber, who conveys a lot while frequently appearing to be expressionless, it’s the one who keeps the show together. The show's writing is also excellent, striking the ideal mix between comedy and sorrow, action and meditation.

4 'Lie to Me' (2009-2011)

Lie to Me follows Dr. Cal Lightman (Tim Roth), who runs a body language course and earns a decent living by taking advantage of people. He works with several governmental agencies on various investigations, going above and beyond when the police and other agencies don't. Therefore, he can afford to put together his staff, who, like his clients and others, must put up with his mind tricks.

Lie to Me is precisely the kind of captivating entertainment that strikes nearly all the right notes. It is witty, sometimes humorous, occasionally moving, and always surprising. It is both a sophisticated procedural drama that addresses current issues while still being playful because the genuine work of series consultant Dr. Paul Ekman inspired it.

5 'Sneaky Pete' (2015-2019)

Sneaky Pete centers around Marius Josipovi (Giovanni Ribisi), a recently released prisoner who assumes the persona of his prison cellmate, Pete Murphy, to conceal his former self. When he reunites with Pete’s estranged family, who doesn’t suspect his real identity but only threaten to bring him into a world that is just as perilous as the one he is fleeing.

Following a rocky beginning, Sneaky Pete becomes denser, trickier, and better, and viewers begin to believe they are seeing actual people on the screen. Moreover, the show's compelling basic conceit and mainly excellent cast will persuade the viewers to continue watching for more suspense and surprises to come.

6 'Hunters' (2020-2023)

Set in New York City in 1977, Hunters centers on a varied group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City who learn that multiple exiled Nazi officials are plotting to establish the Fourth Reich in America. The uncovering of Operation Paperclip, a U.S. government initiative to bring German scientists to the country, serves as a secondary narrative device.

Hunters is full of gory violence, depressing jokes, silly pop-culture references, earnest allusions to the horrors of the Holocaust, deep moral dilemmas, and an absurdly frightening portrayal of an elderly Adolf. Additionally, because it is a production that is occasionally absurd and other times terrifying, it will have an impact on audiences in many different ways.

7 'Godfather of Harlem' (2019-)

Godfather of Harlem follows the true story of a notorious crime leader named Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who found his former neighborhood in ruins upon his release from a ten-year prison sentence. Bumpy must battle the Genovese crime family to reclaim control of the streets after the Italian mob took over.

Godfather of Harlem distinguishes itself from your typical mobster slaughter with its elegant picture of a New York poised for significant change. Whitaker maintains tight control over his performance, only occasionally allowing his legendary ferocity to shine through.

8 'Snowfall' (2017-2023)

Set in Los Angeles in 1983, Snowfall centers on the first crack cocaine epidemic and its effects on the city. The show explores the lives of a number of characters whose paths are destined to cross.

The way Snowfall captured life in South Central Los Angeles in 1983 is one of its strongest features, in addition to giving these larger social phenomena personal faces. Snowfall succeeds emotionally even when the plot pushes one's suspension of disbelief.

9 'The Following' (2013-2015)

The Following follows Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon), a former FBI agent, who spends the first season attempting to apprehend serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy) after the latter escaped from prison. Hardy soon learns that Carroll has formed a cult of fanatical killers by surrounding himself with a group of like-minded people.

The Following promises viewers worth of intensely captivating cat-and-mouse games. In addition, due to the extreme sincerity of both Bacon and Purefoy, the show soon outperforms its Silence of the Lambs-esque setup, and there are plenty of smart twists and turns in the scripts to keep you on your toes.

10 Father Brown (2013-)

Set in England during the early 1950s, Father Brown follows the titular character, played by Mark Williams, the parish priest at St. Mary's Catholic Church in the fictional town of Kembleford. Father Brown is a kind and intelligent man who solves murders when parishioners are involved, when the circumstances are unusual enough to catch his attention, or when he is sought explicitly for assistance.

Williams does more than a good job in his role: Father Brown is a good friend to anyone who needs one. He and the rest of the ensemble are delightful to watch and give excellent performances.

