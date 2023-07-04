Fantasy television reached new heights in the 21st century, mainly thanks to the critical and commercial juggernaut that was Game of Thrones. The show did for fantasy television what The Lord of the Rings did for fantasy movies, revitalizing the genre and prompting a slew of imitators and spiritual successors trying to capitalize on its success.

However, not every fantasy show in the new millennium was a certified hit, especially those that predate Thrones. These projects are among the best entries into the fantasy genre, but most received little to no attention from general audiences.

10 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022-)

Based on the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina follows the titular group, a band of eight unlikely heroes who must work together to protect the realm of Exandria from the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood.

Acclaimed for its animation, voice acting, and action sequences, The Legend of Vox Machina is among the best-reviewed fantasy shows of the 2020s. Many considered it a worthy adaptation of its notoriously challenging source material, mentioning how the show would have crossover appeal with non-D&D fans.

9 'Blood of Zeus' (2020-)

One of Netflix's greatest hidden animated gems, Blood of Zeus is one of the streamer's most pleasant surprises. The show follows Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, who must defend Earth from an army of demons just as Olympus sinks into chaos between Zeus and his jealous wife, Hera.

Ambitious, beautifully animated, and offering a refreshing take on Greek mythology, Blood of Zeus is among the best and most interesting adult animated efforts. The show is brutal, compelling, and visually striking, with a unique blend of action and drama that separates it from similar efforts.

8 'Da Vinci's Demons' (2013-2015)

Historical fiction experienced a small renaissance in the 2010s, leading to shows like Da Vinci's Demons. The show offers a highly fictionalized version of Da Vinci's life, pitting against the schemes of the Medici and Pazzi families while pursuing an ancient text that puts him on the radar of a dangerous cult.

Da Vinci's Demons never pretended to be historically accurate; if anything, it went out of its way to distance itself from real life with increasingly ludicrous plots. However, impressive production values and a devilishly charming performance from Tom Riley make up for the show's many flaws.

7 'Camelot' (2011)

The world-famous legend of King Arthur has received numerous adaptations in film and television. 2011's Camelot was one of the lesser-known, although one of the most ambitious. Jamie Campbell Bower starred as a young King Arthur, with Joseph Fiennes as Merlin and Eva Green as Morgana.

Camelot features lush production values and a cheeky plot, never taking itself too seriously. The cast does most of the heavy lifting, particularly Fiennes and Green, delivering two scenery-chewing performances. Camelot lacks the refined prestige of other fantasy vehicles of the early 2010s, but it excels as a delightful guilty pleasure.

6 'Grimm' (2011-2017)

Despite lasting six seasons, Grimm remains surprisingly underrated. The plot follows a homicide detective who uncovers his destiny as a Grimm, a supernatural guardian tasked with keeping the peace between humans and mythological creatures known as the Wesen.

Grimm features an out-there plot and embraces the humor and silliness that come with it. However, the show was never afraid of exploring darker issues, expanding on its fascinating lore more confidently and stylishly with each episode. Grimm ended in 2017, but its legacy remains strong among its small but passionate fanbase.

5 'Galavant' (2015-2016)

Mixing fantasy and music is a no-brainer — Disney built its empire on it; however, few television shows have explored the combination. Thus, ABC's Galavant is a unicorn, a one-of-a-kind show that got unfairly canceled far too soon. The story follows the titular character, a dashing knight on a quest to win back his lover from the man who stole her.

With music from Disney honcho Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, Galavant is a charming, playful, and joyous love letter to fantasy. Led by a spectacular lead performance from Joshua Sasse, Galavant is the perfect mix of music, dance, love, and adventure, and one of the must-watch fantasy shows from the 2010s.

4 'Wynonna Earp' (2016-2021)

Wynonna Earp is one of the best neo-Western shows on television. The show centers on the titular character, portrayed as the great-great-granddaughter of the legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, who must fight the reincarnated enemies her ancestor once defeated.

Led by an impressive, star-making turn from Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp is an intriguing and rewarding fantasy show. Its unique mix of the neo-Western genre with healthy doses of horror separates it from the countless and average other fantasy shows, while its grit and humor enhance its supernatural entertainment.

3 'American Gods' (2017-2021)

Based on the eponymous Neil Gaiman novel, American Gods stars an ensemble led by Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane. The plot revolves around Shadow Moon, a former convict who becomes involved in an ancient battle between the New and Old Gods.

Benefitting from Gaiman's rich and layered plot, American Gods is an absorbing and thought-provoking exercise in contemporary fantasy. After a stellar first season, American Gods lost its way during its sophomore outing; however, the show got back on track in Season 3. Still, its unfortunate cancelation left many questions unanswered, with few hopes of ever wrapping them up.

2 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

King Arthur's legend received a refreshing and charming update with the BBC's fantasy comedy Merlin. Colin Morgan stars as a younger version of the titular character, acting as a close friend and confidante of an equally inexperienced King Arthur, played by Bradley James.

Merlin offers a modernized and hilarious version of Merlin and Arthur's legendary relationship, portraying them more as siblings than the traditional mentor/mentee dynamic most know. Funny, fun, lighthearted, and elevated by the endearing banter between Morgan and James, Merlin is a wonderful fantasy show and one of the best King Arthur adaptations.

1 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

Bryan Fuller's quirky comedy Pushing Daisies is a certified classic of the 2000s. Lee Pace stars Ned, a piemaker who can bring back people from death with one touch; however, a second touch will kill them permanently. Things get complicated when he brings his childhood crush back to life, dooming them to an existence where they can't touch each other.

Delightful and off-beat, Pushing Daisies is among the 21st century's best and most original comedies. Pace leads an exceedingly enchanting cast, including a scene-stealing Kristin Chenoweth, in the performance that earned her the 2009 Emmy Award. Pushing Daisies was unfairly canceled after two seasons, leaving a hole in fantasy television that no show can fill.

