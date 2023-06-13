It is actually far from difficult to understand why coming-of-age features are among the most popular. While providing audiences with an enthralling narrative, these films also offer viewers comfort by frequently depicting relatable situations that will assuredly make those undergoing the same circumstances feel less alone in the world.

Over time, countless memorable coming-of-age movies delighted viewers. Nevertheless, some of them inevitably stood out more than others, often due to their creative and gripping storylines. Just this year, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was released and astonished both general audiences and critics with its refreshing, well-executed premise. From Boys to Tomboy, there is a wide range of films of the genre from different countries that deserve moviegoers' attention.

10 'Boys' (2014) – The Netherlands

Image via NTR

Directed by Mischa Kamp, this intriguing Dutch movie (originally titled Jongens) centers on a gay teen athlete (Gijs Blom) who, amid his sexual awakening, finds himself enamored by his relay race teammate (Zo Zandvliet), who is mutually attracted to him.

Boys is an underrated, heartwarming LGBTQ+ hidden cinematic gem and undoubtedly an often-overlooked feature of the coming-of-age genre. The Dutch film provides audiences with an authentic love story while also shining a light on the themes of self-identity and self-discovery, making it a very touching and comforting feature that may appeal to audiences who find themselves in similar situations.

9 'We Are the Best!' (2013) – Sweden

Image via SF Studios

Set in 1980s Stockholm, this engaging Lukas Moodysson Swedish drama follows a group of three girls (Mira Barkhammar, Mira Grosin and Liv LeMoyne) who refuse to accept what others say about punk music being dead and decide to form a band despite not even having the musical instruments to do so.

We Are the Best! may not be the best film viewers will ever see, but it certainly makes for an amusing time in front of the screen. By refreshingly depicting the three girls' upbringing, the charming movie captures the spirit of childhood and youth as well as reflects on pure friendships and the things that bind them.

8 'The Quiet Girl' (2022) – Ireland

Image via Break Out Pictures

One of last year's big surprises was The Quiet Girl, a compelling Irish drama film that was even nominated for the best international feature Oscar. Also set in the eighties (but this time in rural Ireland), the Colm Bairéad feature centers on an introverted girl who is sent away from her troubled family to live with foster parents for the summer.

Featuring stunning cinematography and a seemingly simplistic but thrilling, well-written premise, the Academy Award-nominated film subtly reflects on some heavy themes, including trauma. It offers audiences a poignant, moving portrayal of a heartbreaking upbringing tale, engulfing the audience in its emotional narrative.

7 'Raw' (2016) – France

Image via Wild Bunch

Although Raw is a well-known feature among body horror enthusiasts, it deserves equal praise for being a highly innovative, never-seen-before coming-of-age. Julia Ducournau's movie is a fan-favorite; it depicts Justine's (Garance Marillier) wild journey from being a vegetarian, aspiring vet to developing a strange craving for raw flesh.

Truth be told, there aren't many movies like the radical Raw — with cannibalism being the main theme of the film (serving as an all-purpose symbol and illustrating feminine pleasure and power), Ducournau's gripping movie is guaranteed to linger in viewers' minds for a long time.

6 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991) – Taiwan

Image via Cine Qua Non

Blending crime and romance, A Brighter Summer Day is an equal parts heartwarming and soul-shattering coming-of-age drama film based on a true story. Taking place during the year 1960, the Taiwanese feature focuses on a conflict between two gangs that eventually come to a violent climax.

Featuring complex characters and a promising premise, the four-hour Edward Yang movie – considered a masterpiece of the genre by many – is likely to surprise global audiences by giving them a unique and meaningful portrayal of identity and teenagehood while also exploring loss and yearning.

5 'Nobody Knows' (2004) – Japan

Image via IFC Films

After their single mom abandons them and doesn't appear to be coming back, twelve-year-old Akira (Yûya Yagira) is forced to take care of his younger brothers while also providing for himself. Originally titled Dare mo shiranai, Hirokazu Koreeda's beautiful film is assuredly among Japan's best and most unforgettable features.

Providing lots of food for thought, the astoundingly written Nobody Knows is a must-see high-rated coming-of-age that reflects on innocence, poverty, family, and the responsibilities imposed upon young, lost children by relatives. Although it can be difficult to get through at times, Koreeda's flick is certainly worth checking.

4 'Happening' (2021) – France

Image via Wild Bunch

In Audrey Diwan's well-regarded adaptation of Annie Ernaux's movie of the same name, the audience is invited to take a glimpse inside the author's experience with abortion when it was still illegal in 1960s France by depicting a bright student who falls pregnant and sees the opportunity to finish her studies slowly disappear before her eyes.

As relevant as ever, Happening is an alluring, must-see coming-of-age that looks at the sensitive themes it tackles with empathy and sincerity. Although it can be brutal at times, the 2021 feature provides audiences with a poignant and powerful take on the subject matter of abortion.

3 'Mustang' (2015) – Turkey

Image via Focus Features

In this Turkish drama, the forced marriages of five orphan girls (Elit Iscan, Günes Sensoy, Doga Zeynep Doguslu, Tugba Sunguroglu, and Ilayda Akdogan) are arranged when the sisters are seen playing purely playing with a few boys on a beach.

Deniz Gamze Ergüven's beautifully styled and aesthetically pleasing Mustang debut highlights tradition, conservative mindsets, and patriarchal oppression by showcasing the story of these five sisters to global audiences. It's also a film that celebrates sisterhood and female empowerment in a unique, interesting way.

2 'Mommy' (2014) – France

Image via Les Films Seville

Directed by Xavier Dolan, Mommy follows a widowed single mother (Anne Dorval) as she parents her fifteen-year-old aggressive son (Antoine Oliver Pilon), who also struggles with ADHD in addition to his violent outbursts. Everything changes when a neighbor (Suzanne Clément) makes her way into their household.

A captivating watch through and through, French Mommy is an honest and raw portrayal of adolescence and an engaging mother-daughter melodrama with tons of emotional scenes. While violent and unpredictable at times, Dolan's film is equal parts compassionate.

1 'Tomboy' (2011) – France

Image via Pyramide Distribution

Known for directing many movies of the genre (including Girlhood and Petit Maman), the Portrait of a Lady on Fire director is assuredly one of the best French filmmakers, and her work in Tomboy is no exception. The Céline Sciamma drama revolves around a ten-year-old girl who decides to start dressing like a boy after moving into a new neighborhood.

This unconventional coming-of-age shines a light on exploring identity as a youngster, focusing on the aching pains of growing up and everything else that comes with it. Although it features a simplistic plot, it is an absorbing watch by an undeniably talented filmmaker.

NEXT: The Best Period Coming-of-Age Movies & TV Shows