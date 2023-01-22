There are many ways to get your horror fix on the small screen

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant has frightened audiences with its fourth season release. It will end with this season, but horror fans have other content that can help to fill that gap. Many television projects have managed to slip under the radar and can be considered underrated.

If you want to do a little digging, you can find plenty of hidden horror gems. From Shudder's anthology Creepshowto the Mads Mikkelsen-led Hannibal, there are many that can satisfy that itch.

'Servant' (2019-2023)

In Servant, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) face heartbreak as their thirteen-week-old son dies. Dorothy uses a lifelike reborn doll to help cope with the loss. Strange and frightening events begin to occur for the couple.

The Apple TV show has always been met with critical acclaim. With powerful performances and claustrophobic atmospheres, Rupert Grint proved himself as capable as ever in a role outside the Harry Potter franchise. Scary with hints of humor, this is certainly Shyamalan at his best.

'Creepshow' (2019-)

Based on the hit Stephen King anthology film of the same name, the new Shudder show follows the Creep as he introduces a series of fascinating horror tales.

While perhaps not underrated, there certainly can be more awareness for Greg Nicotero'sCreepshow. With episodes that include a variety of tones and sub-genres, from werewolves fighting Nazis to an Evil Dead-inspired rip-off, there is really something for everyone here. It certainly has star power, too, with horror royalty in the form of Tobin Bell, (Saw) Justin Long (Barbarian), and Jeffrey Combs (Reanimator) starring in certain episodes.

'The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Following two timelines, the story follows five adult siblings who find that their previous paranormal experiences as children continue to affect them in the present day.

Mike Flanagan made quite a name for himself in the horror community in the 2010s, with the likes of Gerald's GameandDoctor Sleep extremely successful. With this limited series, he also proved that he could cope on the small screen too. Alongside the other spin-off shows, Flanagan is a master of the big and small screen.

'iZombie' (2015-2019)

Liv (Rose Mclver) is a doctor-turned-zombie who uses her natural instincts for flesh as a Seattle police medical examiner. She eats the victims' brains to absorb their memories temporarily.

This supernatural procedural drama ended with a fifth season and has a great legacy regardless of a lackluster ending. It naturally combined zombie horror with witty humor brilliantly and was undoubtedly an interesting variation of the zombie sub-genre. Based upon a comic of the same name, it certainly appealed to a teenage demographic.

'Being Human' (2009-2013)

The series begins as a ghost, a werewolf, and a vampire are forced into battling the realities of domesticated everyday life.

This British series is definitely one that deserves more global recognition, as it has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences. It was impressive how easily it managed to stick to a solid endpoint without outstaying its welcome. Lenora Crichlow and Russel Tovey were among the stars. Its success led to a North American version of the same name, which began in 2011.

'Scream' (2015-2019)

Based upon Wes Craven's classic, this series takes on a serialized anthology format, focusing on teenagers targeted by an anonymous Ghostface killer.

While obviously not as iconic as the films, this series deserves more recognition than it got. There was a lot to enjoy, especially for diehard fans of the Scream franchise. Season 2 is the show's best, with a great blend of horror and light tones.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

This show follows the titular character (Mikkelsen), who is a renowned psychiatrist, and a secret serial killer. His relationship is explored with a young FBI criminal profiler (Hugh Dancy), who actually finds himself empathizing with serial killers.

Fans of Hannibal Lecter are spoiled; they have had two fantastic lead performances to choose from, with Mikkelsen's interpretation perhaps as iconic as Anthony Hopkins'. Critically acclaimed and the winner of many awards, it may even be difficult to deem this underrated. But, there can still be some more awareness of its existence. Mikkelsen truly made the role his own, and it was a shame the show didn't actually continue.

'Ash vs. Evil Dead' (2015-2018)

Set 30 years after the events of the Evil Dead franchise, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) must prove himself a hero again.

This certainly deserved more recognition, with not as many people aware of it despite it being a continuation of an iconic horror franchise. Sam Raimi was also involved. It perfected the gore and humor and acted as a stunning resurrection, with Campbell just as iconic as he always was. Also, Campbell confirmed that an animated Ash vs. Evil Dead continuation could be around the corner.

'Penny Dreadful' (2014-2016)

An explorer, American gunslinger, scientist, and medium must join forces to tackle the threats of a supernatural presence in Victorian London.

This British show deserves more global awareness and features great acting with precise direction. The show maintained consistently high critical ratings and was another fine addition to the career of James Bond'sTimothy Dalton.

'Bates Motel' (2013-2017)

This series is a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. It follows the lives of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), before the events of the 1960 classic.

This show is made by Farmiga and Highmore's on-screen chemistry. Bates is one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time, and this show expertly told his origin story as his mental health began to deteriorate.

