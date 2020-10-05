If you find yourself thumbing through the Netflix queue and saying “I’ve seen that” over and over again, we’ve got you covered. Our list of the most underrated movies on Netflix focuses on hidden gems and films that maybe didn’t hit big when they were initially released, but are well worth watching regardless. These range from little-seen horror movies to splashy, star-driven vehicles that for one reason or another didn’t find their audience. But all of these movies have one thing in common: they’re very, very good. So peruse our list of the best hidden gems and underrated movies on Netflix below.

Don't see what you're looking for here? Check out our list of the best hidden gems on Disney+, HBO Max, and Prime Video, or browse our recommendations of the best movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

Editor's note: This article was updated June 2024 to include The Half of It.

'The Half of It' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.9/10

A modern twist on the classic story of Cyrano de Bergerac, The Half of It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Alice Wu. The movie focuses on shy student Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who is secretly in love with the beautiful Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) but can’t bring herself to talk to her. Unaware of Ellie’s feelings, school jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer), who is also interested in Aster, asks Ellie to help him woo the girl they both like. Though it shares the same premise as Cyrano, The Half of It steps beyond its inspiration by painting a poignant picture of teenage love and the search for belonging. The movie received acclaim from critics and has been nominated for numerous awards. Beautifully filmed and brilliantly acted, The Half of It presents layered and complicated characters in a realistic, grounded love story that’s messy, wry, and bittersweet.

Watch on Netflix

'Barry' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Barry perhaps isn’t a standard biopic of the future President of the United States Barack Obama. Instead of focusing on his early political career or his achievements as commander-in-chief, this coming-of-age story focuses on Barack’s college years, where he builds the skills and charisma that would later launch him to success. Devon Terrell gives a breakout performance and transforms a larger-than-life figure into a relatable teenage kid discovering who he is. Barry has a lot more in common with the films of John Hughes than it does the work of Oliver Stone. Anya Taylor-Joy fans may also want to check out one of her early performances. — Liam Gaughan

Watch on Netflix

'They Cloned Tyrone' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 6.6/10

They Cloned Tyrone Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Juel Taylor Cast Jamie Foxx , John Boyega , Teyonah Parris , Kiefer Sutherland Runtime 122 minutes

A blend of genres between sci-fi, comedy, and crime caper, They Cloned Tyrone follows a ragtag trio as an investigation into the mysterious events in their neighborhood eventually leads them into a seedy underbelly they wish they had never seen. Likened to the work of Jordan Peele, They Clone Tyrone is wild and unapologetic, with its hard social commentary pierced through by moments of slapstick humor. With themes similar to those found in Get Out, the film is inventive in its discussion and exploits its many genres to delightful visual effect. A movie like no other, They Cloned Tyrone is a whole heap of fast-paced fun. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Netflix

'Polka King' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.0/10

The Polka King Release Date January 22, 2017 Director Maya Forbes Run Time 1 hr 35 min Actors Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver

Inspired by the true story of the Polish-American polka band leader Jan Lewan and the Ponzi scheme that led to his arrest, Polka King is a comedic dissection of the American Dream through the lens of a scam artist. Jack Black (School of Rock) dances into the shoes of Lewan, who used his polka band to get access to investors for his fraud scheme and live in the lap of luxury. Though the real story of Lewan’s downfall is less bright and funny, this film manages to make the audience sympathize with a man who defrauds old people and infuses the story with laughs and a bit of heart. – Tauri Miller

Watch on Netflix

'Kodachrome' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Directed by Mark Raso with a screenplay by Jonathan Tropper, Kodachrome is a powerful film about family, second chances, and forgiveness. Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) stars as Matt, the estranged son of Ben, a famous photographer played by Ed Harris, who take a road trip together to the last lab that still develops Kodachrome film. Through an emotional journey, Kodachrome explores these layered characters and their struggles with each other, as well as the choices they’ve made in their lives. Supporting Sudeikis and Harris in Kodachrome is Elizabeth Olsen, playing Ben’s charming nurse. Kodachrome is a wonderfully bittersweet film, perfect for a night in with wine and ugly crying. – Yael TygielWatch on Netflix

'The Land of Steady Habits' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.2/10

The Land of Steady Habits Release Date September 12, 2018 Director Nicole Holofcener Run Time 1 hr 38 min Actors Ben Mendelsohn, Natalie Gold, Thomas Mann, Schecter Lee

Based on Ted Thompson’s novel, The Land of Steady Habits is directed by Nicole Holofcener, who co-wrote the screenplay. The Land of Steady Habits focuses on the people within a wealthy Connecticut community, centering on a retired divorcee named Anders, played by Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel). The Land of Steady Habits is an honest look at Anders’ search for happiness, stemming from his estrangement from his wife (Edie Falco) and son (Thomas Mann), as well as his newfound friendship with a teen drug addict (Charlie Tahan). With a hint of humor, The Land of Steady Habits is, at its core, a drama about choices and regrets. – Yael Tygiel

Watch on Netflix

'Tallulah' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Tallulah Release Date January 23, 2016 Director Sian Heder Run Time 1 hr 51 min Actors Elliot Page, Allison Janney, Tammy Blanchard, Evan Jonigkeit

Reuniting Juno stars Elliot Page and Allison Janney, Tallulah is the touching feature directorial debut from Sian Heder (CODA). With a sharp script written by Heder, Tallulah sees Page as the titular character, a vagabond desperate for money and food who impulsively attempts to save a baby from their negligent mother (Tammy Blanchard). Heder’s richly layered characters are revealed exquisitely by magnificent performances from Page and Janney with a tender gentleness grounding the shockingly unconscionable circumstances their characters find themselves in. Fusing comedic quips with stern truths, Tallulah finds synthesis on screen, reminiscent of underrated films like Georgia Rule and Where The Heart Is. – Yael Tygiel

Watch on Netflix

'Candy Jar' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Candy Jar is the best teen rom-com you’ve never seen. The film centers around Lona (Sami Gayle) and Bennett (Jacob Latimore), who begin as rivals on the debate team. However, circumstances eventually force them to compete together. The two of them learn that, despite their differences, they have a lot in common – and may even have feelings for each other. Candy Jar is enemies-to-lovers excellence. Christina Hendricks and Uzo Aduba are also highlights as Lona and Bennett’s sometimes wacky but loving moms. - Taylor Gates

Watch on Netflix

'I’m Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.5/10

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is one of the most unsettling movies you’ll ever see. The film centers around a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who goes to meet her boyfriend’s parents at their farm despite considering breaking up with him. The film is a difficult one to explain, packed to the brim with symbolism and more focused on emotion than plot. It evokes an uncomfortable feeling, but that’s the point, and it’s well worth the watch for the masterful direction and performances. - Taylor Gates

Watch on Netflix

'Wheelman' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 885 | IMDb: 6.4/10

Netflix has a remarkable ability to produce the exact type of grindhouse genre films that studios don’t make anymore. Jeremy Rush’s underrated thriller Wheelman is essentially Drive meets Locke; the action-packed car chase thriller is set entirely behind the driver’s seat. This could have been a stretch to the concept if Frank Grillo wasn’t so darn charismatic. Best known for his role as Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Grillo gives a much more heroic performance as a grizzled getaway driver who discovers he’s been set up. If you’re looking for a tight pulpy thriller under 90 minutes, Wheelman has you covered. — Liam Gaughan

Watch on Netflix

'The Kindergarten Teacher' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The Kindergarten Teacher Release Date October 12, 2018 Director Sara Colangelo Run Time 1 hr 36 min Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal, Ato Blankson-Wood, Libya Pugh

Remakes of international films for an American market are not uncommon, but it’s very rare that the newer projects accomplish just what their predecessors were gunning for, and Sara Colangelo’s directorial debut is one of them. Asking the question of what we’re willing to do for a little notoriety, The Kindergarten Teacher follows Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Lisa, a struggling elementary school teacher who wants nothing more than to escape her dull, difficult life by way of her poetry. Her life takes a turn for the chaotic when one of her students, Jimmy (Parker Sevak), displays a remarkable talent for poetry — something she seems to lack. Using the boy’s talent to her advantage, she adopts his poetry as her own to impress her writing tutor (Gael García Bernal), but soon escalates her behavior, isolating the boy from his own family and friends and attempting to use his talent for her own personal gain. Lisa is unsettling in a way that goes against type for Gyllenhaal, rivaling her brother’s performances in films like Velvet Buzzsaw, forcing audiences to question how much trust we put in others, and what the idea of fame is capable of doing to us. — Maggie Boccella

Watch on Netflix

'The Two Popes' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Who would have guessed that the story of papal succession would be such a fun, endearing buddy comedy? City of God director Fernando Meirelles adds a vibrant energy to the relationship between the incumbent Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and his eventual successor, Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce). The two men bond over their shared faith, compassion, and concern for the future of the Catholic Church, despite their wildly different points-of-view. They also listen to ABBA, watch sports, and eat pizza together. While the film certainly doesn’t shy away from the controversial period within the Church’s history, it's remarkably empathetic and enjoyable. — Liam Gaughan

Watch on Netflix

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.2/10

There’s a very distinct possibility that The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is the last film that Joel and Ethan Coen will ever work on together. Ethan is currently working on the stage in New York, and Joel directed A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth without his brother. If The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is their last collaboration together, it's an appropriate conclusion to one of the most fruitful partnerships in cinema history. An anthology collection of six stories centering on death and finality, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a darkly amusing combination of everything the Coens do best. Longtime fans of their work have debated which of the sections is the strongest, but you really can’t go wrong with the titular opening story “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” starring Tim Blake Nelson as a singing gunslinger. — Liam Gaughan

Watch on Netflix

'Okja' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Okja Release Date June 28, 2017 Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Tilda Swinton , Sheena Kamal , Michael Mitton , Colm Hill , Kathryn Kirkpatrick , Jose Carias Runtime 120 minutes

Eclectic and emotional, Okja is an imaginative film that both excites and invigorates, as well as pulls at the heartstrings. The film follows the journey of a young girl, Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), as she attempts to save Okja, the genetically modified pig that she has raised since piglet-hood, who has been taken to the United States to be processed for food. The film challenges modern views on the larger meat industry and large corporations, and does not shy away from the disturbing realities of both that many shy away from. Yet, this film is also filled with a wonderful balance of action, intrigue, and drama. Director Bong Joon-Ho, also known for his films Snowpiercer and Parasite, once again creates a story that delights in its defiance of expectations, with an ending that’s as bitter as it is sweet. — Olivia Fitzpatrick

Watch on Netflix

'The Fundamentals of Caring' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Pack your bags, we’re going on a road trip. Based on Jonathan Evison’s novel The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, the heartwarming hidden gem The Fundamentals of Caring follows Ben (Paul Rudd), a grieving, but upbeat man looking for direction in his life. He signs up for a care-giving class and is hired to care for Trevor (Craig Roberts), a hard-to-please, pessimistic, 18-year-old who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Trevor, whose father left him and his mother when he was three, resents the unfortunate hand he was dealt and craves to live a normal life as a teenager. Determined to give Trevor the exciting life he deserves, Ben takes him on a cross-country roadtrip where they pick up Dot (Selena Gomez), a fellow frustrated teenager, and bond on their sweet (mis)adventures. Ben reminds us that life is meant to be lived, warts and all. — Emily Bernard

Watch on Netflix

'His House' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.5/10

An incredible feature debut from director Remi Weekes, His House is a work of unflinching social horror where the terror is found not just in the supernatural but in the struggles that face an immigrant couple just trying to survive. It stars Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku as Bol and Rial Majur, who have just narrowly escaped war in South Sudan to try to make a new life in a small English town. What they find there is that this town is not only not built for them but often actively hostile to them. They experience resentment from others and endless pressure to assimilate that only makes their difficult adjustment all that much harder. To make matters worse, there is an evil force that is lurking in their house and a dark secret the two share that is coming back to haunt them with terrifying visions. It may sound like a haunting house story you have heard before but it is so much more than that. Yes, the use of sound and visual terror is perfect though it is the strong emotional undercurrent that makes this film such a memorable one. — Chase Hutchinson

Watch on Netflix

'Private Life' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.2/10

If you've suddenly become obsessed with Kathryn Hahn thanks to WandaVision, you simply must check out Private Life. This 2018 drama/comedy flew kind of under the radar after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, but really exemplifies Hahn's range as it tells the story of a middle-aged couple struggling to have a child through any means possible. The pressure of trying to have a baby puts pressure on their marriage, but the film doesn't drown itself in doom and gloom and instead feels deeply human as it finds the humor in such a personal struggle. The story was based on writer/director Tamara Jenkins' own experience in trying to have a baby, and Hahn and Paul Giamatti deliver a pair of knockout performances as the central couple. — Adam Chitwood

Watch on Netflix

'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.8/10

If you've only ever seen Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, you must seek out Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Released in 2016, this delightfully whimiscal story follows an unlikely duo — a grumpy man played by Sam Neill and a delinquent child played by Julian Dennison — as they go on the run in the New Zealand bush. It's zany and hilarious and sweet all at once, and it's guaranteed to put a smile on your face. – Adam Chitwood

Watch on Netflix

'The Ritual' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Ritual Release Date February 9, 2018 Director David Bruckner Cast Rafe Spall , Robert James-Collier , Sam Troughton , Matthew Needham Runtime 94 minutes

If you're into cult movies — that is, movies about cults — you should absolutely check out The Ritual. The story revolves around four friends who go on a hiking trip in Sweden to honor their friend Rob, who was killed six months earlier during a convenience store robbery. But when they take a shortcut through some woods, they find themselves haunted by a malevolent creature. It's the kind of horror movie that's really scary but also has a strong thematic core, so that the external pressures reflect the internal struggles of the characters. Plus the creature design is terrific. – Adam Chitwood

Watch on Netflix

'Creep 2' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Creep 2 Release Date October 24, 2017 Director Patrick Brice Cast Patrick Brice , Mark Duplass , Desiree Akhavan Runtime 78 minutes

The original Creep, also available on Netflix, is a skin-crawlingly icky found footage horror-comedy about the perils of masculinity, obsession, and storytelling. It is well worth your time. And yet, it’s bested handily by its sequel, a true horror masterpiece for the 21st century. Mark Duplass returns as our identity-hopping serial killer, keen on documenting his crimes as a kind of voyeuristic look into the soul masquerading as an attempt at fostering friendship (the murder portrayed in the cold open is… harrowing). But this time, he’s paired with Desiree Akhavan, the fiercely talented filmmaker/actor who plays a fiercely talented filmmaker interested in documenting odd folks with odd requests. And when Creep 2 locks into its two-handed structure, unsettling sparks fly and ricochet. Duplass and Akhavan are perfect sparring partners, generating the film’s queasy moments of suspense, humor, and even genuine connection. Like many of the best pieces of 21st century horror, Creep 2 sneakily has a lot to say about our modern foibles -- all while scaring the ever-living stuffing out of you. - Greg Smith

Watch on Netflix