Every holiday season, families gather by the fire and the lit tree to watch Christmas classics like Elf, A Christmas Story and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. These movies are held near and dear for being Christmas traditions, full of memories and nostalgia for Christmases past.

RELATED: Christmas Movie Dance Numbers For Your Next TikTok Challenge

But some Christmas films aren't watched as much, often overlooked, or even forgotten. Overshadowed by the holiday hits, many might forget about the animated film based on a hilarious Christmastime tune, or the Christmas movie that starred both of the Sprouse twins, or the latest take on an irreplaceable film like Home Alone.

'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' (2001)

Long before they were Zack and Cody on Disney Channel or Jughead on Riverdale, twin actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse shared leading roles in numerous films as youngsters. In 2001, the twins starred as Justin Carver in the Christmas comedy I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa.

A hilarious take on the Jimmy Boyd song, this film follows young Justin, who inadvertently catches Santa Claus kissing his mother, unbeknownst to him that the Santa he saw actually his father dressed up. Justin partakes in some very Kevin McCallister-esque hijinks over the holiday season in order to keep Santa Claus away from his mom in time for Christmas.

'The Town Santa Forgot' (1993)

Learning to harbor a more grateful and giving nature is a common theme in holiday films, and the 1993 animated film The Town Santa Forgot encompasses this life lesson in a funny and heartwarming way through its main character Jeremy Creek.

Based on the poem of the same name by Charmaine Severson and narrated by Dick Van Dyke,the movie follows Jeremy Creek, a spoiled child who owns every toy in existence and still wants more for Christmas. After writing Santa Claus a letter, he learns the true meaning of the season due to a mix-up with his presents.

'Olive, The Other Reindeer' (1999)

What started out as a Christmastime children's book by J. Otto Seibold and Vivian Walsh turned into a 1999 animated special starring Olive, Santa's supposed other reindeer, and centers around some misheard lyrics to the Christmas carol "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Olive, The Other Reindeer stars Drew Barrymore as Olive, a pooch full of Christmas cheer until she learns Santa Claus may need some extra help flying his sleigh and decides to make her way to the North Pole to save Christmas as one of Santa's trusted reindeer.

'Home Sweet Home Alone' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Despite spawning several sequels and remakes, there will never be another movie like 1990's Home Alone. But that didn't stop Disney+ from trying in 2021 with their original take on the story that doubles as a continuation.

RELATED: Best Christmas Movie Quotes, Ranked Merry to Merriest

Home Sweet Home Alone follows a young Max, who accidentally gets left home alone for Christmas and must battle a couple attempting to break into his house to get back what they believe Max stole from them. Just unique enough to stand out from the original film, the movie ties it all together with a special McCallister cameo.

'Deck The Halls' (2006)

Competing against your neighbors when it comes to decorating your house for Christmas gets all too real in the typically forgotten Christmas film Deck The Halls, which brought a whole new meaning to decking out your house in 2006.

Starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito as rival neighbors, Broderick's Steve gets far more than he bargained for when he finds himself in a holiday competition against his neighbor, DeVito's Buddy, who longs for his house's Christmas decorations to be so big and bright, they can be seen from space.

'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer' (2000)

Everyone remembers that little Christmas song that's swept holiday seasons for decades. After over 30 years of the hilarious, holiday hit "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer," a visual was put to the lyrics with the 2000 film of the same name.

The animated movie follows Jake Spankenheimer, a young boy whose family must put aside their differences on Christmas Eve when they discover that the family's matriarch has been run over by a reindeer, proving Santa does indeed exist, and he may not be as jolly as everyone thinks.

'Beauty And The Beast: Enchanted Christmas' (1997)

It was during the height of the Disney Reinassance that Beauty and the Beast soared among other Disney Princess classics like The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. But it was in the late 90s that sequels became the next big thing, and the lesser-known Beauty and the Beast Christmas movie debuted.

RELATED: The Merriest Musical Numbers In Christmas Movies

Beauty and the Beast: Enchanted Christmas honored Belle as being the very first Disney Princess to star in a Christmas film, and followed the princess and her new friends as they prepared the castle for Christmas, despite Beast's reservations about the holiday.

'Look Who's Talking Now' (1993)

The 1993 Christmas romcom Look Who's Talking Now is the forgotten holiday film in the Look Who's Talking franchise despite being a box office hit with a megastar cast. Starring John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, Diane Keaton and Danny DeVito among several others, this film also features some memorable pups.

James and Mollie take in two dogs, voiced by Keaton and DeVito, just in time for Christmas. The only problem is, the pooches aren't mean for one another, trading insults while James' employer plots to tear him away from his wife, children, and new pets.

'To Grandmother's House We Go' (1992)

It was in the middle of their memorable years as Michelle Tanner that twin actresses Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen began starring in a slew of films when they weren't running around their full house. The twin's forgotten made-for-TV movie To Grandmother's House We Go premiered on ABC in 1992.

Directed by Full House's Jeff Franklin, the movie followed the twins as Sarah and Julie, who decide to run away to their grandmother's house after feeling as if their mother is tired of them. The film takes a Home Alone-esque turn when the girls encounter two robbers stealing Christmas gifts along the way.

'The Man Who Invented Christmas' (2017)

From Scrooged to The Muppet Christmas Carol to Spirited, adaptions of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens will never get old. But have you ever wondered just how the author thought up the idea of Scrooge, Marley and the three ghosts?

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells the somewhat-true story of how Dickens went from a struggling writer to a worldwide success with his Christmas novella. The movie follows Dickens as he writes the book, is visited by his beloved characters, and finally succeeds in publishing it in time for Christmas in 1843.

NEXT: New TV Christmas Specials To Watch This Holiday Season