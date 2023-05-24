Despite the many warranted criticism, it's undeniable that Netflix is still the king of streamers. The original streaming service puts out an obscene amount of content each month, overwhelming users with programming of varying degrees of success.

With so many options available, it's normal that some programs slip through the cracks and go unnoticed by mainstream audiences, especially in the past highly unstable and abnormal five years. And it's such a shame because these programs are quality efforts that deserve to be seen by a large audience, even if some are sadly already canceled by Netflix's notoriously cutthroat practices.

10 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' (2021)

Masters of the Universe: Revelations acts as a spiritual sequel to the 1983 classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The plot revolves around Teela, who must uncover the secrets of Greyskull and protect Eternia following the apparent demise of Skeletor and He-Man.

Produced by Kevin Smith, Revelations is a remarkable update of a beloved piece of entertainment. Refreshing while maintaining the campy quality that made it awesome to begin with, Revelationsjuggles an A-list voice cast with thoughtful ideas and handsome visuals to create an edgier version of He-Man. Purists might clutch their pearls, but Masters of the Universe: Revelations is a much-needed twist on the He-Man mythos that deserves reappraisal from audiences.

9 'Murderville' (2022)

Will Arnett stars as senior detective Terry Seattle in the murder-mystery comedy Murderville. Set in the titular town, the show features a gimmicky premise about Seattle partnering with a guest detective to solve a scripted murder without the script.

Despite a showy premise and a parade of famous guest stars, including Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, and Ken Jeong, Murderville was met with a subdued audience reception. However, fans of the television whodunit and general viewers should give this wildly original show an opportunity, if only to see Arnett's comedic genius on display.

8 'Daybreak' (2019)

The apocalyptic comedy-drama Daybreak stars a cast of young actors. The plot centers on Josh Wheeler, a seventeen-year-old navigating a post-apocalyptic world invaded by deranged gangs and zombie-like creatures known as Ghoulies while searching for his girlfriend.

The perfect mix of horror and comedy, Daybreak is the rare teen show that dares to step outside its genre's limits. Featuring a wonderful cast of up-and-coming actors and a narrative that makes the most out of its disastrous setting, Daybreak is among the best post-apocalyptic shows that prove the genre doesn't have to be a total bummer.

7 'Gentefied' (2020-2021)

Gentefied chronicles the struggles of three Mexican-American cousins pursuing the American Dream. When the increasing gentrification of their neighborhood threatens their family's taco business, the three must rely on their wits to survive.

Delightfully complex and remarkably funny, Gentefied is an insightful look at the immigrant experience. The show isn't afraid to show its characters' ugly sides, painting a colorful and chaotic canvas that will ring true for millions of Mexican Americans. And while Netflix canceled it after only two seasons, Gentefied remains one of the most truthful depictions of immigrant life.

6 'Queen Sono' (2020)

The South African crime drama Queen Sono is among Netflix's most daring offerings. The show revolves around the titular character, an experienced and infallible South African field operative agent working for the Special Operations Group. Queen relentlessly searches for answers about her mother's assassination while carrying out missions for SOG.

Thrilling and with impressive production values, Queen Sono featured a gripping storyline complemented by stunning action sequences. The show epitomized the spy thriller genre, finding the perfect balance between action and drama. Netflix originally renewed it before reversing its decision and canceling due to complications brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 'Smiley' (2022)

The Spanish romantic comedy Smiley is among Netflix's most charming hidden gems. The show tells the story of Alex and Bruno, who meet after the former accidentally leaves an angry message on the latter's phone. Upon meeting, and despite their many differences, the two develop an intense bond that changes their lives.

Based on the eponymous stage play, Smiley is a classic rom-com that fans of the beloved genre will love. Featuring a delightful premise that expertly blends romance and drama, Smileyis a triumph for LGBTQ+ representation and a modern Christmas classic in the making.

4 'The Chair' (2021)

Acclaimed television icon Sandra Oh stars in the 2021 Netflix comedy The Chair opposite an impressive ensemble, including Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, and Holland Taylor. The plot revolves around Ji-Yoon Kin, the first woman appointed as chair of the English department at a prestigious university.

Like most Netflix shows, The Chair suffered from a lack of marketing, meaning many viewers didn't even know about it. However, the show is a sharp piece of scholarly satire, with astute observations about academic life and sexism in the workplace. Sandra Oh, ever the consummate professional, delivers a hilarious performance that further elevates The Chair, making it a must-watch for fans of witty and biting Netflix comedies.

3 'I Am Not Okay with This' (2020)

Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff star in the Netflix coming-of-age black comedy I Am Not Okay with This. Based on the eponymous graphic novel, the plot revolves around Sydney, a teenage girl with developing telekinetic powers who must juggle her new abilities with the everyday struggles of adolescence.

RELATED: The Best High School Series To Watch On Netflix

Refreshing, perceptive, and genuinely clever, I Am Not Okay with This was among Netflix's best teen shows. Powered by Lillis' sympathetic and nuanced performance, the show explored deep issues about identity, sexuality, and maturity with a healthy dose of biting humor. I Am Not Okay with This was renewed for a second season, but complications with the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Netflix to cancel it, a decision that still haunts them today.

2 'Feel Good' (2020)

Mae Martin created, co-wrote, and starred in the Netflix dramedy Feel Good. A semi-autobiographical take on Martin's life, the show chronicles the blossoming romance between Martin, a struggling stand-up comedian, and George, a repressed, upper-middle-class English woman.

Feel Good is tender, insightful, and funny, fueled by Martin's witty and empathetic approach to writing and acting. The show features a brilliant supporting cast, including the always-welcome Lisa Kudrow as Mae's mother, and deftly handles its thorny issues with an abundance of charm and humor. Feel Good might sometimes be discomforting, but it remains an undeniably rewarding experience.

1 'Blood of Zeus' (2020)

Netflix animation reached a new peak with the wildly imaginative Blood of Zeus. Inspired by Greek mythology, the show centers on Heron, a young man who finds himself in the middle of a battle against a demonic army just as Zeus fights his jealous wife, Hera, for Olympus' fate.

Beautiful, elegant, and thematically poignant, Blood of Zeus is among Netflix's great animated hidden gems, offering further and undeniable proof that adult animation is thriving in the current television landscape. The show is thrilling and compelling, balancing striking violence with handsome visuals and a vivid voice cast to create a daring take on Ancient Greece that will keep audiences hooked and begging for more.

