With recent international hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once and highly-anticipated releases like Avatar: Way of the Water (December 16), it's clear that the enduring interest in the established genre isn't going anywhere. For those who have seen all the blockbusters, there's no shortage of underrated sci-fi movies for fans of the genre to discover.

Science fiction has always been one of the most popular genres in film. Its popularity and progression can be seen from silent films like Metropolis to the B-movies of the 1950s and 60s to enduring classics like Alien and Blade Runner, all the way up to the present day. The medium of film can capture wild worlds and concepts, and talented filmmakers and FX artists can depict any future they can imagine on screen.

As a result of the genre's popularity, it's easy to miss or overlook some of the best science-fiction films. They are high-quality films that don't quite get the love and appreciation they deserve and are worthy of revisiting.

'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Pacific Rim is a sci-fi action movie about the human race building and piloting giant robots to fend off giant alien creatures trying to take over the world. It sounds silly, and maybe it is, but thankfully that doesn't matter because it's also awesome.

Guillermo Del Toro knows precisely what he's doing and runs with the premise, crafting huge, wild action scenes, getting wonderfully bombastic performances from his actors, and filling the whole movie with amazing special effects. It's one of the most enjoyable films of the 2010s and one of the best giant monster movies that doesn't feature Godzilla. For the sheer fun and self-aware silliness Pacific Rim offers, it deserves to be a stone-cold classic.

'Ad Astra' (2019)

A beautiful-looking and unique science-fiction film, Ad Astra stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who must make a dangerous journey into space. His mission involves searching for lost information that could save Earth and finding his long-lost father.

Ad Astra might not be for everyone, but it's the ambitious, big-budget movie the film industry could use more of. Unfortunately, it didn't do great at the box office, despite getting good reviews and starring one of the most popular actors of the 21st century. Hopefully, film fans in the future will appreciate it a little more.

'Prometheus' (2012)

Prometheus probably suffered a little from being heavily promoted as an Alien prequel. Sure, in a way, it is. Still, it's not just an Alien prequel, with its ambitious storyline about exploring the mysterious origins of the human race— both Alien and Prometheus cement Ridley Scott as one of the greatest science-fiction directors in film history.

All that being said, taken on its own terms, it's not perfect. The characters undoubtedly do some stupid things, acting like teenagers in a slasher movie sometimes rather than trained, grown-up scientists. But the visuals are incredible, as is much of the cast, and there are several brilliantly tense and memorable sequences. It's worth reevaluating from a fresh perspective.

'Colossal' (2016)

Colossal is a giant monster movie... sort of. It's more of a psychological dramedy, where Anne Hathaway plays a woman who finds herself linked to a mysterious, gigantic creature that causes damage whenever she's stressed.

Because of its concept, it's still technically a science-fiction movie. It might not entirely appeal to fans of more classic monster films (at least not all of them), but it provides a quirky and enjoyably creative spin on the genre and has an empathetic message about mental health to boot. It's a solid film for those who like their science-fiction unusually personal or unexpected.

'Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes' (2020)

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a charming and very low-budget time-travel comedy. Taking place entirely in one location, it's a chaotic and always fun story about a man who discovers a monitor that lets him see two minutes into the future and what he and his friends do with it.

It's made to look like one continuous take and has a tremendous amount of creativity and heart. At only 70 minutes, you don't have much to lose by watching it, and it's hard to imagine science-fiction fans not finding something to like here. If any low-budget science-fiction film of the past decade deserves cult status, it's this one.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Admittedly, "underrated" isn't the perfect word to describe the ever-controversial eighth episode in the Star Wars saga. It still earned a huge amount of money and was generally liked by critics. On the other hand, the fanbase was more divided about the unpredictable storyline, some writing and character decisions, and the film's tone.

The backlash has always seemed a bit harsh, though, and maybe when the dust settles one day, it will be viewed more widely as one of the best Star Wars films. For its boldness and willingness to push the franchise into new places, it stands as the best Star Wars film of the 2010s and a genuinely excellent science-fiction film full-stop. For those reasons, the criticisms seem somewhat harsh. If it's not quite underrated, then it might at least be "over-hated."

'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Like Prometheus five years before it, Alien: Covenant was more than a little controversial. Ridley Scott returned to the franchise, making a film that was more openly an Alien film, with a plot that focused (broadly speaking) on an alien creature terrorizing a group of astronauts.

Of course, it took some odd detours and featured some of the same problems that Prometheus had (plus maybe a couple of new ones). But from a technical perspective, it was an amazing-looking and sounding movie, and you'd be hard-pressed to call it boring. For giving audiences what they want from an Alien film (and being better than some older entries in the franchise, in all honesty), Covenant deserves a bit more love than it gets.

'Ex Machina' (2015)

A small-scale science-fiction film that was probably more of a critical hit than a financial one, Ex Machina is nevertheless an easy film to enjoy, thanks to its tense storyline, interesting themes around technology versus humanity, and great performances from its small cast. As such, it's worthy of a bigger audience.

It has a confined, claustrophobic setting and an unpredictable plot, where the less said about it, the better. What unfamiliar viewers can know about it going in, though: there's a scene where Oscar Isaac dances out of nowhere, and it's the best thing ever.

'Elysium' (2013)

Not even director Neill Blomkamp was thrilled with how Elysium turned out. The second feature from the filmmaker after the instant classic District 9, Elysium was a rockier and maybe slightly less original film (given it recycles some District 9 ideas and concepts). However, it was still ambitious, beautiful, and well-paced.

The larger budget let Elysium have some amazing special effects and action scenes, and the themes around class inequality and immigration were interesting (though far from subtle). Well-executed, big-budgeted, and (mostly) original science-fiction films not based on pre-existing stories are rarer and rarer these days, meaning Elysium is, in hindsight, quite under-appreciated as a sci-fi movie.

'High Life' (2018)

In the not-too-distant future depicted in High Life, criminals are "recycled" and used for experiments in outer space. In the film's case, Monte and his young daughter are included in a group sent toward a black hole. Unethical experiments and mind-bending events happen along the way.

The underrated sci-fi movie by A24 is a must-see for fans who appreciate raw, artful, and often jarring depictions of what humans will do for the sake of progress. It's definitely among Robert Pattinson's most underappreciated roles, as his performance in this mesmerizing film will get viewers through its more disturbing and often confusing aspects.

'Another Earth' (2011)

Another Earth portrays a unique situation where an exact duplicate of the planet appears close by. It's centered on Rhoda Williams, who hopes to alleviate the guilt and pain she carries from a tragic accident by using the second earth. She doesn't expect to find love in the process, which complicates an already-messy situation.

Slow and soulful, the sci-fi drama movie is an intimate examination of the human capacity to make mistakes and forgive. It's a film that uses its scientific elements as a backdrop to the emotional story, and it does so incredibly well.

'Sunshine' (2007)

A box office flop turned cult classic, Sunshine is a sci-fi thriller that follows the crew of Icarus II, who are traveling to the dying sun in a last-ditch effort to revive it through a nuclear blast. The farther they get from the frozen earth, the more challenges they encounter. It's only a matter of time before they have to decide if there's a limit on what's worth sacrificing to save everyone back home.

With stellar performances from cast members like Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh, it's not surprising that the film holds up well. Its ambitious plot and exploration of philosophical themes were ahead of its time, but is perfect for viewers looking for existential sci-fi movies today.

'Children of Men' (2006)

Based on the eponymous 1992 novel by P. D. James, Children of Men is set in a terrifying dystopian future where decades of inexplicable infertility have caused total societal collapse. The United Kingdom is the last country with a functioning government and struggles to deal with a constant influx of asylum seekers. In the midst of the chaos, disillusioned former activist Theo Faron reluctantly embarks on a mission that could turn the tide.

The gripping and wholly original movie delves into the bizarre problem of infertility and what mayhem and chaos it could cause. It's a thought-provoking look at a world without hope of a future, and the kind of strength and courage necessary to change that. What should have made director Alfonso Cuarón a household name should be considered essential viewing for sci-fi fans.

