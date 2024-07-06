Summer is a prime time to catch up on television, and with the weather getting hotter, what better way to spend a day under a fan than binging shows? But we know that savvy readers like yourself have already watched the hip shows that people talk about week-to-week, so we figured we’d give you some of the best shows that flew under the radar. So, while you’re waiting for your Amazon delivery of a palate of popsicles, check out these great shows on Prime.

For more recommendations, check our lists of the best shows and movies on Prime Video across all genres.

‘High School’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

High School Release Date October 14, 2022 Creator Clea DuVall Cast Cobie Smulders

Based on the memoir of hit indie pop duo Tegan and Sara, High School takes a look back at the twins’ adolescent journey through their '90s era grungy high school years as they strive to craft their own identities, only to find the one thing that could bring them together: music. Real-life twins Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland take on the lead roles of Tegan and Sara, respectively. They bring a relatable and grounded feeling of angst to the budding teenage musicians that is only bolstered by their natural chemistry that’s been crafted over their lifetime of bantering and fighting in their own lives, as they likely share a lot in common with their characters — just replace acting with guitar and singing. This semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story is a treat for long-time fans of the band but will no doubt push the unfamiliar to dive head-first into their discography.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Dead Ringers’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Dead Ringers Release Date April 21, 2023 Creator Alice Birch Cast Rachel Weisz , Emily Meade , Britne Oldford , Kitty Hawthorne

Dead Ringers adapts the David Cronenberg (The Fly) psychological thriller about twin gynecologists into a tantalizing and vivid miniseries starring Rachel Weisz (The Constant Gardener) as a gender-swapped version of the Mantle twins. The last time Weisz played twins, it was for another loose adaptation in 2005’s Constantine, but whereas the interactions were sparse in that film, this time, viewers get to see her play off herself in spectacular fashion — so much so it’s easy to forget she’s not two separate people. This series expands and modernizes the themes of the original film, and the decision to change the leads into women in a story surrounding fertility, body autonomy, and the ways that capital influences the lives of anyone with a uterus was a stroke of genius that elevates the show into a poignant mirror with much to reflect upon.

Watch on Prime Video

‘I Love Dick’ (2016 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 6.3/10

I Love Dick Release Date August 19, 2016 Creator Sarah Gubbins, Joey Soloway Cast Kathryn Hahn , Kevin Bacon , Griffin Dunne , Roberta Colindrez

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) leads this scandalous comedy about lust and obsession that adapts the cult classic novel by Chris Kraus. Hahn once again teams up with Transparent creator Joey Soloway to deliver a fantastically titillating story where she takes on the role of a New York filmmaker who moves to a small town in Texas with her husband and only finds creativity through writing deeply erotic undelivered letters to her husband’s new boss, Dick. Filling the hunky shoes of her object of desire is heartthrob Kevin Bacon (Taking Chance), who perfectly plays the part as he desperately tries to add as many degrees of separation between himself and this crazed housewife while trying to maintain his business with her husband, played by Griffin Dunne (Dallas Buyers Club). The trio of Hahn, Bacon, and Dunne are a triumphant triangle of hilarity, tension, and sexual frustration.

Watch on Prime Video

‘One Mississippi’ (2015 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.6/10

One Mississippi Release Date November 15, 2015 Creator Tig Notaro, Diable Cody Cast Tig Notaro , Noah Harpster , John Rothman

Anyone who has seen or heard Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) do stand-up or tell a personal story knows that her dry wit and natural charisma are unmatched, and that shines through in One Mississippi. Notaro and Diablo Cody (Juno) have created an all-American sitcom taking place in rural Mississippi where a fictionalized version of Notaro moves back to her hometown and has to contend with a bevy of well-meaning but ignorant small-town folks while trying to keep her family from tearing each other apart in the wake of her mother’s death. And listen, I know that all sounds a bit dramatic, but Notaro and Cody manage to concoct a story filled with absurdly funny moments mixed in with an abundance of heartwarming family and personal revelations.

Watch on Prime Video

‘I’m a Virgo’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Superhero content has taken the world by storm for the last two decades. We’ve now reached a stage of saturation where the best content in the genre is the deconstruction of the tropes and archetypes. Comic book fans are likely already watching The Boys, Invincible, and most iterations of Watchmen, but I’m a Virgo, created by profound writer, director, and activist Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), is a deconstruction of the culture. Riley uses his world of superpowers to explore how that would affect people across the racial and economic spectrum by focusing on a sheltered young teen, played by Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), who is a heaping 13-foot-tall awkward boy who was hidden away from the dangers of the outside world. Dramatizing the ways that Black boys are often seen as big, hulking, dangerous men in our world, the show contrasts the desires of these boys to feel like normal kids while they contend with the glorification of the type of people who claim to “protect the world” from them.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Undone’ (2019 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Undone Release Date September 13, 2019 Cast Constance Marie , Daveed Diggs , Angelique Cabral , Rosa Salazar , Bob Odenkirk , Siddharth Dhananjay Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Emmy-nominated writer for the show Kate Purdy join forces once again to create a mind-bending, visually stunning animated series that dives through time and generational trauma. Undone stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Alma Winograd-Diaz, a car accident survivor whose brush with death unlocks an ability to mentally shift through the bounds of time and space. Beyond the sci-fi aspect of the show, which is extremely well done and utilizes the uncanny aspects of the rotoscoping in the best ways possible, the biggest draw of the story is the earnest and relatable dynamics of the Diaz family. With Bob-Waksberg and Purdy at the helm, you can feel their signature mixture of comedy and character-driven storytelling, which drives the unfolding mystery into rich and meaningful places.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Billions’ (2016 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Billions Release Date January 1, 2016 Creator Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin Cast Paul Giamatti , Damian Lewis , Maggie Siff , David Costabile , Condola Rashad , Daniel K. Isaac , Jeffrey DeMunn , Asia Kate Dillon Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

Constantly snubbed at the Emmys, Billions is prestige television at its best, and I will not be taking questions. This crime drama features an all-star cast led by Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Damian Lewis (Homeland), two heavy hitters that take this billion-dollar game of cat and mouse to the next level. Loosely based on a real-life New York prosecutor’s crusade to take down a corrupt hedge fund manager, Giamatti unpacks his briefcase of dramatic acting chops and lays them out on the table in one of the best performances of his career as the dogged State Attorney Chuck Rhoades, who has a bone to pick with Lewis’s rich playboy philanthropist, Bobby Axelrod. The series is filled with scandal on and off the screen, and in this current age of wealth inequality, there is much catharsis to be had as the Wall Street inside traders get taken down a peg.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Tales From the Loop’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Tales From the Loop Release Date April 30, 2020 Creator Nathaniel Halpern Cast Rebecca Hall , Paul Schneider , Duncan Joiner , Daniel Zolghadri , Jonathan Pryce

Inspired by the stunning and evocative artwork of Swedish designer Simon Stålenhag, Tales From the Loop feels like a wonderfully deliberate exhibition of fantastical science fiction concepts being woven into the fabric of a mundane world. Through the perspective of assorted characters in a fictional rural Ohio town, the show uses a collection of interconnected tales to capture the contemplative vibe of Stålenhag’s art and begs the audience to imagine a world where anything can happen. Reminiscent of anthologies like The Outer Limits and The Twilight Zone, the Loop that’s referenced in the title is basically a gateway for the impossible, which gives the show an excuse to stretch the bounds of imagination and explore concepts like robotics, time displacement, and even body switching.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Deadloch’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Deadloch (2023) Release Date June 2, 2023 Creator Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan

Like many things from Australia, Deadloch takes an idea from the British and makes it funny. (If you’re either Australian or British, please don’t jump me! I’m joking.) Creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan were inspired to make a hilarious version of the hit drama Broadchurch — and succeeded. The show follows two detectives: the local Senior Sergeant and a quirky investigator from out of town, who are forced to work together to solve a murder and catch the killer before they strike again. The interplay between these two, played by Kate Box (Riot) and Madeleine Sami (Super City), along with Nina Oyama as their plucky constable, is unmatched. This dark comedy uses the small-town setting and Aussie sensibilities to throw the wild cast of characters into more and more bonkers scenarios as they frantically dig to the bottom of the mystery.

Watch on Prime Video

‘A League of Their Own’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.6/10

A League of Their Own is not just for fans of the original film — it’s an expansion that dreams bigger than the original film was capable of at the time. Anyone watching the 1992 classic today might notice it lacks a certain…color. Fortunately, this adaptation takes the All-American women’s baseball team and makes it reflect a truly diverse America that includes the perspective of many different women across the spectrum of race and sexuality. Pushing the setting back 45 years from the film and unfolding the story against the backdrop of World War II, the series adds new facets to explore an era where American women were striking out on their own to join the workforce and other arenas previously gatekept by men. Co-created by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), who also stars in the show, the series also brings along a whole host of great actors from both film and television, including D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Chanté Adams (Bad Hair), and Melanie Field (Heathers).

Watch on Prime Video

‘Catastrophe’ (2015 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Catastrophe Release Date 2015-00-00 Creator Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney Cast Sharon Horgan , Rob Delaney

Created by and starring Sharon Horgan (Disenchantment) and Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Catastrophe is a British romantic comedy that gets more charming with each season. The initial premise of an American moving to London after a vacation fling leads to an unexpected pregnancy doesn’t feel like it should have as much heart as this show manages to pull from it, and a lot of that is due to the overwhelming chemistry and comedic timing of Horgan and Delaney. But it’s not just that their magnetism pulls you into their world — audiences get to grow with them throughout the series as they get to know one another, develop a deep love, and navigate parenthood at a breakneck pace. They go through all the ebbs and flows of a tumultuous relationship and work through some of the toughest obstacles, all while being the witty couple you want to root for.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Harlem’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Harlem Release Date December 3, 2021 Creator Tracy Oliver Cast Meagan Good , Grace Byers , Shoniqua Shandai , Tyler Lepley , Jerrie Johnson Seasons 1

It would be easy to group Harlem in with other sitcoms about 30-somethings living it up in New York, like How I Met Your Mother, Friends, and Seinfeld — but you’d be wrong because this show has something those shows could never: it’s wild, it’s Black, and it’s gay! Also, before you bring up Insecure, that takes place in Los Angeles…so it doesn’t count. I digress. Creator Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) knows how to portray Black friendship in a way that is informed by the culture in organic ways, and this series is no exception. Starring Meagan Good (Shazam!), Grace Byers (The Blackening), Shoniqua Shandai (Bodied), and Jerrie Johnson (Mother's Milk), the show brings a comedic bend to the hardships faced by Black women trying to balance careers, dating, and the societal pressures thrown at them as they get older.

Watch on Prime Video