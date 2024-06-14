Netflix’s expansive catalog can be a challenge to work your way through, especially considering the sheer volume of popular shows and movies that hit the service every week. But if you’re in the mood for a hidden gem to add to your watchlist, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a hand-picked list of the best underrated shows on Netflix, including hits from international markets and series that were highly acclaimed when they were initially released but may have moved out of the popular discourse since then. These selections include twisted works of horror, laugh-out-loud comedies, intense action dramas, and everything in between, so there’s something for everyone. So read on for your guide to the best underrated shows on Netflix, one of which may just become your newest favorite.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'Rita' (2012 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Rita Release Date January 30, 2014 Cast Mille Dinesen , Sara Hjort Ditlevsen , Ellen Hillingsø

Created by Christian Torpe, Rita is a Danish comedy-drama series that stars Mille Dinesen as Rita Madsen, a headstrong and unconventional teacher who tries her best to help her students but struggles to manage her life outside the school as a single mother. The show consists of five seasons and has also received a four-episode spin-off called Hjørdis, which focuses on the eponymous character played by Lise Baastrup. Dinesen and Baastrup are the only actors who feature in all the episodes, but other stars include Carsten Bjørnlund, Ellen Hillingsø, Nikolaj Groth, and more. Rita has received numerous accolades and a positive reception from critics. The series has been praised for its off-beat but realistic characters and for tackling serious issues that affect children. The show starts off as an entertaining dramedy, then gains more emotional depth as it progresses, culminating in a satisfying, well-written ending. While Rita isn’t quite as well-known outside of Denmark, its fascinating and fun take on a teacher’s life makes for a relatable watch, no matter where you’re from.

'Ragnarok' (2020 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Ragnarok Genre Fantasy, Drama Number of Seasons 3 Debut Date January 31, 2020

Created by Adam Price, Ragnarok is a Norwegian fantasy drama series that presents a modernized take on Norse mythology. Set in the fictional present-day town of Edda, the series stars David Stakston as Magne Seier, a teenage boy who moves to the town and finds that the climate crisis plaguing Edda is caused by a powerful family of supernatural beings. Magne soon learns that he is the reincarnation of the Norse god Thor and takes up the fight against these evil forces. The show also stars Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, and Theresa Frostad Eggesbø. Ragnarok has been favorably reviewed by critics around the globe, with praise for its timely take on climate change and the current environmental crisis. It’s an entertaining show that blends mythology and teen drama, and its take on the Norse gods offers a grounded alternative to the blockbuster action of other adaptations, like the MCU’s Thor movies. The series develops in a way that walks the line between fantasy adventure and psychological thriller, with a mind-bending ending that shakes the foundations of everything you think you know about this world.

'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.7/10

Midnight Mass Release Date September 24, 2021 Creator Mike Flanagan Cast Kate Siegel , Zach Gilford , Kristin Lehman , Samantha Sloyan

Created and directed by Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass is a gothic horror miniseries that explores the supernatural events that befall a devout island community when a mysterious priest comes to town. The show’s ensemble cast includes Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, and Henry Thomas. The seven-episode series was released in its entirety on Netflix in 2021. Midnight Mass received great acclaim at the time of its release, with critics praising its unsettling atmosphere and the way it approaches themes of grief and loss. The show has also earned a number of awards and nominations, including the 2022 Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Screenplay. With spectacular performances by its talented stars and a masterfully crafted story, Midnight Mass is as emotionally resonant as it is spooky and strange. The miniseries is an excellent showcase of Mike Flanagan’s talents as an expert horror director and writer.

'Derry Girls' (2018 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Derry Girls Release Date December 21, 2018 Cast Saoirse-Monica Jackson , Louisa Harland , Tara Lynne O'Neill , Kathy Kiera Clarke

Set in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, Derry Girls is a teen sitcom created and written by Lisa McGee. Inspired by McGee's own experiences growing up during the final years of the Troubles, the show stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn. It follows four girls (and one boy) living in Derry who attend a Catholic secondary school, exploring their teenage misadventures during a time of ever-present political tensions. Over the course of its three seasons, Derry Girls has earned itself a legion of fans and was one of the most-watched shows in Northern Ireland during its initial broadcast on Channel 4. McGee’s storylines, which blend personal experiences and real historical events with hilarious fictional situations, have received near-universal acclaim from critics. The show also boasts a brilliant soundtrack of popular 90s music. Derry Girls is as sassy and lovable as its protagonists, finding humor and heart in the face of violence and uncertainty.

'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.7/10

Dark Release Date December 1, 2017 Cast Louis Hofmann , Karoline Eichhorn , Maja Schöne , Jordis Triebel

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is a German science fiction thriller series exploring strange phenomena surrounding the fictional town of Winden, Germany. Revolving primarily around the disappearance of a child, the series explores a mind-bending conspiracy that crosses multiple timelines, with an ensemble cast that includes Louis Hofmann, Andreas Pietschmann, Maja Schöne, and more. Netflix’s first-ever German-language original series, Dark received near-universal praise throughout its three seasons. Earning acclaim and awards for its acting, direction, writing, and sheer complexity, the show has garnered a global following. Exploring existential and philosophical themes through a classic spooky town and its complicated residents, Dark is arguably one of the best science fiction shows of the 21st century. It’s not an easy story to wrap your head around, but watching Dark is a powerful cerebral experience that keeps you thoroughly engaged even as it blows you away, one twist at a time.

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.1/10

Created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, Brand New Cherry Flavor is a horror drama limited series based on Todd Grimson’s 1997 novel of the same name. The show stars Rosa Salazar as Lisa, who comes to LA determined to become a film director. But through deception and betrayal, Lisa finds herself on a nightmarish spiral involving hitmen, curses, and more supernatural insanity. Besides Salazar in the lead, the series’ ensemble cast also includes Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Manny Jacinto, and Jeff Ward. Brand New Cherry Flavor's twisted noir narrative may not be to everyone’s taste, but the series did receive largely positive reviews from critics. With a dreamlike narrative that blends the absurd with the horrific, the limited series is a fever dream loaded with excellent performances and intense cinematography. Anchored by Salazar’s performance in the lead role, Brand New Cherry Flavor is simultaneously a classic noir and a sharp modern psychological horror story that draws you ever deeper into the dream.

'Arcane' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 9.0/10

Set in Riot Games's League of Legends universe, Arcane is an adult animated action-adventure series created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. The show stars Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell as the voices of sisters Vi and Jinx, respectively. Arcane follows these two iconic League of Legends champions as they find themselves on opposing sides in the conflict between the twin cities, Piltover and Zaun. The series’ voice cast also includes Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, and more. While many game adaptations fall short of their source material, Arcane received both critical acclaim and a great response from fans. The show’s expansive worldbuilding, emotional depth, and exciting action sequences combine to create a story that’s thoroughly entertaining, even if you’ve never played the game. The series has also received several accolades, winning an Annie Award and becoming the first streaming show to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

'Mindhunter' (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.6/10

Based on the eponymous 1995 true-crime book, Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series created by Joe Penhall, who also executive produced the show with Charlize Theron and de facto showrunner David Fincher. Set in the late 1970s, Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv and follows the founding of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. The series explores how the BSI interviews convicted serial killers in order to gain insight into their particular psychology, hoping to use those insights to solve ongoing cases. While true crime shows are now fairly common, Mindhunter is one of the most acclaimed works in its genre, having received largely positive reviews for its two-season run. The show has also won a number of awards and has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for its cinematography. Expertly acted and masterfully directed, Mindhunter presents a grounded but utterly thrilling look at both the psychology of murderers and the people who catch them.

'Sense8' (2015 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Created by Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, and J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 follows eight strangers around the globe who find that their minds have been linked by a mysterious event. The show’s international ensemble cast includes Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, and more. Filmed in locations around the world, including London, Reykjavik, Nairobi, and Mumbai, Sense8 consists of two seasons, a two-hour Christmas special, and a two-and-a-half-hour series finale. Sense8 received largely favorable reviews from critics and a great response from viewers, earning fans around the world with its globalized story and immaculate production. With moving performances and polished direction, Sense8 is a thoroughly engrossing work of science fiction that's every bit as good as the Wachowskis’ other beloved projects like Cloud Atlas and The Matrix. There are conspiracies, strange abilities, and true emotional depth in this series, and it’s a shame there isn’t more of it.

'Feel Good' (2020 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Feel Good Release Date March 18, 2020 Creator Mae Martin, Joe Hampson Cast Lisa Kudrow

Created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical romantic comedy-drama story starring Martin as a fictional version of themselves. The series kicks off with Martin, a recovering addict and comedian, diving into an all-consuming relationship with a new girlfriend while struggling with personal demons. The show’s talented cast also includes Charlotte Ritchie and Lisa Kudrow, with Phil Burgers, Adrian Lukis, Pippa Haywood, and more in recurring roles. Feel Good has received near-universal acclaim from critics, and despite the title, it isn’t just a “feel good” show. The series explores gender, sexuality, and 21st-century dating while also tackling themes of trauma, recovery, and righting self-destructive behavior. Like its protagonist, Feel Good’s story isn’t perfect, but it is relatable, insightful, and immensely likable. Whether you’re a fan of Martin’s comedy or you’re discovering their work for the first time, Feel Good is a journey you will not regret.

