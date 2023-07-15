Since the streaming service’s launch in November 2019, Apple TV+ has slowly but steadily released some great binge-worthy shows. While Apple TV+ perhaps owes its success to Ted Lasso, it’s clearly settled in nicely among the streaming greats. However, not every original series can be seen as a certified hit. Here are some of the best additions to the platform that received little to no attention but are certainly worth a watch.

RELATED: 10 Best Apple TV+ Original Series, Ranked

Shining Girls

shining-girls-elisabeth-moss-02
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Servant

servant-apple-tv
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door

Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson The-Shrink-Next-Door interview social
Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson The-Shrink-Next-Door interview social

Watch on Apple TV+

Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld - Dickinson Season 3

Watch on Apple TV+

Acapulco

acapulco-apple-tv
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

mythic-quest-season-3-poster-cropped
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Physical

physical-rose-byrne-featured
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!

Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key in Schmigadoon!
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

last-days-of-ptolemy-grey-apple-tv
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Little America

little-america-apple-tv
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Central Park

Paige and Owen at the park in Central Park.
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

bad-sisters-sarah-greene-anne-marie-duff-sharon-horgan-eva-birthistle-eve-hewson-feature
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Trying

trying-apple-tv
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Ghostwriter

ghostwriter-apple-tv
Image via Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

RELATED: The Best New Movies on Apple TV

Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer in Truth Be Told
Image via Apple

Watch on Apple TV+