Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 8 | Average Run Time: 22–37 minutes

Creators: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney

Cast: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Naomi Ekperigin

Mythic Quest is a comedy series that delves into the chaotic world of video game development. With an ensemble cast, the show follows the eccentric creators of a popular online game as they navigate the challenges of managing their virtual empire.

Led by the charismatic but self-absorbed creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), the team deals with office politics, creative differences, and personal struggles. Mythic Quest combines humor and heart to provide an entertaining and insightful look into the gaming industry's unique dynamics.