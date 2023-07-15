Since the streaming service’s launch in November 2019, Apple TV+ has slowly but steadily released some great binge-worthy shows. While Apple TV+ perhaps owes its success to Ted Lasso, it’s clearly settled in nicely among the streaming greats. However, not every original series can be seen as a certified hit. Here are some of the best additions to the platform that received little to no attention but are certainly worth a watch.
Shining Girls
Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 8 | Average Run Time: 49 Minutes
Creator: Silka Luisa
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Amy Brenneman
Shining Girls is an Apple TV+ series adapted from Lauren Beukes' novel of the same name. This thrilling show follows Kirby (Elisabeth Moss), a survivor who hunts down her attacker Harper Curtis (Jamie Bell), whom she suspects is preying on other women. The series combines elements of mystery, science fiction, and crime, successfully keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With its intriguing premise and strong acting, Shining Girls offers an intense and captivating experience for fans of suspenseful storytelling.
Servant
Seasons: 4 | Episode Count: 10 | Average Run Time: 24–36 minutes
Creator: Tony Basgallop
Cast: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Sunita Mani
Servant is a psychological horror series that revolves around a grieving couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), who hire a nanny named Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) to care for their infant son. However, strange occurrences begin to unfold, unveiling secrets and testing their sanity. With an eerie atmosphere, this psychological thriller delves into themes of loss, trauma, and supernatural elements. Critics praise its gripping narrative, chilling performances, and meticulous attention to detail, making it a must-watch.
The Shrink Next Door
Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 8 | Average Run Time: 35–49 minutes
Creator: Georgia Pritchett
Cast: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, Cornell Womack
The Shrink Next Door is a dark comedy series based on true events. It follows the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his patient, Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Over the course of three decades, Marty becomes increasingly enmeshed in Ike’s manipulative web as the doctor takes control of his life, finances, and even his family.
Dickinson
Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 30 | Average Run Time: 30 Minutes
Creator: Alena Smith
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Jane Krakowski, Adrian Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
A unique and innovative TV series, Dickinson brings the renowned poet Emily Dickinson to life in a refreshingly modern and witty way. Set in the 19th century, the show combines historical accuracy with contemporary sensibilities, addressing gender, sexuality, and societal expectations. With Hailee Steinfeld's captivating performance as Dickinson, the show has received critical acclaim, making it a must-watch for fans of period dramas and poetic inspiration.
Acapulco
Seasons: 2 | Episode Count: 10 | Average Run Time: 30 minutes
Creators: Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman
Cast: Enrique Arrizon, Damián Alcázar, Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Carsa, Camila Pérez
Acapulco is a Mexican comedy series that follows the journey of Maximo Gallardo Ramos (Eugenio Derbez), a young man from a modest background, as he lands a job at a luxurious beach resort in Acapulco. With dreams of becoming the best pool boy in the world, Maximo encounters challenges and hilarious situations while navigating the complex dynamics among the resort's eccentric staff and demanding guests. Filled with humor, romance, and cultural clashes, this show promises an entertaining and vibrant portrayal of life in the popular tourist destination.
Mythic Quest
Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 8 | Average Run Time: 22–37 minutes
Creators: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney
Cast: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Naomi Ekperigin
Mythic Quest is a comedy series that delves into the chaotic world of video game development. With an ensemble cast, the show follows the eccentric creators of a popular online game as they navigate the challenges of managing their virtual empire.
Led by the charismatic but self-absorbed creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), the team deals with office politics, creative differences, and personal struggles. Mythic Quest combines humor and heart to provide an entertaining and insightful look into the gaming industry's unique dynamics.
Physical
Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 10 | Average Run Time: 30 minutes
Creator: Annie Weisman
Cast: Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba
Physical is a dark comedy series set in the 1980s, starring Rose Byrne as Sheila, a seemingly ordinary housewife struggling with personal demons. The show follows her transformation as she discovers aerobics, which becomes her outlet for empowerment and ambition. As she dives deeper into the fitness world, Sheila begins teaching aerobics while battling her own inner demons and a complicated marriage. Physical offers a compelling exploration of self-discovery, empowerment, and the pursuit of happiness.
Schmigadoon!
Seasons: 2 | Episode Count: 6 | Average Run Time: 25–34 minutes
Creators: Cinco Paul, Ken Daurio
Cast: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth
Schmigadoon! is a musical comedy series that parodies classic Broadway shows. The story follows a couple, Melissa Gimble (Cecily Strong) and Josh Skinner (Keegan-Michael Key), who find themselves trapped in a magical town called Schmigadoon. In this whimsical place, everyone acts as if they are living in a 1940s musical. As Melissa and Josh try to escape, they must learn valuable lessons about love and relationships. With catchy songs and clever humor, this offers a delightful and nostalgic experience for music enthusiasts and comedy fans alike.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Seasons: 1 | Episode Count: 6 | Average Run Time: 49–57 minutes
Creator: Walter Mosley
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is a compelling television show adapted from a novel of the same name. The series revolves around Ptolemy Grey (Samuel L. Jackson), an elderly man suffering from dementia. When offered a chance to regain his memory, he agrees to an experimental treatment. As his mind begins to clear, Ptolemy embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his past and confront the ghosts that haunt him.
Little America
Seasons: 2 | Episode Count: 8 | Average Run Time: 30 minutes
Creators: Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Cast: Peggy Lu, Mélanie Laurent, Suraj Sharma
Little America is a critically acclaimed anthology series that depicts the stories of immigrants in the United States. It beautifully captures the experiences of diverse individuals pursuing the American dream. Each episode offers a unique and authentic narrative, exploring themes of hope, resilience, and cultural identity.
Central Park
Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 10-16 | Average Run Time: 25 minutes
Creators: Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith
Cast: Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs
Central Park is an animated musical comedy series that follows the Tillerman family, who live in and care for Central Park in New York City. With a stellar voice cast, including Josh Gad and Kristen Bell, the show weaves together hilarious and heartwarming storylines accompanied by catchy songs. Critics praise the show's unique blend of humor, music, and heartfelt moments, making it an enjoyable and entertaining experience for all ages.
Bad Sisters
Seasons: 1 Episode Count: 10 | Average Run Time: 49–58 minutes
Creator: Malin-sarah Gozin
Cast: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Claes Bang, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene
Bad Sisters is an Irish black comedy series centered around the life of Eva Garvey (Sharon Horgan). She finds herself and her sisters in the middle of an insurance investigation after the untimely death of her abusive husband. As she reconnects with her estranged sisters, they unravel dark secrets and face dangerous encounters. Filled with suspense and intrigue, the series explores family dynamics, betrayal, and hidden motives.
Trying
Seasons: 2 | Episode Count: 8 | Average Run Time: 26–30 minutes
Creator: Andy Wolton
Cast: Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Imelda Staunton
Trying is a British comedy that revolves around Nikki Newman (Esther Smith) and Jason Ross (Rafe Spall), a couple desperate to have a child. Facing fertility issues, they embark on a challenging journey of adoption. With their quirky friends and family offering support, they navigate the complexities of the adoption process, dealing with setbacks and learning valuable life lessons along the way.
Ghostwriter
Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 13 | Average Run Time: 30 minutes
Creators: J.J. Johnson, Andrew Orenstein
Cast: Isaac Arellanes, Hannah Levinson, Amadi Chapata, J. Santiago Suárez, Nicola Correia-Damude, Justin Sanchez
Ghostwriter is a captivating children's show that blends mystery, adventure, and literacy. The series follows a diverse group of kids who discover a ghost in a bookstore, sparking their curiosity and love for storytelling. As they unravel enigmatic messages left by the ghost, they embark on thrilling adventures that involve famous literary characters. With a perfect balance of suspense and education, Ghostwriter keeps young viewers engaged while promoting the joy of reading and problem-solving skills.
Truth Be Told
Seasons: 3 | Episode Count: 10 | Average Run Time: 45 minutes
Creator: Nichelle Tramble Spellman
Cast: Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones
Truth Be Told is a gripping crime drama series. Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer), a true crime podcaster, reopens the murder case that made her famous after new evidence surfaces. As she investigates, she realizes that her initial conviction may have been flawed. This leads to not-so-great consequences for the wrongfully convicted Warren Cave (Aaron Paul). Poppy faces personal and professional challenges as she uncovers the truth and navigates the blurred lines between journalism and justice.