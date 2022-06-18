Over the years, TV shows worldwide have featured many incredible friendships. From Thelma and Louise to Jerry and George, these friendships have been a source of wholesome feelings and beautiful emotions for viewers. The more famous ones have made their way into everyday vocabulary and are used to exemplify great friendships. While not as well-known, some of these friendships have still left a permanent mark on people’s hearts.

While these friendships are wildly underrated, they’re unique to those who relate to and wish to gatekeep them. And popularity aside, this bunch are few of the best friendships ever telecasted on television.

Scully and Hitchcock — 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was quick to outshine other workplace comedies with its sweetness, optimism, and inclusivity, but what made it stand out most was the strong friendships among the staff at the 99th precinct. While all of these friendships are wholesome, one is often ignored: Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller). Their names are taken in the same breath, regardless of their differences; that’s how close-knit the pair is.

From being helpful to the staff with their unique talents to (always) being the butt of the joke but never gathering resentment, their friendship was one of the best any sitcom has ever featured.

Lily and Barney — 'How I Met Your Mother'

While they may not always see eye to eye, Lily (Alysson Hannigan) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) are more similar than they think. From being each other’s best confidantes to supporting each other even when it physically hurt, they’d come a long way. While Barney forgoes his sexual attraction to Lily and makes the trek to San Francisco to save Lily’s relationship, Lily understands his deep-seated wish to get married and start a family someday and pushes him to pursue it.

While they do not pursue their relationship, they would’ve made a perfect couple. Upon taking a closer look, Barney and Lily had the funniest and most playful relationships in How I Met Your Mother.

April and Leslie — 'Parks and Recreation'

While many people talk about how Ron (Nick Offerman) is a father figure for April, scarcely is her relationship with Leslie (Amy Poehler) mentioned. When April (Aubrey Plaza) started working in the Parks and Recreation department, she had very little ambition. It was Leslie who brought out a new side for her. Leslie constantly tries to help April and always does what’s best for her.

On their trip to Washington D.C., April and Leslie have their long impending talk about the future. Even though Leslie doesn’t express her emotions well, she thanks Leslie for her help, making it an emotional yet important scene in their relationship.

Bonnie and Damon — 'The Vampire Diaries'

The Vampire Diaries features many centuries-old friendships, but some of the newer ones surpass quite a few of these. Bamon is one such friendship. Despite their differences in the first couple of seasons, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) cared deeply for each other. Their friendship first develops in Season 6, when they are stuck in Kai’s (Chris Wood) prison world. As the show progressed, their bond thickens.

On one occasion, when Bonnie’s life was linked to Elena (Nina Dobrev), he briefly considers killing Bonnie to wake Elena up, but ultimately their friendship triumphs, albeit leaving a scar on Bonnie’s trust.

Mercedes and Quinn — 'Glee'

Otherwise covering an important topic, Glee missed out on the female friendships department. Mercedes (Amber Riley) and Quinn (Dianna Agron) share one of the most graceful friendships in television history, but the show did not uphold it well. From Quinn talking to Mercedes about fainting from dieting to Quinn wanting Mercedes in the delivery room with her, they were the strongest duo on the show. But Quinn’s return in season 2 was the end of an era, with her refusing to recognize Mercedes.

There is no better scene to define their relationship than when Quinn and Mercedes perform their funk numbers and then have a deep conversation about discrimination, followed by Mercedes inviting Quinn into her house.

Dan and Jamie — 'One Tree Hill'

While it would be considered horrible in another setting, Dan (Paul Johansson) and Jamie’s (Jackson Brundage) relationship in One Tree Hill touched everyone’s hearts. After Dan murdered Keith (Craig Sheffer), there was nothing left for him in Tree Hill, but his release from prison let him have a relationship with his adorable grandson. Dan saw a second chance at being a father for Jamie and being a poor father for his son; the duo formed one of the most endearing relationships ever.

Although Dan was one of the evilest villains in One Tree Hill, his love for little Jamie was hard to ignore.

Michael and Erin — 'The Office'

Over the nine seasons of The Office, countless new friendships are made, and old ones are forgotten. One of the most wholesome friendships of these is Michael (Steve Carell) and Erin’s (Ellie Kemper). While short-lived, their friendship is unique and heartwarming. Orphan Erin is desperate for a parent, a father figure in her life, and Michael, having lived alone for so long, is desperate to be a father figure.

When Michael provides her with some of the best relationship advice ever, Erin assures her that, despite not being able to put Scott’s tots through college, his promise did encourage them to achieve graduation, ensuring higher graduation rates.

Johnny & Moira Rose And Roland & Jocelyn Schitt — 'Schitt's Creek'

When Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) first move to Schitt’s Creek, there’s only one thing that tops their hatred for Schitt’s Creek: their hatred for Roland (Chris Elliott) and Jocelyn Schitt (Jennifer Robertson). The former couple considers them annoying and of a lower status than them. But as their stay extends for years, they form an affection for each other and gratitude for their support throughout.

While the show offers a wide array of wholesome relationships and friendships, Roland & Jocelyn’s and Johnny & Moira’s growth was among the finest.

Penny And Sheldon — 'The Big Bang Theory'

Although it remains a scientific wonder how Penny (Kaley Cuoco) made friends with any of the boys, her friendship with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) was the most wholesome of all. Polar opposites, Sheldon and Penny, did not get along at first. Sheldon would often change his Wi-Fi password to mock Penny, and she would make jokes about him he did not understand. As the seasons progressed, they became more close-knit than any other characters. Penny is a mother figure to Sheldon, at best, and a surrogate sister at worst.

While the writers of The Big Bang Theory never hinted at a romantic relationship, fans offered theories of the pair being together in an alternate reality, with their humorous banter and rippling chemistry in consideration.

Chandler and Joey — 'Friends'

Friends features some of the most remarkable friendships on television. While each of these has a huge fanbase, one that doesn’t get enough attention as it deserves is Chanoey (fan-given name to Chandler and Joey). The two have a deeper connection than any other characters and demolish all lines set by toxic men. They’re open about the love they share for each other and do not shy away from physical contact.

Throughout their eleven years of friendship, they’ve both been each other confidantes and survived through worse than most friendships would. From Joey (Matt LeBlanc) being stuck in the cabinet and getting robbed to Chandler (Matthew Perry) kissing Kathy and staying in a box, they are the #1 Best Friend Goals.

