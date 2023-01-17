The Golden Age was undoubtedly an unforgettable, remarkable time period for the film industry. While the peak of filmmaking took place during the early 1930s to the late 1940s — a time in which both critical acclaim and commercial success — the Golden Age only came to its end in the 1960s.

RELATED: Best Movies About Music That Are Not Musicals

This extraordinary era featured incredible movies that are considered major classics today, and musicals are, of course, no exception — the genre's popularity was at its highest in the Western world during the 1930s through the early 1950s. To celebrate some of the category's finest pieces, it's best to delve into the most essential classic musicals, from The Wizard of Ozto Singin' in the Rain.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Standing the test of time and enduring one of the most acclaimed musicals out there, The Wizard of Oz is a wonderful American musical fantasy film based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's fantasy novel of the same name. The movie follows Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, who are victims of a giant tornado that rips through their farm in Kansas and sweeps them away from their home to the colorful Land of Oz (Frank Morgan). In hopes of finding their way back home, the two embark on a journey where the famous Wizard resides.

Directed by Victor Fleming, the family-friendly musical counts on an entertaining plot in addition to many memorable characters. Needless to say, it also features an incredible score for viewers to sing along to. Without any doubt, The Wizard of Oz entertains global audiences, even 84 years later, and is arguably the most famous film in history.

'An American in Paris' (1951)

Set in the stunning city of France post World War II, An American in Paris stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron as the main leads. The movie follows Jerry, a painter who struggles to sell his paintings and is eventually discovered by an influential heiress. In the meantime, Jerry falls for a French charming girl named Lise, who is already engaged.

A charming movie throughout, the 1951 feature directed by Vincente Minnelli, which earned an Academy Award for Best Picture back in the day, features stunning choreography and compelling storytelling. Although the film may not be everyone's cup of tea, it's still very well worth the watch.

'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Centering around Julie Andrews' Maria, a young woman in 1930s Austria who is given the job to become a governess to seven children of a widowed naval officer (Christopher Plummer), Robert Wise's 1965 prized musical is one of the most referenced movies even today, featuring one of the most universally recognizable titles to a movie.

A flawless feature, as many would agree, The Sound of Music never ceases to amaze worldwide cinephiles, especially those who love the musical genre. With a highly melodious score and compelling characters — especially Julie's Maria — this timeless classic will bring pure joy to anyone who decides to sit through it.

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Mary Poppins, the first movie adaptation of the celebrated children's series written by Australian-British author P.L. Travers, goes down in history as one of the most endearing musicals. Following the arrival of a bewitching nanny (Julie Andrews) into the household of Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), George Banks' (David Tomlinson) neglected children in Edwardian London, with whom Mary Poppins embarks on loads of magical adventures.

The beloved movie is undoubtedly a delight to many viewers, as well as one of the most unique achievements in movie making. Combining classic humor with a strong moral compass, Robert Stevenson's masterwork that is suited for all ages introduces audiences to an incredibly loving and disciplined mentor whose cinematic legacy is still very much alive today.

'A Star Is Born' (1954)

Revolving around the unforgettable romance between a struggling movie star (James Mason) and a showgirl (Judy Garland), which blossoms when drunk Norman stumbles into her act one night, the first remake of the 1937 movie of the same title is one of the most enthralling of its category.

With a storyline so captivating that it inspired two more remakes (including the major 2018 hit starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), 1954's A Star is Born is considered to be one of the best classic flicks out there, and for good reason — this wonderful movie makes for an amazing, memorable drama featuring tons of great songs and strong performances to match.

'West Side Story' (1961)

Loosely inspired by Shakespeare's most celebrated romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, this award-winning adaptation follows two feuding families turned into rival gangs who are fueled by their hatred for each other. Still, Maria (Natalie Wood) and Tony's (Richard Beymer) flourishing forbidden relationship begins when the two meet at a dance.

In 2021, a new remake of the prized musical West Side Story came out, and it counted on a talented cast; still, there is hardly any doubt that the 1961 version remains the superior movie, going down in history as one of the most triumphant musicals and best-choreographed musicals ever made.

'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' (1954)

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers hit the theaters in 1954 and received great acclaim, including a Best Music academy-award. The movie is set in 1850 Oregon and follows the events after a backwoodsman (Howard Keel) brings his wife Milly (Jane Powell) to his farm, inspiring his seven brothers to do the same.

Often named one of the best American musicals ever made, this Stanley Donen movie is granted to win many hearts. Featuring loads of great moves and songs throughout, the lively and exuberant film also delivers tons of great comedic moments.

'Top Hat' (1935)

Directed by Mark Sandrich, this charming film features a very entertaining pairing — Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers as the two main leads. Top Hat tells the fascinating and unlikely love story of an American dancer who falls for a British model after the two meet by accident.

Elegant and fancy throughout its entirety, the 1935 film is one of the most sophisticated musicals of the Golden Era, counting on amazing dance numbers as well as several icon songs that brought a sprinkle of joy and light to many lives during the Great Depression era.

'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Set in 1910s London and starring the legendary talent, Audrey Hepburn, My Fair Lady directed by George Cukor stands out as one of the most memorable musicals thanks to its wonderful score. The movie follows Eliza Doolittle's, a Cockney working-class girl, journey of being transformed into a cultured member of high society by her professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison).

Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play "Pygmalion," the 1964 feature provides both comical moments and incredible numbers, and what more could any viewer ask for when watching a musical? Filled with romance and drama, this genre-bending movie is certainly an essential.

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Maintaining its reign as, arguably, the most memorable musical of all time, Singin' in the Rain is a highly beloved movie among audiences and critics. Released in 1952 directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, the top-rated movie centers around a silent movie star who falls a chorus girl during the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood.

An undeniably fascinating picture, the ever-joyful Singin' in the Rain offers cinephiles an amazing storyline about love and movie technology, never once falling short on quality dance numbers and catchy songs. Guaranteed to have everything a good musical should have, the movie delights audiences even today.

NEXT: American Film Classics & Their International Counterparts