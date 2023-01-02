Much like baby-swapping and cheating partners, one of the biggest tropes in soap operas is characters who fall into fatal situations and are presumed dead, later rising again and returning from the grave. As overdone of a storyline as it may be, it's always guaranteed to leave characters and viewers alike shocked by the unexpected twist.

Dozens of characters have fallen victim to returning from the dead in the decades of daytime, but only some remain unforgettable. From a General Hospital legend's memorable return to the double dads of One Life To Live, some thought-to-be-dead characters' returns will never be forgotten.

Jason Morgan – 'General Hospital' (1963 - )

A GH legacy character since the 90s, Jason Morgan cheated death on several occasions while working as mob boss Sonny Corinthos' righthand man. But in 2012 when Jason's portrayer Steve Burton chose to take some away from the soap, it made for a very uncertain fate for the character.

Jason was shot on the infamous Pier 52 and fell into the harbor, later presumed dead by all of Port Charles despite Sam's and Spinelli's scuba-diving searches. It wasn't until five years later that the city was rocked when an alive and well Jason escaped his captors and made it back home where he learned everything had changed for his wife Sam, Sonny and everyone else he loved.

Todd Manning – 'One Life To Live' (1968 - 2012)

This storyline was less back-from-the-dead and more lost-lost-twin-returns when soap actor Roger Howarth returned to One Life To Live in 2011 after leaving the show in 2003 and having his character Todd Manning replaced by Trevor St. John.

Howarth's return allowed the soap to pull a major twist in what was its final year on ABC. Howarth's character shockingly showed up in Llanview to reunite with his family, revealing he was the real Todd and St. John's character was actually his twin brother Victor, who had been brainwashed into believing he was Todd.

Will Horton – 'Days Of Our Lives' (1965 - 2022)

Will Horton has been one of the most beloved soap characters since his Days of Our Lives debut in 1995 when he was born to Sami and Austin (who later learned he was not Will's father). Over the years, Will was loved for his underdog personality, his mischievous ways for the greater good and his epic love story with his husband Sonny.

It was a dark day in Salem in 2015 when Will was brutally murdered by the Neck-tie Killer and believed to be dead for two years before unexpectedly being found living in Memphis, by Sonny's new boyfriend of all people. While Will did initially lose his life to the murder, it was thanks to a life renewal serum by Dr. Rolf that gave Will a second chance at life while being kept away from his family.

Lucky Spencer – 'General Hospital' (1963 - )

Lucky Spencer is the iconic son of General Hospital's Luke and Laura, a character originated by actor and musician Jonathan Jackson in 1993. But when Jackson left the show in 1999 for a potential role as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, it was the perfect opportunity to temporarily kill off the beloved character.

Lucky was said to have died in a fire, but in 2000, the character made a triumphant return, now played by Jacob Young, and revealed he had been held captive by his parents' arch nemesis Helena Cassadine.

J.T. Hellstrom – 'Young And The Restless' (1973 - )

The real-life husband of his on-screen love interest played by Amelia Heinle, Thad Luckinbill reprised his role of J.T. Hellstrom on Young and the Restless in 2017, but the character's return was short-lived when he began abusing Heinle's Victoria that led to her mother Nikki bashing him with a fire poker and presumedly killing him.

Nikki teamed up with Victoria, Sharon and Phyllis to role J.T.'s body up in a rug and dispose of the corpse, but a year later, Luckinbill returned to the soap as a not-so-dead J.T., who terrorized the women from afar before finally revealing himself.

Nick Fallon – 'Days Of Our Lives' (1965 - 2022)

Nick Fallon had to be one of the most hated characters on daytime when he returned to Salem with homophobic hatred for gay couple Will and Sonny and manipulated Gabi into dating him. But after attempting to assault Gabi, she hit him with a rock that presumably caused his death and led to her teaming up with Sami and Kate to dump his body in the river.

But a few months later during Gabi's daughter's Christening, Nick made his shocking return when he showed up at the church with a scar on his head and claimed to have memory loss, but his villainous plans for retaliation were later revealed.

Adam Newman – 'Young And The Restless' (1973 - )

Adam Newman is one of those love-to-hate characters on Young and the Restless, being the literal "bastard son" of Victor Newman who inherited all of his father's villainy. But after the character was supposedly killed in a cabin explosion at the hands of Chloe in revenge for him accidentally killing her daughter, it wasn't too long until he showed back up in Genoa City.

Adam returned to town with a new face - thanks to some reconstructive surgery, but also due to being replaced with future This Is Us star Justin Hartley - and went by the alias Gabriel Bingham before finally revealing who he actually was.

Ridge Forrester – 'Bold And The Beautiful' (1987 - )

Being one of the biggest characters on Bold and the Beautiful, it was Ridge Forrester coming back from the dead in 2003 that is the most memorable for fans of the show. During his honeymoon with Brooke, the wild Sheila kidnapped Ridge and it all ended with the character falling to a fiery death.

In an out-of-character twist that lasted mere days, Ridge returned to Brooke, having survived the fire. But their reunion was cut short when Brooke had to confess to Ridge that she slept with another man upon his presumed death.

Laura Spencer – 'General Hospital' (1963 - )

General Hospital's Luke and Laura had the most epic love story of any soap super couple, and the most-watched wedding next to Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. But it was only a few months later when Laura's portrayer Genie Francis departed from the soap, it left the character of Laura in a missing-person-presumed-dead limbo.

A devastated Luke managed to move on with Jackie Templeton and become the Mayor of Port Charles while he mourned the loss of Laura, but in 1983, Luke spotted a familiar, blonde-haired woman out the window of his mayor's mansion and ran outside to be reunited with Laura upon Francis' return.

Jack Deveraux – 'Days Of Our Lives' (1965 - 2022)

Jack Deveraux has died and come back several times during the character's 25 years on Days of Our Lives, but it was his most memorable portrayer Matthew Ashford's 2020 return that no one can forget.

Jack had been presumed dead since 2012 when he was trapped inside an elevator during a hotel explosion while saving his daughter's life, but in 2018, Ashford's return meant Jack would rise from the dead once again, this time thanks to Dr. Rolf's life-saving serum that caused him to get amnesia and forget his life in Salem.

