The horror genre has produced some of the most spine-chilling and terrifying movies ever. The genre allows for boundless creativity, given that most horror movies allow for a layered exploration of controversial and transgressive topics into the mainstream.

However, while some horror films try their hardest to be scary, they may end up being unintentionally hilarious instead, whether it’s because of bad special effects, terrible plot lines, or over-the-top performances. These films are more likely to make you laugh rather than scream, but they still make for incredibly entertaining watches.

1 'Verotika' (2019)

Written, directed, scored by, and based on the original comic series by Glenn Danzig, Verotika is a 2019 horror anthology film that is filled to the brim with ridiculous hypersexual imagery that reads as more hilarious rather than horrifying. Following in the footsteps of other iconic filmmakers such as Tommy Wiseau and Ed Wood, Danzig failed to make an impression on critics in the way he may have originally intended but still managed to produce a film that audiences appreciated for its unintentional charm and humor.

It's funny on a level that actual comedy films cannot always achieve, and it can be argued that there is nothing as subversive as making a genuinely bad work of cinema. It's recommended to give this one a watch when one needs a pick-me-up on a bad day, as it is always guaranteed to make you laugh.

2 'Night of the Lepus' (1972)

Animals and horror stories make for a fantastic combination. Wild, killer animals capitalize on the fear that humans aren't the apex predator they think they are. Horror films such as Cujo, Jaws, and The Birds are excellent examples of animal horror done right, but it's up to debate whether Night of the Lepus hits the same mark.

This 1972 science-fiction horror follows an infestation of mutant rabbits in a small town, which is a pretty brave choice since fluffy bunnies aren't usually placed at the forefront of a horror film (notwithstanding Watership Down). It's an interesting take, even if it doesn't land, as the film's fuzzy villains are just too cute to be seen as a threat.

3 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Nicolas Cage screaming about bees has been an iconic meme for years now, but it is only one of the many incredibly goofy scenes found in the 2006 adaptation of the original 1973 film The Wicker Man, a film that can only be described as pure, unadulterated madness.

It's hard not to laugh whenever Cage utters practically any line, which becomes a problem when he plays the film's protagonist, and it's glaringly obvious that Neil LaBute intended it to be seen as genuine horror. It might not be what LaBute envisioned, but hopefully, he can find solace in that the film has remained a permanent fixture of pop culture, for better or worse.

4 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Animals can be pretty terrifying, but the Birdemic: Shock and Terror does not shock or terrify. The film has some of the worst graphics and special effects that it insists on including over and over again, with the most frequent offender being what appears to be a looping, low-resolution GIF of 3D animated birds that the real-life actors haphazardly flap their arms against.

It's as strange as it sounds but even stranger when watched in full, making it a hilarious experience that should be required watching for everyone on Earth.

5 'The Killer Shrews' (1959)

Yet another addition to the iconic pantheon of ridiculously camp animal-based horror films is the 1959 science-fiction film, The Killer Shrews, which unfortunately includes all the same flaws of previous contenders for just being too silly to be taken seriously. To the film's credit, it does have a pretty interesting premise as it follows the plight of a group of scientists under attack from mutated shrews while stranded on an island during a hurricane, but the special effects (or lack thereof) are too ridiculous to look away from.

The choice of using hand puppets and barely disguised dogs to depict the eponymous killer shrews are interesting, to say the least, and they only add to the film's nonsensical mise-en-scène that highlights the very best of the golden age of B movies.

6 'Troll 2' (1990)

Similar to The Wicker Man, Troll 2 has established itself as the crème de la crème of terrible movies and has become infamous due to its nonsensical plot, over-the-top acting performances, and terrible special effects, even resulting in a documentary literally called Best Worst Movie that was directed by one of the child stars in the film.

The film is essential to watch at least once in one's lifetime because it is one of the most absurd and bizarre viewing experiences ever to exist, and it's such an unbelievably silly film that has to be seen to be believed.

7 'The Happening' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Mark Wahlberg having a serious conversation with a plastic tree is something that doesn't scream "horror," but that didn't stop M. Night Shyalaman from trying. The 2008 film, The Happening, is a convoluted and preposterous narrative mess that, according to Shyalaman, was always intended to be a campy B-movie, so while its silliness may have been intentional, it still reads as absolutely bonkers.

The film is incredibly captivating and will always be a welcome addition to the "so bad it's good" sub-genre, filled with dialogue guaranteed to make anyone giggle.

8 'Slender Man' (2018)

Based on the infamous figure of internet folklore born on the Something Awful forums, Slender Man is a 2018 supernatural horror starring Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair, and Javier Botet as the eponymous villain, and can only be described as a failed retelling of The Ring except for the millennial audience that grew up during the digital age.

The film may have been somewhat interesting back in 2012 when Slender Man was still relevant, but it can be viewed with nostalgia googles about a bygone era of internet lore. Maybe in ten years, there will be a Five Nights At Freddy's film that the current generation can similarly gawk at.

9 'The Roommate' (2011)

Despite the psychological thriller The Roommate receiving abysmal reviews due to its lack of creative originality and similarity to Single White Female, but Leighton Meester gives a performance of a lifetime and is the only genuinely good thing about this film.

The Christian E. Christensen-directed film is incredibly silly despite the filmmaker's best efforts, but Meester is a pure delight and talent to watch, even among the buffoonery happening around her. It's a perfect film to watch if you want to shut your brain off for a while but still want to have at least something engaging to hang onto.

10 'FeardotCom' (2002)

Image via Warner Bros.

Another film that depicts the bygone era of the internet's infant stage, FeardotCom, is a 2002 horror film directed by William Malone that follows a series of deaths that are all linked to a mysterious website that literally drives people insane.

The film is over-the-top, to put it lightly, and it does not hold back on excessive violence, nudity, and gore, which results in a nasty mess that gets old very quickly. It's a film that can be argued is a period piece that perfectly depicts the atmosphere present in the post-Y2K early 2000s; Slender Man couldn't even dream of achieving this level of cringeworthiness.

