There are some characters in television that audiences fall in love with right from the start. Whatever the reason, they don't have to work hard to win over hearts and minds. But then there are the characters that, in the very first episode, come off as immediately unlikeable.

Some characters are just not people you want to root for in the beginning. But sometimes, those characters surprise audiences, and as the show progresses, people fall in love with those once unlikable characters. According to Reddit users, these are the best characters who had rough starts but eventually won over the hearts of fans.

10 "Cousin" Richie in 'The Bear' (2022-)

Image via FX

The Bear takes audiences to the kitchen of a Chicago sandwich restaurant. The series largely centers around Carmy, a fine dining chef who shows up to take over his late brother's casual dining establishment with an initially rough kitchen crew that includes his honorary "cousin," Richie.

RELATED: 'The Bear': 10 Funniest Characters, Ranked

In Season 1 of the show, Richie was constantly antagonistic to Carmy and Sydney, the sou chef. He makes mistake after mistake, jeopardizes the business, and is overall a jerk. But season two has shown a new side, Richie, that fans love. Reddit user Chief_Leaf shares, "Richie has already redeemed himself from being the annoying deadbeat cousin to the most lovable character in the kitchen... After watching that, I can’t believe I ever disliked him."

9 Sawyer in 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Image via ABC

When a plane crashes and the survivors end up on a mysterious island, they'll do what they have to do to survive in the series Lost. Among the survivors was James "Sawyer" Ford, who fans were first introduced to as somewhat of a shady character and conman.

At the beginning of the show, there was little to like about Sawyer, who insulted his fellow survivors and came off as selfish and arrogant. However, a more tender and loving nature was revealed over time, and he eventually became a fan favorite for many viewers. Redditor PlumCrazyAvenue says, "Sawyer from LOST, didn't like him at first, ended up being my favorite character."

8 Jamie Tartt in 'Ted Lasso' (2020-)

Image via Apple TV+

"Jamie Tartt do do do do..." is just one of the many chants heard in the hit series Ted Lasso. The show follows an American football coach brought to the UK to coach a British football team (otherwise known as soccer to the Americans). And among the players he is tasked with coaching is Jamie Tartt.

In Season 1, Jamie was quite simply a jerk, filled with arrogance and a total disregard for his fellow teammates and others around him. But by Season 3, his character had gone through quite the redemption arc that had everyone rooting for him and showed that Ted Lasso was more than just a show about football. Redditor sugg28 states, "He went from being so unlikeable in the beginning to being the best part of season three."

7 Roland "Prez" Pryzbylewski in 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Few shows have had audiences on the edge of their seats as much as The Wire. Taking place in Baltimore, the series revolves around a law enforcement team who do their best to investigate crimes and address the issue of drug kingpins in their city. Among that team was Roland "Prez" Pryzbylewski.

RELATED:'The Wire': The 10 Most Shocking Episodes, Ranked

Prez is initially seen as totally inept and rash, and to top it all off, it seemed he only got his job on the team because his father-in-law was a senior officer. Nevertheless, he eventually becomes a valued member of the show. Reddit user Zachariot88 says, "My pick from The Wire would be Prezbo; dude is a s***ty nepotism hire that has no trigger discipline... but by the end of the show, it's clear that he's one of the characters doing the most good for the community."

6 Steve in 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Image via Netflix

Soon to be entering its fifth and final season, Stranger Things follows the story of a group of friends in the 1980s who must unravel the mysteries around their town after witnessing some supernatural events. In the town is also teenage Steve Harrington.

At first, Steve seems to be the quintessential popular boy, who is a horrible boyfriend and behaves in a cruel way. But eventually, he becomes the unofficial babysitter of the group and a fan favorite. Redditor Zuko_Honor20 shares, "Steve from Stranger Things: He was an unlikeable bully at the beginning imo, and he slowly but surely became my favorite character in the show."

5 Pete Campbell in 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/AMC

The award-winning drama, Mad Men, takes place in the 1960s at a prestigious ad agency. Most of the series focuses on skilled ad-man Don Drapper, but every protagonist needs his antagonist, and Drapper's was Pete Campbell.

Pete Campbell is more or less set up to be the villain of the show in the first season, portrayed as spitful and cold, but ultimately has some great character growth. Redditor ManonManegeDore writes, "Jesus, what a character. Once they actually started leaning into how funny Vincent Kartheiser could play the character, I loved him in even some of his more despicable moments. But yes, by the final season, I would actually say he's my favorite character in the show."

4 John Murphy in 'The 100' (2014-2020)

The 100 was a surprisingly feminist sci-fi teen series that takes place in a post-apocalyptic future. 100 youth delinquents deemed "expendable" are sent to the Earth's surface to determine if it's survivable, and among them is the difficult John Murphy.

From the moment the 100 arrive on Earth, Murphy seems like trouble, with problematic and dangerous behavior. But he is also given a great redemption arc. Reddit user William_T_Wanker says, "HATED him at the start. But by the end of the show, he was someone who truly went through hell and back and redeemed himself."

3 Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in 'Orange is the New Black' (2013-2019)

Orange is the New Black was a groundbreaking series that helped put Netflix on the map. The series follows Piper and the other women in prison and their stories of how their respective journeys got them there, including Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett.

RELATED: The 10 Best Dramadies of the 2010s (and Where to Stream Them)

Pennsatucky is a bit of a bully towards Piper and the other inmates in the first season, but she mellows out as the show progresses. Redditor glassbath18 shares, "She was the antagonist of the first season and still has some moments afterward, but she comes around to being such a supportive person to others and learns different perspectives. She’s one of the characters I ended up caring for the most."

2 Logan Echolls in 'Veronica Mars' (2004-2019)

Veronica Mars was a Nancy Drew-style series, following mysteries and more, as formally popular teenage Veronica Mars sets out to solve her best friend's murder. And among the characters she encounters is rich party boy, Logan Echolls, her best friend's brother.

At the beginning of the series, Logan is a selfish bully of a character, yet, by the end of the show, fans were totally in love with him and rooting for him. Redditor EffectiveHat7754 writes, "Logan immediately came to mind! He's such a self-centered jerk in the beginning, but as time goes on, you really come to care for him, and you see how much he cares for Veronica."

1 Alexis in 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Schitt's Creek follows the story of a wealthy socialite couple who go bankrupt, and the only asset they have left is a small, not-so-pretty town called Schitt's Creek. This, of course, affects their children as well, including their jet-setting daughter, Alexis.

Alexis' whole life grounds to a halt, and she has to completely reinvent herself, but struggles. She's grown up spoiled, and it shows and it takes a lot of growth before she is truly embraced by fans. Reddit user LearnToAdult says, "Alexis from Schitts Creek went from spoiled annoying rich girl to someone with incredible growth and heart. Loved her arc."

KEEP READING: Schitt's Creek's Main Characters, Ranked by Likability