Some of the best screenplays ever penned never even made it to the silver screen.

While Hollywood makes hundreds of films every year, there are some scripts with tremendous promise that – whether due to a lack of commercial appeal or poor timing – never get made despite being brilliant. Whether penned by an unknown or an established writer, there are many screenplays that fans want to still see get made.

Posed with the question of the best unproduced scripts they've ever read, Reddit did not disappoint. Seeing as the Black List Awards for the best unproduced screenplays of the year have just been announced, now's an ideal time to look back on the best scripts that never made it to the big screen.

10/10 'Napoleon'

Possibly the most notorious unmade film of all time, Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon script is a thing of legend. Written after the success of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Kubrick centered his gaze on creating a biographical epic about the French commander Napoleon Bonaparte, with Jack Nicholson attached to star. Although Kubrick became obsessed with the subject, the film ultimately fell apart due to a lack of financing.

Commenting on the scale and ambition of Kubrick's script, Reddit user Jubjug questioned if the greatest accomplishment of the script was its ability to fit the extraordinary life of Napoleon into "a single film". While it was rumored that Steven Spielberg was going to make the film as a miniseries, with Ridley Scott's own Napoleon movie starring Joaquin Phoenix coming in 2023, that now seems unlikely.

9/10 'Edward Ford'

Edward Ford is so cynical, it makes The Player look like Singin' in the Rain. Written by Lem Dobbs when he was only 19 years old, Edward Ford follows a film obsessive through two decades in their attempt to gain Hollywood success. Although battered around by studio executives since the early 80s, the script became lore when it was mentioned by Steven Soderbergh in his diary chronicling the making of Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

Dobbs would later go on to work with Soderbergh, scribing Kafka, The Limey, and Haywire for him. Directors such as David Lynch and Terry Zwigoff have been interested in directing, while actors such as Woody Harrelson, John Lithgow, and most recently Michael Shannon have all been interested in starring. Unfortunately, Edward Ford's influence might have been too great, as Redditor Cdford puts it, "it almost feels like it's 'been done' at this point".

8/10 'Gladiator 2'

The most common word that gets thrown around when discussing the Gladiator sequel written by famed Australian musician Nick Cave is 'insane'. A mixture of mythology and religion, Cave's Gladiator 2 sees Russell Crowe's Maximus resurrected from purgatory and tasked with halting Christianity by killing Jesus Christ.

According to Reddit user Vast-Purpose9345, the film's controversial themes are likely why it has never been made, commenting that while great, it is "sadly not a Hollywood movie". Most recently, Chris Hemsworth approached Ridley Scott about ideas for a Gladiator sequel that the 85-year-old Scott intends to make, unfortunately, without Nick Cave's script.

7/10 'Poe'

A passion project for Sylvester Stallone since the 70s, he originally envisioned himself to both direct and star in his biographical film Poe. The film, an account of the life of poet Edgar Allen Poe, has been a long time infatuation for Stallone. Robert Downey Jr was most notably attached to star as the titular character, revealing in 2009 that he had even read the script.

With seemingly immense commercial appeal, Reddit user RandChick put forth their support, noting to "Count me in" if the film ever gets made. Although Stallone has been tinkering with the project since the initial script from 1979, with 2012's The Raven and Scott Cooper's upcoming The Pale Blue Eye both featuring Edgar Allen Poe as a predominant character, Stallone's dream biopic seems unlikely to come to light.

6/10 'To The White Sea'

Based on the novel by James Dickey, To The White Sea was meant to be another classic film from the acclaimed Coen Brothers. A brutal war story, To The White Sea follows a B-29 gunner named Muldrow who is shot over Tokyo and struggles to make his way back to his homeland of Alaska. Brad Pitt was originally signed on to play the ruthless Muldrow, but ended up dropping out after the film fell apart.

Originally reeling up for production in 2002, the film fell through due to insufficient funds, with backers likely turned off by the scripts bleak contents and sparse dialogue. According to Redditor Kebdp, renowned cinematographer Roger Deakins claimed the To The White Sea script was the best "he's ever read." Considering that level of praise, it seems To The White Sea could have been another triumph from the Coen Brothers.

5/10 'The Muppet Man'

Topping the Black List of 2009 ahead of Aaron Sorkin's Oscar winning The Social Network, The Muppet Man was written by Australian scribe Christopher Weekes. A biography on the life of The Muppets creator Jim Henson, The Muppet Man melds fact with fiction, jumping from the past to the present to produce a timeless image of Henson and the characters he created.

Although big stars such as Jim Carrey have expressed interest in the leading role, the problem as to why the film hasn't gotten made lie with its at times adult imagery. Despite Redditor Dandollar praising the script as "a great example of movie magic", Disney and the Henson Co. are unlikely to attach their brand to such mature themes. A biopic of Henson is still in the works, albeit not using Weekes' imaginative script.

4/10 'A Topiary'

A towering 245-page goliath, A Topiary is a mammoth task to read, and an even greater one to understand. Written by visionary director Shane Carruth, who Steven Soderbergh labeled "the illegitimate offspring of David Lynch and James Cameron", A Topiary follows a surveyor who is tasked with locating an area closest to an accident black spot.

Like his other deceased script, The Modern Ocean, A Topiary is often categorized as too sprawling and ambitious to ever get made. Adding to that fact is that Carruth, who has previously been arrested on allegations of domestic assault, has essentially quit the filmmaking space. Reddit user Andreasmiles23 laments that while the script is exceptional, it will likely "never see the light of day".

3/10 'Cortes'

Only a few years before being nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Reversal of Fortune, Nicholas Kazan wrote a historical epic titled Cortes, about the life of Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes. The film, which Kazan himself has admitted being an admirably insane project, has been calculated to require a budget upwards of $100 million.

Directors such as Oliver Stone and John McTiernan were approached at various points to make Cortes a reality, but due to its Herculean scale, the film is a major commitment for a studio to be tied down to. Although cited as an "epic adventure" by Redditor Dukemantee, rumors surrounding the making of Cortes has stunted as of recent years, making it a project we will likely only ever get to see on paper.

2/10 'White Jazz'

An adaptation of the final entry in James Ellroy's L.A. Quartet, White Jazz is an explosive jazz filled crime romp written by Narc director Joe Carnahan and his brother, the writer Matthew Michael Carnahan. The direct follow-up to LA Confidential, White Jazz follows an LA policeman who uncovers a plot surrounding the city's underground crime syndicate.

After the success of Curtis Hanson's 1997 film, studios were clambering to adapt the rest of Ellroy's bibliography. Cited as a "favorite" by Reddit user Swissfox3, the Carnahans' White Jazz was green lit in 2006 with George Clooney to star, but ultimately fell through. Considering the misfire that was Brian De Palma'sThe Black Dahlia adaptation – as well as Ellroy's own pessimism about future film ventures – White Jazz seems a wishful pipe dream for the time being.

1/10 'Frank or Francis'

Perhaps the defining screenwriter of his generation, missing out on any Charlie Kaufman project is a catastrophic blow to film fans. That feeling is only magnified when the project is one as exciting as Frank or Francis. The planned follow-up to Synecdoche New York, Frank or Francis is a music comedy about a movie blogger who goes to war with an auteur filmmaker.

The movie had already secured a stacked ensemble cast, with Jack Black and Steve Carell in the lead roles. While noted as "amazing" by Reddit user 90s-Kid, Kaufman has admitted that the project dissipated due to many factors, including the economy, the state of the movie industry, and lack of financial success of his previous film. While he confessed he still had hope for Frank or Francis as recently as 2015, the film doesn't look to be in the cards in the near future.

