The name of a character can make or break a movie. The marketing of many popular movies, like Rocky or Jackie Brown, relies heavily on the name of their protagonists. However, some movies run on the philosophy that not labeling a character with a government name increases intrigue.

Whether to add mystique or because of a secretive backstory, unnamed movie characters have been a feature in the pictures for years. Always opinionated, Reddit is often a varied source for points of view, and when asked about their favorite unnamed movie characters, it proved no different.

Driver - 'Driver' (2011)

While it was a critical and commercial hit at the time, Drive has endured as one of the most popular neo-noirs of the 2010s. Reminiscent of the films of crime experts such as Walter Hill and Michael Mann, Drive stars Ryan Gosling as a stuntman by day but a getaway driver by night who tries to protect a woman who is married to a criminal.

The protagonist of the film is simply credited as 'driver', a slight homage to the lead character of Hill's similarly themed 1978 film. However, Drive is not all pastiche, as its taciturn lead and pop music integration has become the inspiration for later films like Baby Driver. When asked about the best-unnamed movie characters, one Reddit user mentioned the 'driver' as one of the "good ones".

XXXX - 'Layer Cake' (2004)

A modest success at the time, Layer Cake has gone on to be a launching point for both its star and director. The directorial debut from longtime Guy Ritchie producer Matthew Vaughn, who would go on to helm colossal projects including the X-Men and Kingsman franchise, Layer Cake follows a young and intelligent drug trader who wishes to leave the business for good.

Starring Daniel Craig, the film has been cited as the role that led to his future casting as James Bond. Never named, Craig's character is simply credited as 'XXXX'. In the book on which the film is based, the character is also an unnamed protagonist. Redditor onlotus shares his support for Layer Cake's style, naming it one of their "all time" favorites.

Man - 'The Road' (2009)

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Road is an unyielding expedition. Generally well-received by critics, the film was praised for its cinematography and commitment to its dire vision. Starring Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee, the film follows a father who escorts his son through a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Like the novel, all except one character in the film are kept nameless. According to Reddit user FeistyRabbitSauce, this "emphasized how bleak things were." In addition, the lack of names dehumanizes the characters, highlighting their mortality. Ultimately, The Road is a desolate but beautiful journey for those who are willing to take it.

The Stranger - 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Accompanied by his signature mustache and gruff voice, Sam Elliott has endured as one of the most beloved character actor careers of all time. With his first ever credited role being as the unnamed 'Card Player #2' in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Elliott continued to memorably show up in unnamed roles with The Big Lebowski; a comedy about an LA slacker who gets involved in an elaborate case of mistaken identity.

"Billed as The Stranger", Redditor 'LS_DJ' comments that Elliott's appearance is a favorite of theirs. In addition to being the narrator of the film, Elliott shows up late at the bowling alley, summarizing the events that have just occurred for the audience. Elliott's showing is both comic and earnest in a Coen Brothers sort of way.

The Lieutenant - 'Bad Lieutenant' (1992)

Named by Martin Scorsese as one of the best films of the 1990s, Bad Lieutenant is one of the most intense and raging movies of the past 35 years. Widely regarded as the masterpiece of Abel Ferrara, known for his gritty and provocative films, Bad Lieutenant stars Harvey Keitel as a corrupt cop who abuses his power but seeks to redeem himself.

Keitel delivers one of the most committed performances of the decade, however, many won't realize until after the film has concluded that his character is nameless. However, Reddit user RoadWarriorBarnes was quick to point out "Harvey Keitel's Bad Lieutenant" as one of the best no-name movie characters. While he doesn't have a name, Keitel's lieutenant offers up much more in his performance that will stick in viewers' memories.

The Ghost - 'The Ghost Writer' (2010)

Based on Robert Harris's novel The Ghost, The Ghost Writer is director Roman Polanski's most enjoyable film in years. An uncommonly literate and engrossing political thriller, the film stars Ewan McGregor as the titular writer who is hired to work on the memoirs of a former Prime Minister who gets embroiled in a large scandal.

As with the narrator in Harris's book, McGregor's character remains unnamed, listed as 'the Ghost' in the credits. Due to the polish in which the film glides, many viewers, including Redditor Kyriio, didn't realize the film's main character had no name until they "looked at the Wikipedia page after". Sharp writing and strong acting help propel The Ghost Writer to being one of the finest political thrillers of this century.

Our Man - 'All is Lost' (2013)

It was a bold choice for director J.C. Chandor to follow up his electric and talky debut Margin Call with a slow survival drama in which a total of 51 English words are spoken. However, with All is Lost, he pulls it off. Nominated for a Golden Globe for its star and appearing on multiple critic's top ten of the year lists, the film focuses on Robert Redford as a solo voyager lost at sea.

Reddit user MrLomax astutely notes that "Not only is his (Redford's) character unnamed, but the entire movie is without dialogue." With little to no words, the film heavily relies upon its sweeping score and vigorous cinematography. While he's had a successful and varied career to this point, All is Lost may prove to be Chandor's most unlikely triumph.

Juror 8 - '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Selected as the second-best courtroom drama ever by the American Film Institute, 12 Angry Men is rarely actually set in a courtroom. Instead, the contained drama flawlessly explores the themes of societal identity and consensus building in a stuffy jury room. Directed by Sidney Lumet, the film concerns a group of jurors who bicker about the potential conviction of a teenager charged with murder.

The leader of the pack is Henry Fonda's 'Juror 8'. Voted 28th on AFI's 100 Years...100 Heroes, Fonda's character became an archetype for humane and observant justice seekers. Although the audience hears his surname at the end, one Reddit user comments that the anonymity of the jurors makes the film "even more awesome." Inducted into the National Film Registry in 2007, 12 Angry Men remains one of the 1950s most enduring films.

The Narrator - 'Fight Club' (1999)

Dubbed by the New York Times as the "defining cult movie of our time", Fight Club is as popular now as it ever has been. Controversial upon release, the film grossed an adequate $100 million at the box office and polarized critics. One of the most talked about movies of its time, the film is about a white-collar insomniac who forms an underground fight club with a lackadaisical soap salesman.

Possibly the most popular unreliable narrator in film history, Fight Club's Everyman is simply credited as 'the Narrator', although he adopts multiple aliases throughout the film. Partly a social commentary and narrative device, one Redditor notes that the character is "Better as nameless". Referred to occasionally as "Joe" in the book and "Jack" in the script, the Narrator is truly nameless, like every other fed-up 9 to 5 worker he represents.

Man with No Name - 'Dollars Trilogy' (1964-1966)

Chosen by Empire magazine as the 33rd greatest movie character of all time, the Man with No Name needs no introduction, although he deserves one anyway. First showing up in Sergio Leone's A Fistful of Dollars, he would continue to star in Leone's following Spaghetti Westerns For A Few More Dollars and, most famously, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Played by Clint Eastwood, the Man with No Name concept was actually a branding tool by United Artists, while the character is given an unofficial nickname in each film. Like the ronin from Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo on which Eastwood's character is based, the Man with No Name is commonly identified by his trademark poncho and reticence. When asked about their favorite unnamed movie character, Redditor PointMan528491 commented that "of course" it was the Western icon.

