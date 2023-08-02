Everyone has their favorite characters from their favorite television shows. Sometimes it's the main protagonist, sometimes, it's the antagonist, a romantic interest, or sometimes it's a side character that manages to steal the show every time they're on-screen.

But what about the characters the audience never really sees on screen? Sometimes they're a running gag that's constantly referred to, almost like an inside joke; other times, the audience might hear their voice calling from off-screen, or they're obscured from view somehow. The invisible characters in shows always add something fun, and according to Reddit users, these are the best that television has come up with.

10 Morty in 'The Nanny' (1993-1999)

Airing for six seasons, The Nanny remains a beloved sitcom from the '90s. Starring Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, the series follows Fran, a Jewish woman from Queens who paved the way for other Jewish leads, as she becomes a nanny in the Sheffield home and includes an incredible cast of memorable characters.

While Fran's mother, Sylvia, was a prominent character, her father, Morty, was absent for most of the series. Morty's existence became a running gag, with him frequently referenced or only his back shown on screen. In the show's final season, Morty's face was finally revealed to the delight of fans, with Reddit user DonSmo remarking, "I guess that's one of the thrills of these unseen characters. When you do eventually reveal them, it feels very exciting."

9 The President in 'Veep' (2012-2019)

Political satire shines in Veep. Starring Julie Louis-Dryfus as Selina Meyer, who has the opportunity to become Vice President of the United States, the series follows all the antics and issues her staff faces working under the President in the White House.

The President is an integral part of the series, and frequently the plot revolves around things that the President is doing. Yet, he is never shown on screen and remains unseen throughout the series. Redditors love the use of the invisible President, with other characters frequently entering his office or asking, "Did the president call?" which serves to help focus the show on Selina.

8 'Maris' in Fraiser (1993-2004)

Fraiser is one of the great sitcoms of the '90s and early 2000s that remains a fan favorite that is currently in the process of being rebooted. It stars Kelsey Grammer as Fraiser Crane, a radio psychologist who moves back to his hometown of Seattle, where he reconnects with his father and younger brother, Niles.

Niles is an important character in the series. The series frequently references Niles' wife, Maris, with plenty of colorful descriptions that become a running joke. Unfortunately, those descriptions kept her from being cast and, thus, made her invisible. Redditor bhind45 explains, "I think they still had intentions on showing her eventually, but her descriptions had gotten so increasingly absurd that it was impossible to cast someone that would resemble such a creature."

7 Mrs. Wolowitz in 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

Airing for an impressive 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory followed four socially awkward friends and scientists as they navigate work and relationships and how their lives changed from interactions with their neighbor Penny.

Howard Wolowitz was one of the main characters, and his interactions with his loud mother, Mrs. Wolowitz, were some of his most memorable moments in the series. Audiences never actually see Mrs. Wolowitz and only hear her boisterous voice, but she was a fan favorite nonetheless. Reddit user GeekdomCentral says, "I know that this sub likes to dump on TBBT, but Howard’s screaming matches with his mom always killed me."

6 Ugly Naked Guy in 'Friends' (1994-2004)

It's hard to outdo Friends when it comes to running gags and iconic moments. The series featured six close friends living in Manhattan and all the adventures they get up to, from zany hijinks to serious relationships.

A favorite running gag in the show was that of Ugly Naked Guy. For most of the series, he remained a mysterious naked figure that the group could see through their apartment window, but twice, the audience caught a glimpse, although never of his face. Some fans felt it would have been better to continue to leave every part of him to the imagination, with Redditor _Meece_ saying, "It was kind of a shame they actually showed him, tbh."

5 Charlie in 'Charlie's Angels' (1976-1981)

"Good morning, Charlie!" An iconic greeting from Charlie's Angels. Before the franchise was rebooted with films in the early 2000s, it was a popular series in the '70s, all about women fighting crime on behalf of the wealthy Charlie Townsend.

Despite the Angels working for Charlie, he remains shrouded in mystery, and his employees keep his identity a secret. While the audience frequently hears his voice on phone calls, no one ever sees what he looks like. Multiple Reddit users point out that in the show's finale, Charlie finally makes an appearance, but even then, his face is covered by a medical mask, so his full profile is never revealed.

4 Wilson in 'Home Improvement' (1991-1999)

Home Improvement was another '90s sitcom starring Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas. It centered around Tim Taylor, a handy TV host raising three boys and dealing with all the trials and tribulations that go along with it.

He lives next door to Tim to his neighbor Wilson, a frequent recurring character. While not entirely invisible, one of the show's running gags is that Wilson's face is never fully shown. They would do anything possible to cover his face, whether it be a fence, a Halloween mask, or other little things, which became a source of entertainment to fans. Reddit user ParadoxWarrior simply states, "I always loved a good Wilson gag."

3 Vera in 'Cheers' (1982-1993)

Welcome to Cheers, where everybody knows your name. This '80s sitcom, which some would say has aged well, centers around a bar where characters like Sam, Norm, and Rebecca, who come from all walks of life, come together to work and drink at a bar.

Most of the show is centered around the bar, so anything outside of it is a bit abstract, including the invisible character of Vera, Norm's wife. Norm frequently references Vera and the things she's doing that affect him. Vera is never seen on screen but is heard a few times, and as a gag, has a few near misses of nearly seeing her, which is something multiple Redditors have all enjoyed in the series.

2 Heather Sinclair in 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' (2001-2015)

Enter the world of Degrassi High, where dramatic plots are everywhere you turn in Degrassi: The Next Generation. This installment in the Degrassi universe had a diverse cast of characters who all had a variety of serious teen issues to deal with, whether it be assault, eating disorders, sexuality, and more.

Degrassi: The Next Generation featured a huge ensemble cast, and there was certainly no shortage of characters to draw on for plots and dialogue. However, one of the running gags throughout the series is that of Heather Sinclair, an invisible character who is also a student at Degrassi High but is never seen and only referenced to the delight of fans. Redditor Business-Tourist6292 says, "Heather Sinclair was such a great running gag in Degrassi."

1 Bob Sacamano in 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Seinfeld remains one of the most popular sitcoms ever made and still has a wide fan base. It follows stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his friends, George, Elaine, and Kramer, through their daily lives in New York and the comedic situations that everyday life can bring.

Jerry's eccentric friend Kramer frequently references his friend, Bob Sacamano. The stories about Bob always seem outrageous and always add to the comedy of the scenes he's mentioned in. Reddit user RepulsiveMatter2333 shares, "Bob is one of my favorite invisible characters, and you always wonder what else that man has gone through."

