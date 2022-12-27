From the series finale of The Walking Dead to the highly-anticipated new seasons of Stranger Things and American Horror Story, 2022 was a big year for horror in television. But with every finale comes a premiere, and 2023 is set to have plenty of season and series premieres in the horror genre.

From the long-awaited debut of a series based on a beloved video game to new shows based on classic slashers to a handful of spin-offs set in The Walking Dead universe, horror fans have much to look forward to in 2023 both before and after October's spooky season arrives.

'The Last Of Us' – January 15, 2023

Up first in the new year is the HBO Max premiere of The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic series based on the fan-favorite 2013 video game by Naughty Dog. Available to stream on January 15th, the series will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie and is expected to closely follow the plot of the Last of Us game.

Years after a zombie outbreak, viewers are introduced to Joel, who is enlisted to get young Ellie to a sanctuary upon learning she's immune to the disease. The two trek across the country, battling zombies and forming a father-daughter as they fight to survive the new world.

'Crystal Lake' – 2023

Over 40 years after Friday the 13th made waves with the hockey-masked slasher Jason Voorhees and in the age of reboots and prequels, A24 has partnered with Peacock to bring the new horror series Crystal Lake to the streaming service.

While little is known about the series other than it being a prequel to Friday the 13th, the show comes 26 years after the franchise's first attempt at a series, Friday the 13th: The Series,a fantasy-horror that had no on-screen connections to the original films or to Jason.

'Mayfair Witches' – January 8, 2023

After the successful first season of Interview with the Vampire comes another new AMC series based on the work of horror novelist Anne Rice: Mayfair Witches. Based on the author's 1990 trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, this new series is set to premiere its eight-episode first season on January 8th.

When neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding, played by White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario, learns she's the air of a family of witches, she winds up on a journey battling a sinister presence who has set out to haunt her family for generations.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' – April 2023

Before The Walking Dead even said its final farewell, several spin-offs began popping up, but the first, and arguably most anticipated, has been The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring TWD favorites Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Set to premiere on AMC in April of 2023, the six-episode first season will see Cohan and Morgan reprising their roles as Maggie and Negan, who will arrive in a post-apocalyptic New York City as they begin their search around the world to see what lies outside the walls of Alexandria.

'Wolf Pack' – January 26, 2023

With the resurgence of classic monsters like witches and vampires, Wolf Pack will bring back the underrated werewolf. Starring and executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Wolf Pack is set for a January 26th premiere on Paramount+.

Based on the novels by Edo Van Belkom, the series follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are turned upside down when a wildfire awakens a villainous werewolf. When the teens come together to stop it, they learn they have more in common with the enemy than they expected once the full moon rises.

'Chucky' Season 3 – 2023

Several years after the latest film in the Chucky franchise came the Syfy series of the same name, starring Chucky's original portrayer Brad Douriff and introducing a whole new generation of youngsters to the world of the killer doll.

After two successful seasons on Syfy, while a third season has yet to be announced by the network, it became in high demand right after the second season finale when fans began trending #RenewChucky across social media, and the demand all but secures the show's third season, which would premiere next Fall upon renewal.

'Welcome To Derry' – 2023

It's been a few years since Pennywise has floated on everyone's screens in the hit remakes of Stephen King's It. Starring notable young actors like Finn Wolfhard and Jack Dylan Grazer alongside big names like James McAvoy and Bill Hader, the duo of films became a successful - and much scarier - remake of the 1990 miniseries.

Now, it seems Pennywise will add a television series to its accolades with Welcome to Derry, a prequel set to stream on HBO Max. The show is said to take place in the 1960s and lead up to the events of 2017's It while revealing the origin story of everyone's favorite killer clown.

Untitled 'Halloween' Series

Just when you thought Halloween ended, Peacock announced their plan to turn the multi-film franchise into a series in the wake of successful slasher series like Chucky. While little to no information on the new series has been revealed, it's no surprise given the boom of streams the latest film in the franchise received.

Halloween Ends both hit theaters and premiered on Peacock on October 14, 2022, and while it didn't live up to box office expectations, the film soared on the streaming service, becoming the most-watched program on any platform over a two-day period.

'American Horror Story' Season 12 – 2023

Since 2011, American Horror Story has brought the scares to FX from Murder House to NYC. Being a breakout for beloved actors like Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, the anthology series follows the same actors as new characters telling new horror stories each season.

Season 11 brought some terror to New York City, and the series has since been picked up through Season 13, promising fans at least another two seasons of the hit show. While no information about Season 12 has been revealed, it's expected to air in the Fall of 2023.

'Daryl Dixon' – 2023

In between the highly-anticipated Rick and Michonne miniseries and Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead, Norman Reedus plans to reprise his fan-favorite TWD character in the titular spin-off Daryl Dixon, set to premiere on AMC in 2023.

Very little is known about the new spin-off aside from it taking place in France, but the TWD finale did tease the new show when the ending saw Daryl riding away from Alexandria on his motorcycle with plans of seeing what else came of the post-apocalyptic world alongside newcomers Clémence Poésy as Isabelle and Nagaitis Adam as Quinn.

