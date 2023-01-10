'The Last of Us' & 9 Other Shows To Geek Out To In 2023

HBO's The Last of Us will premiere in a couple of days (January 15, 2023) as the prestige network's most recent bid for Sunday night domination. Starring Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones breakout Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us follows the smuggler Joel as he escorts teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States.

The Last of Us is among the year's most highly-anticipated shows, thanks to the success of its critically-acclaimed source material. It's also one of 2023's geekiest shows but hardly the only one. Indeed, from comic book properties to fantasy novel adaptations, these shows will make 2023 one of the best and nerdiest years in recent memory.

'The Last Of Us' (January 15, 2023)

The Last of Us is one of the most highly-anticipated projects of 2023. HBO has multiple great shows; over the years, the premium network has made a name for itself for its daring and ground-breaking shows that often become cultural juggernauts. From The Sopranos to The White Lotus, HBO is the king of prestige television.

Thus, expectations are high with The Last of Us. However, the show has everything to succeed, including two charismatic stars and a built-in and reliable fanbase of loyal followers. The video game is often considered one of the all-time best, and the original voice actors for Joel and Ellie, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, will appear in the show, meaning fans won't want to miss it.

'The Legend Of Vox Machina' Season 2 (January 20, 2023)

Few expected The Legend of Vox Machina to be such a resounding success. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, the show centers on Vox Machina, a team of eight unlikely companions who team up to save the realm of Exandria from a mysterious and powerful dark force.

Funded via a Kickstarter campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina premiered on January 2022 on Prime Video. It became a critical hit, with critics praising its RPG-like nature and animation. The show's second season will premiere later this month, and Amazon greenlit a third season during the 2022 New York Comic Con, meaning fans will geek out over Vox Machina for the foreseeable future.

'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Arguably the most awaited of the many 2023 MCU Disney+ shows, Secret Invasion will see Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury. The plot will adapt one of Marvel Comics' most well-known plots and see Fury investigate a possible invasion by the Skrulls.

Numerous familiar faces will return, including Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill and Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross. Additionally, the show will introduce several newcomers to the MCU, including Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Secret Invasion promises a much-needed return to the spy angle that made the Captain America corner of the MCU so beloved and critically acclaimed. Furthermore, it will adapt one of Marvel's most infamous storylines; expectations are high, but the show has everything to succeed.

'Shadow And Bone' Season 2 (March 16, 2023)

Netflix scored yet another hit for its impressive catalog with the fantasy series Shadow and Bone. Based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse, the series follows Alina Starkov, a young woman who discovers she is a Sun Summoner, a Grisha of considerable power meant to unite her world.

Although Netflix is pretty hit-or-miss with its book-to-show adaptations, it seems to have hit the jackpot with Shadow and Bone. The show was well-received by critics and fans of the source material, who praised its impressive, if slightly daunting, world-building and production values. It has also attracted newcomers, proving itself a reliable performer for the king of streamers.

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 (March 1, 2023)

Pedro Pascal is quickly becoming the king of geek content. While The Last of Us will surely dominate the conversation for the early months of 2023, The Mandalorian will take over once it debuts on Disney+ in March. The "off-the-chain" third season will continue the adventures of the eponymous character and unlikely partner, Grogu.

Unlike other properties in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian remains a hit with critics and audiences. The show returns after a two-year hiatus where the IP became slightly derailed by less-than-popular shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, the original show returns to set things right, delighting millions of fans worldwide.

'Loki' Season 2 (2023)

The God of Mischief returns for another round of trouble with Loki season 2. Tom Hiddleston reprises the role that made him a star alongside returning co-stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino. Furthermore, future Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joins the cast.

Few details are known about Loki season 2, except that it will pick up where season 1 left off, with He Who Remains dead and the Sacred Timeline splintering into chaos. Season 2 could have massive consequences for the MCU, especially as it enters Phase 5 and comes closer to 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. There's still no premiere date for the show, but it will likely arrive in the summer of 2023.

'The Witcher' Season 3 (2023)

The Witcher became one of Netflix's biggest hits when it premiered on December 2019. The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a witcher who forms an unlikely bond with Ciri, the princess of the fallen kingdom of Cintra, and Yennefer, a powerful witch who can control chaos magic.

RELATED: Exciting Netflix Shows Returning With New Seasons In 2023

The show will premiere its third season later this year. It will mark the last time Cavill plays Geralt, as he announced he would depart the show after season 3, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him. Season 3 will thus include Cavill's "heroic sendoff" and set the stage for Hemsworth's arrival, making it an instant must-watch.

'Ahsoka' (2023)

Rosario Dawson will reprise the role of Ahsoka Tano for her long-awaited solo series, the appropriately named Ahsoka. Almost no details about the show have come out, except for the casting of Eman Esfandi as fan-favorite character Ezra Bridger and Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader.

Fans can hardly wait for this one. Ahsoka Tano is a massive favorite among the Star Wars community, and Dawson was the overwhelming favorite to play her in live-action. Her performance in The Mandalorian received critical and fan acclaim, making her solo project even more exciting. There is no clear premiere date for Ahsoka, but it will definitely arrive on Disney+ this year.

'The Three-Body Problem' (2023)

The now-infamous duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will try to make lightning strike twice with their new book-to-show adaptation. Under Netflix's large umbrella, D&D will tackle Liu Cixin's complex and daunting novel The Three-Body Problem, which follows several storylines through flashbacks and flash-forwards.

The Three-Body Problemseems to be Netflix's big attempt at a sprawling franchise. The novel received critical acclaim, with many considering it one of the best pieces of Chinese science fiction in the new millennium. The show features an ensemble cast of familiar faces, including Benedict Wong, Eiza González and Jovan Adepo, cementing it as one of Netflix's hottest tickets for 2023.

'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos' (2023)

Following the massive critical success of WandaVision, the MCU is expanding its witchcraft corner with the release of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Starring WandaVision scene-stealer Kathryn Hahn, the show will focus on Agatha Harkness, although details about the plot remain under wraps.

However, fans know that Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone will join Hahn, as will Heartstopper's Joe Locke, who many believe will play Wanda's grown-up son, Billy Maximoff, best-known as Wiccan. With so many exciting casting announcements, Coven of Chaos is one of the MCU's most-awaited shows, although fans will likely have to wait until the end of the year to experience it.

