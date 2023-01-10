It's safe to say that 2023 is finally here, and it brings tons of highly anticipated movies with it. From new chapters of promising franchises to new movies from renowned directors with intriguing premises, there is no doubt that there is a great number of upcoming projects to keep an eye on this year.

With so much new stuff coming out featuring a wide range of genres to satisfy every moviegoer's taste, there is a lot to unpack — with the help of Redditors, it's time too recap some of the many films coming out this year. From Infinity Pool to Oppenheimer, these are the movies cinephiles on the platform are looking forward to the most.

'Infinity Pool' (January 27, 2023)

Infinity Pool is a horror mystery movie by Brandon Cronenberg premiering on January 27. It stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard among other talented actors and focuses on an all-included beach vacation gone wrong — a fatal accident exposes the resort's subculture of violence and hedonistic tourism.

"Infinity Pool looks pretty great," says Pbrng. "Agreed. Might be the film that makes or breaks Brandon Cronenberg as a director. I mean, he’ll still have a career if it’s marginally received…but if it’s well-liked and a financial success, I could see him with larger ambitions," another Redditor remarks as a response.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' (July 14, 2023)

The seven and penultimate installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is almost here, and some users on Reddit can not wait to see it. The Christopher McQuarrie movie is expected to be out by July this year and it follows the events of Fallout. Although not a lot of details about Dead Reckoning have been revealed, this prized action saga promises to deliver another epic blockbuster.

When Redditors were asked what their three most anticipated movies of 2023 are, the Tom Cruise-led movie was heavily featured on many users' lists, which is not remotely surprising given how popular and beloved the franchise has become throughout the years.

'Asteroid City' (June 23, 2023)

Image via HBO

If there is someone who knows how (and loves) to assemble an all-star star cast, it is Wes Anderson. The critically acclaimed director, who is known for his stunning, extremely distinctive visual aesthetics and quirky storylines, has a movie coming out this year, and it counts on tons of pretty well-known faces, from recurring actors from other projects like Adrien Brody to newcomers such as Margot Robbie. Asteroid City is expected to hit theatres on June 23.

Although not much is out about the movie, the plot revolves around how "the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events," according to IMDb. On Reddit, RPMac1979 says "Asteroid City is also a big one for me. I don’t even like all of Wes Anderson’s stuff. But at least with him you know you’re going to get something really different and specific that only he can make, and I’m not sure how many filmmakers are left that you can say that about."

'Beau is Afraid' (April 28, 2023)

After all the amazing content Ari Aster has delivered (Midsommar, Hereditary), it only makes sense that cinephiles are really keen on seeing what's next. Set to premiere in April, this dramedy starring Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix explores the life of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time through the decades.

There are few details about Aster's project — still, Beau is Afraid is certainly a highly anticipated movie, and Redditors' comments are proof. "I love Aster's first two flicks, and everything we know about this one sounds real crazy, can't wait to see it," Velocityprime1 says in a post.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (June 2, 2023)

Taking place after the events of the Oscar-winning movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the second installment of Marvel's computer-animated superhero franchise continues to follow Miles Morales on epic adventures. In this one, he joins forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People across the Multiverse; together, they attempt to bring down one of the biggest villains they have encountered yet.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, scheduled to hit theatres on June 2, is also quite the popular pick on the platform when it comes to upcoming movies moviegoers are curious to see: "Across the Spiderverse. Into the Spiderverse was the only movie I’ve went to theaters three times to see, so I’m excited to see how it turns out," says ralanr.

'How Do You Live?' (July 14, 2023)

Frankly, knowing that this is a Studio Ghibli animated movie written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki (inspired by Yoshino Genzaburō's 1937 novel of the same name) is enough to get audiences excited. How Do You Live? focuses on the main character's psychological growth by following a teenage boy as he navigates through life and interacts with people, including his friends and uncle.

Apart from being the final film by Miyazaki — and that alone captures the attention of many — it also features an endearing plot. XanCanStand was one of the most upvoted when they mentioned the film in a comment responding to an "anticipated 2023 movies" post. The film has a release date in Japan for July 14.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' (May 2023)

Martin Scorsese teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio once again in Killers of the Flower Moon, a crime drama based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book which centers around the horrific real-life murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. As of now, Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to make its premiere at a film festival this year.

The upcoming movie, which is by far one of the most anticipated projects of the year according to the cinephiles on the platform, is almost on everyone's watchlist. "I just read the novel and I’m even more hyped than how insanely hyped I already was," Time_Initiative_7998 remarks, adding that "it has the potential to be in the upper echelon of his [Scorsese's] films."

'Dune: Part Two' (November 3, 2023)

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two making it to this list is hardly a shocker to anyone — the first movie of the franchise was both a commercial and critical success; it is clear that everyone is eager to see what Villeneuve has in store. Although few details have been revealed, the movie, which is set to be released on November 3, follows up the adventures of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen in a quest for revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

There are countless moviegoers gushing over how much they want to see the second installment of the promising franchise, and Independent-Dog7819 was one of them: "Dune part 1 was the introduction, worldbuilding and the Plate. Dune part 2 is the meal. Denis Villeneuve is also my favorite director. So I'm looking forward to the sequel to this masterpiece." Another enthusiastic Redditor adds in a different comment, "The 2021 film was my first introduction to anything Dune related. It was a masterpiece… until it just ended. Hyped to see it through."

'Barbie' (July 21, 2023)

Stellar Margot Robbie steps into the shoes of the iconic doll in this romantic comedy directed by the talented Greta Gerwig. Set in the beautiful and colorful "Barbieland," the movie depicts a society filled with Kens and Barbies. As it turns out, Barbie is expelled from the world for not being perfect enough and sets off on a wild adventure. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 21.

This is the first live-action Barbie film to ever grace our screens and undoubtedly holds great potential, especially counting on such a handful of well-known faces, including Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell, as well as up-and-coming stars such as Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey. On Reddit, the film is mentioned quite a lot, as many are intrigued by its premise. "Just for the sheer wonder if Greta can pull it off I’m gonna say Barbie," mattysmwift says. She can, and she will!

'Oppenheimer' (July 21, 2023)

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is Barbie's biggest opponent, as it also premieres on July 21. The movie stars Cillian Murphy and tells the real-life story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, highlighting his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

It's not hard to imagine all the awesome ways this movie could go right, especially with Murphy as the lead, and Reddit agrees: "It's Nolan. Enough said," a Redditor remarks. "I am a sucker for all things Nolan. I’m an even bigger sucker for WWII historical dramas," another Reddit user comments. "The trailer sold me. And obviously the fact Oppenheimer is behind it," Independent-Dog7819 adds.

