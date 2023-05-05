Many might think of the United States as being the center of the entertainment world, and from New York City to Hollywood, they certainly have some of the top entertainment being produced in the industry. However, not every idea is an American original.

All around the world, the entertainment industry is thriving in numerous countries, and they've been responsible for some fan-favorite television shows, which have since been adapted for American audiences. From the United Kingdom to the Netherlands, to South Korea and Japan, these countries and more have all introduced some of the best TV shows around, scripted and reality TV alike!

10 The Office - Adapted from the UK

Image via NBC

Several years before audiences were first introduced to Michael Scott and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in The Office, a show by the same name was introduced to audiences in the U.K. Starring Ricky Gervais and running for two seasons, the British series set the stage for the popular comedy.

While both series are workplace comedies,the shows are still fairly different from one another. The Office in the U.S. has a different tone and storyline, including more romance and optimism, and a distinctly different brand of comedy than the original with its British style of humor. Nevertheless, both series have their place as memorable comedies.

9 The Voice - Adapted from the Netherlands

Image via Mark Burnett Productions/NBC

There is no shortage of singing competition shows in the world of reality TV, but The Voice has stood out for many years. Auditions are done blind, with the "coaches" having their backs turned to the contestant and only turning if the voice they hear truly wows them.

Fans have loved the premise of the series, feeling it gives contestants a fair shot at making it, and it's thanks to the ones who started it all: The Voice of Holland. Beginning in the Netherlands, it has now become a worldwide phenomenon, with multiple countries around the globe all creating versions of the series, with many different celebrity judges, including America's very own Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

8 The Good Doctor - Adapted from South Korea

Image via ABC

Starring Freddie Highmore, ABC's The Good Doctor is a medical drama that tells the story of a young doctor with autism and savant syndrome. But it was adapted from a Korean drama of the same name, which ran in 2013.

The series was a big hit with Korean audiences, even earning awards, and was a great setup for the U.S. adaptation. The pilot episodes of both series are near mirror images of each other, but afterward, they each take very different paths with their storylines and characters. While the Korean version only ran for 20 episodes, the American version will be going into its 7th season.

7 Dancing With The Stars - Adapted from the UK

Image via ABC

Professional dancers combined with celebrities, all in a glitzy ballroom while fans and judges alike critique their moves...that's what Dancing With the Stars is all about. This popular dance competition series is an adaptation of the British series, Strictly Come Dancing, which follows the same format.

Strictly Come Dancing has gone on to inspire versions in numerous other countries, but only the U.S. version can truly match it in fame. The two series have even shared judges, Bruno Tonioli and the late Len Goodman, as well as several pro dancers, however, they do share slight differences in formatting.

6 Jane the Virgin - Adapted from Venezuela

Image via The CW

The CW's hit series, Jane the Virgin, is a satirical telenovela that follows the story of a virginal young woman who finds herself pregnant after getting accidentally artificially inseminated. The show was based on the 2002 Venezuelan series Juana la Virgen, an actual telenovela.

While the two series share the same basic concepts, with a pregnant virgin at the center of the story, but then they diverge in other ways from there. For one, the U.S. version ages Jane from 17 to 23, and changes were made to the character's relationship status, among other things. Additionally, as a satire, it's meant to have a bit of a lighter tone than its Venezuelan counterpart.

5 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - Adapted from Japan

Image via Saban

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was a defining show for many 90s kids and has even recently had a nostalgic reunion. This superhero series became a pop culture icon, with many spinoffs, and was all based on the Japanese TV series called Super Sentai.

The Super Sentai series, specifically called Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger, set the stage for the Power Rangers, not just in inspiration but in sharing literal parts of the show. Most of the battle scenes used in the Power Rangers are put together with footage borrowed and cut from the Japanese series, with the storyline written to work around those scenes.

4 Survivor - Adapted from Sweden

Image via CBS

Survivor has become one of the top reality competition shows around the world, and it all started with the original version from Sweden, called Expedition Robinson. After 44 seasons on the air, the U.S. version of Survivor has become a big force and remains popular with fans.

The premise of Survivor is that contestants are deliberately stranded on an island and have to compete in various challenges in addition to exhibiting basic survival skills. For the most part, the two versions of the show are very similar, but the U.S. version proved much more popular and long-lasting, which some attribute to Swedish audiences being more squeamish and concerned with the contestants' health.

3 Homeland - Adapted from Israel

Image via Showtime

Starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, Homeland is a spy thriller series based on an Israeli series called Prisoners of War, or Hatufim. Both series start with the same concept of soldiers who had been kidnapped and held as prisoners of war, being released back to their home countries, and the drama that ensues afterward.

Both series received many accolades and solid fan bases, both in their respective countries and globally. While the series both start off very similar, from there, the storylines completely diverge, with Homeland focusing more on being a thriller and Prisoners of War focusing more on the psychological impact of the soldiers.

2 The Masked Singer - Adapted from South Korea

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer is a singing competition show that showcases celebrities disguised in creative and fun masks and costumes while the judges and fans try to guess their identities throughout the competition. It was adapted from South Korea, where it is originally titled The King of Mask Singer.

The series has become wildly popular, with millions of fans worldwide, and has featured some iconic talent. However, while both versions of the show follow a similar concept, they do differ in their format for the competition itself. There is also a difference in the types of costumes the celebrities wear, with the Korean version being a bit cheesier and the American version being a bit more elaborate.

1 Deal or No Deal - Adapted from the Netherlands

Image via NBC

NBC's Deal or No Deal, hosted by Howie Mandel, has become a popular game show that is based on a Dutch show called Chase For Millions, or Miljoenenjacht. In the game, contestants must make choices about briefcases filled with money while periodically being presented with "deals" in which more choices must be made.

For the most part, the American version of the show follows the same format as its Dutch counterpart, although in The Netherlands, an extra quiz round is included in the game. The series has been adapted to numerous other countries and has become something fans around the world enjoy.

