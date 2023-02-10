If there is one thing sitcoms will do, it makes episodes about holidays and traditions. These TV shows will take some of the world’s most famous festivities and give them a comedic twist to guarantee audiences have funny memories of these days. Valentine’s Day episodes are usually some of the first episodes of the year to start on the right foot after a winter hiatus.

From Frasier to Parks and Recreation,these sitcoms have delivered some of the best Valentine’s Day storylines, giving their characters and fans a lot to talk about. Whether it’s celebrating romantic or platonic relationships, these episodes have brought love to the screen.

10 ‘Frasier’ — “Three Valentines” (Season 6, Episode 14)

Although fans of Frasier know Daphne (Jane Leeves) and Niles (David Hyde Pierce) end up together, there were times when the two had different relationships or were single. During “Three Valentines,” Niles sets up to have a date at his brother’s apartment while Daphne ends up having dinner with Martin (John Mahoney) and wallowing in the lack of love on such a special date.

In the meantime, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) is trying to figure out if his dinner is a date or a business meeting. In true Frasier nature, the show combines chaos and comedy to create a memorable Valentine’s Day episode. It is episodes like this one that makes the Frasier revival series a possibility.

9 ‘The Office’ — “Valentine's Day” (Season 2, Episode 16)

The Office splits its time between the entire team at the office, and Michael's (Steve Carell) and Jan’s (Melora Hardin) struggles at the corporate offices. On one end, there is a Valentine’s Day decorated office where everyone (or most of them) is in a loving mood, celebrating grade school style. On the other end, Michael and Jan are dealing with chaos because the higher-ups believe they have slept together.

It wouldn’t be an episode of The Office if Michael weren’t causing chaos and making silly jokes. Jan says to him, “Surely, you cannot be serious.” His answer to deflect any conflict is: “I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley.” It is one of the best episodes in the chaotic Jan and Michael storyline.

8 ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ — “If Boys Were Girls” (Season 4, Episode 10)

Love doesn’t always have to be romantic, and Malcolm in the Middle proved that by focusing entirely on the family and the different dynamics. Their Valentine’s Day is different, and they create a similar scenario. Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) imagines what her life would have been like if she had daughters instead of sons.

Chances are her daughters would have behaved better and would have been well-mannered compared to the chaos of her sons. Still, Lois’s life wouldn’t be the same, and she would miss her sons.

7 ‘Friends’ — “The One With Unagi” (Season 6, Episode 17)

Friends' holiday episodes have been some of the best in TV history. Although most fans will remember Thanksgiving or Christmas and Hanukkah episodes, Valentine’s Day was also greatly celebrated on the show as there have been different relationships showcasing their love. On “The One With Unagi,” Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) vow to give each other homemade presents to celebrate their love, and things get tricky with a mixtape.

In the meantime, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is trying to make extra cash by being part of different medical research. At the same time, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) take a self-defense class. In this episode, “unagi” comes to life, and Rachel, Phoebe, and Ross (David Schwimmer) spend time trying to surprise attack one another. This Valentine’s Day has romantic and platonic love to celebrate, allowing everyone to connect with these six friends.

6 ‘New Girl’ — “Valentine’s Day” (Season 1, Episode 13)

New Girl knew they had to go big during thei first-ever Valentine’s Day episode. All four of the main characters are going through something during this episode, and it perfectly shows their characters they are and their dynamics. Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to go out of her comfort zone by having an attachment-free fling and asks Schmidt (Max Greenfield) to be her wingman.

In the meantime, Winston (Lamorne Morris) spends the holiday with Shelby and her girls, doing things differently from a couple's date. Nick (Jake Johnson) ultimately fails at his romantic plans, so instead of spending time with Julia, he spends time with her assistant. This episode proved why New Girl was one of the best sitcoms.

5 ‘Modern Family’ — “My Funky Valentine” (Season 1, Episode 15)

Modern Family focuses on the dynamics of a dysfunctional family, but while doing so, it also centers around the different romantic relationships on the show. For Valentine’s Day during Season 1, “My Funky Valentine” introduced different situations in which the couples celebrate their love. Jay (Ed O'Neill) tries to make things fun for Gloria (Sofía Vergara) by taking her to a standup comedy show.

Things don't go as planned for Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen). As they pretend to be different people when they meet at a hotel bar, there is a mixup with the room keys, and chaos ensues. The episode proves why family, comedy, and chaos were the perfect formula for this sitcom.

4 ‘Community’ — “Early 21st Century Romanticism” (Season 2, Episode 15)

Abed (Danny Pudi) and Troy (Donald Glover) fight to get the attention of the librarian, trying to be the one to win her over. In the meantime, Jeff (Joel McHale) is with Professor Duncan (John Oliver) after there is a fight in the study group when Chang (Ken Jeong) joins them, and a party begins in Jeff’s apartment.

Community has consistently shown what the essence of college is like, which is exactly what this episode does for Valentine’s Day. It proves how chaotic this celebration can be while going through the college experience.

Most people who watched That 70’s Show will say their favorite couple on the show was Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). For these two to get their happy ending, they had to go through some struggles. One of them is that, at one point, Hyde (Danny Masterson) also had feelings for Donna. As he tries to tell her how he feels, he and Eric have an argument.

Throughout “First Date,” Eric tries to give Donna his class ring while avoiding the moment in which Hyde confesses to her his love. To celebrate, Eric takes Donna out on a date, but things don’t go as planned, and Donna gets drunk. This episode shows precisely why Eric and Donna work so well and end up together.

2 ‘Arrested Development’ — “Marta Complex” (Season 1, Episode 12)

farrIf there is a sitcom that will be remembered for focusing on a dysfunctional family, it is Arrested Development. The Bluth family has always been chaotic and fun to watch, and their Valentine’s Day episode delivers precisely that. On the one hand, there is Michael (Jason Bateman) giving a speech that makes Marta (Patricia Velasquez) realize she has feelings for him.

On the other hand, George-Michael (Michael Cera) finds out that Maeby (Alia Shawkat) might not be his cousin. On their first Valentine’s Day episode, the Bluths prove why they are so entertaining and why a show focused on the craziness of their family makes for the perfect sitcom to watch.

1 ‘Parks and Recreation’ — “Galentine's Day” (Season 2, Episode 16)

Parks and Recreation, a show that understands adult friendships, will always be remembered for founding the great tradition of Galentine’s Day. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) has always been great about celebrating her female friendships, which is why she created an entire day to celebrate that kind of love — which is just as important to have as romantic love.

Leslie and Justin (Justin Theroux) try to reunite her mom with an old flame to celebrate Valentine’s Day. However, in the process, Leslie realizes that her mom’s old flame and Justin are not what she expected. She then realizes how important it is to have those female friends who always have your back (and celebrate Galentine’s Day with you).

