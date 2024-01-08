The Vampire Diaries has captivated viewers since its inception in 2009, with new fans still discovering the show. Based on the book series of the same name by L. J. Smith, the supernatural show ran from 2009 to 2017 on The CW. It kept viewers hooked for eight seasons with love triangles, epic fights, and unmatched plot twists. Nina Dobrev stars as Elena Gilbert, who falls in love with vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) but soon finds herself in a world of the supernatural, and her friends and family soon follow.

There are plenty of highs and lows throughout its eight season run, but even the wildest of episodes reels you in with loveable characters and duos you can't get enough of. While the show didn't follow the book series perfectly (as shows and movies often don't), it still achieved iconic status. Fans took to IMDb to rate the episodes and spoilers, there are a lot of season finales – it's time to break down the episodes that The Vampire Diaries fans adored the most.

15 "I'm Thinking of You All the While" (Season 6, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

It was a season finale that left audiences wondering, where do we go from here? When Kai (Chris Wood) shows up to Jo (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) and Alaric's (Matthew Davis) wedding, wreaking havoc and destruction, Elena's life is put in danger. Kai cast a sleeping spell on her, tying her life to Bonnie's (Kat Graham) so that as long as she is alive, Elena remains in a coma-like slumber. This episode set up Dobrev's departure from the series.

Throughout the series, Bonnie is always the one sacrificing her happiness and peace for the other supernatural beings of Mystic Falls. This time, Elena agrees to sacrifice being by their sides for several decades until Bonnie's inevitable human death. Like any good TVD episode, "I'm Thinking of You All the While" is filled with a number of tear-jerking goodbyes as the loyal fanbase says its farewell to Dobrev and Elena alongside her costars and character counterparts. – Ali Teske

14 "Rose" (Season 2, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Episode seven of Season 2 was such a crucial set-up for the trajectory of the remaining season. It was a full-on ensemble episode that left audiences on a cliffhanger when Elena was kidnapped and Katherine (Nina Dobrev) taken down and left in the tomb. In one of the best TVD episodes, Elena's status as a human doppelgänger proves to be highly valuable to a pair of vampires, Rose (Lauren Cohan) and Trevor (Trent Ford), as they use her to settle a debt with an original vampire named Elijah (Daniel Gillies). Damon and Stefan track down Elena's whereabouts and hatch a plan to rescue her. The episode is jam-packed with action, love, and loss, keeping pace in a series that plays to the emotions of its viewers.

"Rose" is a pivotal episode to introduce audiences to the vampires of Katherine's beginnings, a set of TVD villains that would change the course of the series and eventual franchise. It's an expository episode, but more importantly, the episode where Damon (Ian Somerhalder) reveals his true feelings for Elena before compelling her to forget, a moment that would come full circle in later seasons. – Ali Teske

13 "Klaus" (Season 2, Episode 19)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

It was finally time to put a face to the name of the most feared vampire of all time, Klaus (Joseph Morgan). So far, audiences had only seen Klaus's consciousness in Alaric's body, but in this flashback retelling of where Katherine's history with Klaus began, the original vampire was properly introduced. After resurrecting Elijah, Elena negotiates her own deal with him to secure the safety of her loved ones. Meanwhile, Damon and Stefan are doing all they can to keep Klaus parading around as Alaric away from Jenna (Sara Canning).

Up until the second season, Katherine was the reigning queen of fearsome vampires, but audiences soon learned there was a family of vampires that had her running scared. Klaus is wickedly portrayed by Morgan and would go on to be a series favorite despite always being associated with the phrase "[he'll] kill you and everyone you've ever met." His origin story would be expanded upon in later episodes and seasons, but his physical introduction is included in The Vampire Diaries' highest-rated episodes. – Ali Teske

12 "You Made a Choice to Be Good" (Season 8, Episode 11)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

With the episode title a callback to Season 1, Stefan's humanity is far from present in this episode. When Cade (Wolé Parks) returns to Mystic Falls, he comes calling for Damon and Stefan to fulfill their end of the bargain. He demands 100 evil strangers' deaths from Damon or just one quality death: Caroline. However, Stefan is on his own errand having been released by Cade. Meanwhile, Bonnie and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) travel to obtain a dose of the cure, Elena's blood, and spend one last adventure day as a vampire before Enzo turns human.

While Season 8 wasn't the best season of The Vampire Diaries, the final collection of episodes still honored the series tradition of deaths you didn't see coming, including Enzo's. The writer's room never let Bonnie remain in love for very long before killing off the romance. This episode pitted fans against the series hero who usually got pass after pass for his ripper behavior, but this time it was too hard to forgive Stefan for killing Enzo. – Ali Teske

11 "Home" (Season 5, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Series fans were no strangers to shocking finale deaths, but this one definitely sent them spiraling. In the season five finale, "Home," the supernatural creatures of Mystic Falls take a stand against the Travelers who seek to exterminate them by extending the boundary spell to the edge of the town line. All the while the instability of The Other Side comes to a climax as a number of deaths are undone by the resurrection spell performed by Liv (Penelope Mitchell) and Luke (Chris Brochu).

The best episodes of The Vampire Diaries always include heartbreaking moments elevated by masterful performances. This time it's Damon who doesn't return after missing the window of opportunity to pass through from The Other Side. His goodbye to Elena is devastating, the romance the series spent seasons building hitting yet another detrimental hurdle. She can't see or hear him as he tells her she's the greatest thing to happen to him in his time on Earth. There wasn't a dry eye in the viewing audience during this finale. – Ali Teske

10 "Homecoming" (Season 3, Episode 9)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

This jam-packed episode doesn't give the viewers a second to breathe. With the backdrop of a homecoming dance, Elena, Damon, and the group set up a plan to kill Klaus (Joseph Morgan) once and for all. Klaus means to celebrate the death of his father, Mikael, but it is revealed that he is alive and working with the others. Mikael stabs Elena, who is actually Katherine, her vampire doppelgänger. Damon lunges for Klaus and is stopped by Stefan. Damon is furious but finds out it was to save his life. Stefan is released from his compulsion and threatens Klaus that if anything else happens he will never see his family again.

"Homecoming" is a classic episode with secret alliances and plot twists. It thrives with the loyal connections between the characters. However, it might not find itself any higher due to its similarities with "Masquerade," another episode framed around a Lockwood mansion party with backstabbing and secret plans. One can't help but love it, though; Klaus Mikaelson always brings the drama.

9 "As I Lay Dying" (Season 2, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

This season finale wraps up one of the best seasons of TVD, with the slow build of Klaus and the ritual. Elena tries to get through the events of the ritual, including her aunt's death. Damon suffers from a werewolf bite and begins to lose his mind, hallucinating and suffering. Stefan and Alaric (Matt Davis) look for a cure, and Bonnie (Kat Graham) asks her witch ancestors for help, trying to save the day once again. They need Klaus' blood, and Stefan makes a deal with Klaus that he will do anything he wants for 10 years. Damon is cured and shares a kiss with Elena.

Bonnie also brings Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) back to life, and it ends with teasing repercussions as Jeremy sees the ghosts of his ex-girlfriends. A finale like this makes one wonder how viewers survived when they had to wait ages between episodes and seasons, instead of the 'continue watching' button on streaming services. "As I Lay Dying" is another episode of great character-driven plots, and promises an exciting Season 3 with Stefan being forced back into his old ways.

8 "The Return" (Season 2, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

The Vampire Diaries doesn't save its drama and tension for mid-season and season finales. "The Return" sees Katherine Pierce back in town under mysterious circumstances that she refuses to reveal. It begins exactly as the Season 1 finale ended, with Katherine attacking John Gilbert. Stefan makes sure Jeremy hasn't been turned into a vampire after trying to take his own life. Caroline (Candice King) is in the hospital and is healed by Damon's blood, with Damon on a road to redemption. Katherine proceeds to impersonate Elena and cause some chaos. It ends with her killing Caroline, turning her into a vampire and declaring war on the Salvatore brothers.

This episode starts Season 2 off with a bang and if one looks away for a second, it will be easy to miss something. This adrenaline rush of a premiere raises the stakes and, through unexpected twists, shows that nobody is safe. It also teases the beginning of Tyler's (Michael Trevino) storyline after he is affected by the Gilbert device, which only harms supernatural creatures. Furthermore, Dobrev playing Katherine Pierce is incredible from start to finish. It is the beginning of an iconic season, and certainly one of the best Season 2 has to offer.

7 "The Reckoning" (Season 3, Episode 5)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Klaus is back for revenge in "The Reckoning," confronting Elena because she did not die in the ritual at the end of Season 2. When Bonnie refuses to undo what she did to save Elena, Klaus attempts to turn Tyler into a hybrid, stating that he will die because Elena is still alive. Klaus gives Bonnie a 20-minute timer to fix it, otherwise, Stefan will harm Elena. Katherine and Damon use Jeremy to contact his ghost ex, Anna and she reveals details of a vampire that can kill Klaus. After all, it turns out that Elena's blood is needed, not her death. Tyler becomes a hybrid and Klaus steals more of Elena's blood to make more hybrids.

This fast-paced episode changes the game for good, with Stefan under Klaus' influence and killing anyone that he is told to. The Vampire Diaries is never scared to do a 180 on a character, and it finds strength in that, adding a layer of unpredictability at every turn. And with Klaus now being able to create vampire-werewolf hybrids, the scope of our supernatural understanding is altered and promises an exciting season. Bonus points for Rebekah Mikaleson (Claire Holt), who does an amazing job to her evil but complex character.

6 "Masquerade" (Season 2, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Katherine Pierce is after the moonstone and will stop at nothing to get it. The group plots to kill her at a Lockwood mansion masquerade ball. Bonnie agrees to help and puts a spell on a room in the mansion to trap her in. Alaric tries to keep Elena at home, but she sneaks out of the ball. The plot unfolds and Katherine is trapped, but when Damon and Stefan hurt Katherine, it hurts Elena too because of a spell. Bonnie finds the other witch, and they ally; the spell is broken. Tyler accidentally kills someone under Katherine's compulsion and triggers his werewolf curse. Damon throws Katherine in the tomb for good.

This iconic episode has too much going on to fit into one entry; it earns its 9.0 rating with twists, turns, and no breaks to exhale. Fans also love it for the developments, including the start of Tyler's werewolf arc and more doppelgänger lore. In regular fashion for the series, the fast-paced episode ends on a cliffhanger with Elena being kidnapped and Katherine teasing details about Elena's destiny.

5 "Graduation" (Season 4, Episode 23)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

This emotional episode is a difficult watch for those who miss deceased characters. Against the backdrop of the group's graduation day, the veil between the living and the dead has been dropped and ghosts roam Mystic Falls looking for revenge or loved ones. Elena spends time with Jeremy, Alaric with Damon, and Lexi (Arielle Kebbel) with Stefan. The cure for vampirism is thrown around, and it gets used during a face-off between Katherine and Elena. When the veil is brought back up, Jeremy stays with the living, revealing that Bonnie's spell to save him worked. Silas is revealed, and he looks a lot like Stefan.

There is undoubtedly too much going on in "Graduation Day," but this series had a lot to live up to in its season finales. It is a tangle of revenge plots, deaths and almost-deaths, and love confessions. Plus, there is more doppelgänger lore and hints of things getting even wilder in Season 5. The Vampire Diaries thrives with its well-thought-out historical lore, so it rarely disappoints. Fans did weep for Bonnie's definitive crossover to the other side, but it might not be the end for her.

4 "The Sun Also Rises" (Season 2, Episode 21)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The major Season 2 conflict rears its head in "The Sun Also Rises," as Klaus completes his ritual, using newly-turned Jenna (Sara Canning) as the vampire despite Stefan trying to switch places with her. Bonnie attacks Klaus, and they take an unconscious Elena away. Elijah (Daniel Gillies) tries to kill his brother, but Klaus tells him that he will not find the rest of their family if he does, and he changes his mind. Elena wakes up human, thanks to Bonnie's spell, but her father dies in her place. Damon reveals that he was bitten by Tyler when he was in werewolf form.

This is the episode that fans were waiting for. All season long, the curse of the sun and the moon followed the main characters through every decision they made. After an expert build-up of Klaus as the villain, the ritual unfolded as chaotically as we all predicted. This epic but sad Vampire Diaries episode sees a few deaths, but the unlikely survival of Elena. This one gets your blood pumping like no other; and it's not even a finale, despite seeming like one.

3 "Founder's Day" (Season 1, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

This one set the precedent for the series' season finales, setting the bar high. As the town gears up for Founders Day, members of the council plot to expose the vampires using a device that gives out a high-pitched noise, only heard by the supernatural. This happens just in time before the tomb vampires attack, and they are thrown into a burning basement. Stefan and Damon have to escape, with the help of Bonnie. Newly revealed as Elena's father, John talks to who he believes is Elena at home. She attacks him, and he figures out that it is Katherine Pierce. Jeremy attempts to take his own life with vampire blood in his system.

This is one of the most memorable episodes for fans, as Katherine finally returns in an explosive TVD plot twist and cliffhanger. There are lots of twists in this series, but none hit quite like this one. "Hello John, goodbye John" will be ingrained into our brains for years to come. Leaving fans with that reveal and the possibility of Jeremy waking up as a vampire was cruel, but we keep coming back for more. "Founders Day" deserves this spot.

2 "I Was Feeling Epic" (Season 8, Episode 16)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

In the series finale, all loose ends are tied and characters say their final goodbyes. Bonnie is dying and nothing will save her, but she believes she is ready to go after one last mission. Stefan and Damon face off with Katherine Pierce one last time, resulting in more than one death. Stefan had one last moment with Elena. Caroline says goodbye to Stefan and focuses on her two children. And after seasons worth of a complex love triangle, Damon and Elena live peacefully together on the other side.

This episode thrives on nostalgia and successfully wraps up a long and bewildering show with complex storylines. The Vampire Diaries is often unpredictable, but this finale lets fans breathe, draws a line under favorite characters, and lets them rest. Fans were mostly happy with how the show drew to its conclusion, though some wished for it to be a longer episode. For one last time, it squeezes so much into the episode's length. That being said, it was a perfect end to a fantastic story and an excellent Vampire Diaries finale.

1 "The Departed" (Season 3, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

After a stint in the hospital, Elena returns home and is looked after by her friends. Damon and Stefan have Klaus somewhere safe, and Elijah returns to bargain for his brother. When they get him back, Alaric stakes Klaus, which wipes out his bloodline. Stefan, Damon, Caroline, and Tyler wait to die. But it is revealed that Bonnie transferred Klaus into Tyler's body, saving them. Rebekah causes a car accident, killing Alaric and harming Elena. She dies in the hospital with vampire blood in her system and begins her transition.

The series' highest-rated episode, "The Departed," does what fans have been expecting all along: Elena Gilbert is becoming a vampire. In yet another jam-packed finale, this series leaves fans reeling about what comes next. Another highlight that earns the top spot is the reveal that Damon met Elena first, as shown in a flashback, but he made her forget. Tissues are needed for this one. The Vampire Diaries remains one of the most compelling shows of the 2010s.

