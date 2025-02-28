Vampires have been a fixture in horror cinema since the early days of silent films. These sunlight-averse predators have preyed upon fresh necks on just about every continent and in dozens of different languages. They've sparkled in the sunlight and been burnt to a crisp so many times that picking out the best vampire flicks can be as hard as forcing a stake through a rib cage.

There are plenty of iconic bloodsuckers to fill out a Transylvanian travelogue, but instead of wandering like a simpleton Harker or Renfield, it's better to plot a course that even a phantom guided coach could follow. Taking a trip through vampiric lore is a guaranteed fangtastic time with any of the following ten ranked films.

10 'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000)

Directed E. Elias Merhige

Willem Dafoe snarling as Max Schreck in Shadow of the Vampire​​​​​​​ (2000). 
Image via Universal

Before diving into a pool of blood, it's best to take a quick sip. There are plenty of off-kilter vampire movies that offer a taste of the genre through a smaller vein, such as the trippy films of underappreciated cult director Jesus Franco or George A. Romero's gonzo 70s entry Martin. Or there's Willem Dafoe's Oscar-nominated first bite at Nosferatu in the Shadow of the Vampire.

Offering a fictional take on the making of F.W. Murnau's unofficial Dracula adaptation, the character-driven Shadow of the Vampire plays on the idea that Orlok actor Max Schreck was the genuine undead article. A handsomely shot tale of obsession, the film is a tragicomic two-hander between Dafoe as Schreck and John Malkovich as Murnau, who will go to any lengths to complete his film. A perfect movie for any horror cinephile that combines real film history with folklore in a true twisted original.

shadow-of-the-vampire-2000-poster-john-malkovich-willem-dafoe.jpg

Your Rating

Rate Now
Shadow of the Vampire
R
Drama
Horror
Release Date
May 15, 2000

WHERE TO WATCH

RENT
BUY