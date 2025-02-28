Vampires have been a fixture in horror cinema since the early days of silent films. These sunlight-averse predators have preyed upon fresh necks on just about every continent and in dozens of different languages. They've sparkled in the sunlight and been burnt to a crisp so many times that picking out the best vampire flicks can be as hard as forcing a stake through a rib cage.

There are plenty of iconic bloodsuckers to fill out a Transylvanian travelogue, but instead of wandering like a simpleton Harker or Renfield, it's better to plot a course that even a phantom guided coach could follow. Taking a trip through vampiric lore is a guaranteed fangtastic time with any of the following ten ranked films.

10 'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000)

Directed E. Elias Merhige

Image via Universal

Before diving into a pool of blood, it's best to take a quick sip. There are plenty of off-kilter vampire movies that offer a taste of the genre through a smaller vein, such as the trippy films of underappreciated cult director Jesus Franco or George A. Romero's gonzo 70s entry Martin. Or there's Willem Dafoe's Oscar-nominated first bite at Nosferatu in the Shadow of the Vampire.

Offering a fictional take on the making of F.W. Murnau's unofficial Dracula adaptation, the character-driven Shadow of the Vampire plays on the idea that Orlok actor Max Schreck was the genuine undead article. A handsomely shot tale of obsession, the film is a tragicomic two-hander between Dafoe as Schreck and John Malkovich as Murnau, who will go to any lengths to complete his film. A perfect movie for any horror cinephile that combines real film history with folklore in a true twisted original.