Vampires have fascinated moviegoers since the dawn of cinema. Hardly other movie monsters are more recognizable and appear more often than these frightening creatures of the night. There's always a profound audience whenever a new vampire movie is made, and they certainly aren't going away anytime soon.

Vampires are a staple of the horror genre. From the early black-and-white days to the present time, countless films have featured these iconic monsters, many of whom are quite remarkable. There are some vampire flicks that stand above so many others as the best of all time. They're wildly entertaining and even timeless. Some movies about vampires even rank among other horror giants and continue to be present in pop culture today. From a cult classic western to a silent-ear masterpiece, here are the ten greatest vampire movies ever made.

10 'Near Dark' (1987)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Kicking off this list with a bang is Near Dark, a cult classic Western horror film directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. Trading the dark, gothic castles of Transylvania for the dry, barren deserts of the U.S., it follows the story of farm boy Caleb Colton (Adrian Pasdar), who reluctantly joins a traveling band of outlaw vampires after being turned by one of their members.

Bigelow's creative directing style and the film's thrilling performances make Near Dark an unforgettable vampire movie viewing experience. It's a near-perfect blend of horror, action, and crime to keep up the excitement. The acting is spectacular all across the board, and the cast does expert jobs in making their characters unique and wickedly entertaining, especially the late Bill Paxton, who is both eerie and delightful in his memorable role as the unhinged vampire Severen. It's a wild ride that delivers plenty of blood and thrills.

9 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a 2014 independent horror western directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour. It is a dark exploration into the ideas of feminism and womanhood and a unique tale about a nameless, lonely vampire, only referred to as The Girl (Sheila Vand), who wanders the crime-ridden streets of an Iranian ghost town at night, searching to feed on criminals and abusive men.

It's a beautifully told, thought-provoking story with gorgeous cinematography and a dark, rich atmosphere. It's shot in glorious black and white, which enhances its film noir tone and complements the harsh, bleak environment the town is set in. The plot features a mix of different genres, primarily horror, dark comedy, and romance. It's a one-of-a-kind vampire tale that is visually stunning and powerfully engaging.

8 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Released in 1994, Interview with the Vampire is a gothic period horror film directed by Neil Jordan and based on a 1976 novel by American author Anne Rice. Starring an A-List cast, including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, and Antonio Banderas, the story chronicles the sad eternal life of a vampire named Louis De Pointe Du Lac (Pitt) from his early years as a fresh undead to the present day.

Interview with the Vampire fires on all cylinders, delivering a powerful story with lavish production values, incredible make-up, and flawless performances. It is a unique and heartbreaking tale that explores the loneliness, regret, and despair of being a vampire. It follows Louis as he internally struggles with his violent, bloodthirsty nature throughout the centuries. It's a very poignant and thought-provoking film that sometimes feels quite compelling.

7 'Fright Night' (1985)

Directed by Tom Holland

Fright Night is a 1985 dark horror comedy directed by Child's Play's Tom Holland. It follows the story of horror-obsessed teenager Charlie Brewster (Willian Ragsdale), who asks his favorite horror actor, Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), for help in staking a vicious vampire, Jerry Dandridge (Chris Sarandon), who has moved in as his next-door neighbor.

It's a big-budget, bloody good thrill ride with exciting performances and jaw-dropping special effects. There's a perfect mix of camp fun and genuine horror to keep the audience invested and entertained from beginning to end. While it's a bit goofy and over-the-top at times, it doesn't try to be anything more than what it already is; instead, it just wants to tell a fun, cheesy monster movie. It's a thrilling flick that has become more fun and rewatchable over the years. It spawned an underrated 1988 sequel, Fright Night Part 2, and a 2011 remake.

6 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi

Hailing from New Zealand, What We Do in the Shadows is an underrated and hilarious horror comedy directed by and starring actors Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Shot in a mockumentary style, it follows a fictional film crew as they document the nightly activities of four eccentric vampires spending their eternities as flatmates in Wellington.

What We Do in the Shadows is a comedic twist to the vampire genre. It's a hilarious subversion of other classic interpretations of vampires, portraying these terrifying monsters more as buffoons who constantly struggle with mundane and relatable life issues. The writing was brilliant, and the performances were genuine and likable. The film would become a massive cult hit, eventually gaining an American TV show of the same name.

5 'Thirst' (2009)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Loosely based on an 1868 French novel, "Thérèse Raquin," by Émile Zola, Thirst is a 2009 South Korean horror drama directed by the great Park Chan-wook. After receiving a transfusion from a mysterious donor after a botched medical experiment, a Catholic priest, Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), develops an insatiable thirst for blood and abandons his faith. When he engages in a dangerous affair with a young homemaker, Tae-ju (Kim Ok-bin), things quickly spiral out of control as Sang-hyun afflicts her with his deadly disease.

It's a more emotional and complex character-driven story than typically shown in the average vampire flick. It's a bleak film with heartbreaking tragedies and a relentlessly somber tone. It explores compelling themes of relationships and religion, focusing on a thought-provoking and intense plot that keeps audiences invested. The acting is also remarkably impressive. Song Kang-ho and Kim Ok-bin nail their performances, adding depth and believability to their well-developed characters. Thirst is a fascinating addition to the vampire genre. It certainly can't be ignored.

4 'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Vampires went through a bit of an evolution in the late 1980s. Soon, they were seen as more terrifying but more popular and reflected the rebellious feeling of the time. No film demonstrated this more than The Lost Boys, a beloved '87 cult classic dark comedy directed by the late Joel Schumacher. Starring Jason Patric, Cory Haim, and Kiefer Sutherland, it tells the story of two brothers who move to a laid-back beach community where they soon discover it is secretly home to a deadly gang of teenage vampires.

The Lost Boys is a horror comedy that helped define the 1980s. It's an incredibly fun and kick-ass vampire flick that has a bit of everything that makes it iconic, from the enjoyable performances to its legendary soundtrack. It's a perfect genre-bending film with hilarious humor, intense action, and thrilling scares. Today, it's a recognizable and still beloved cult classic that hasn't dwindled in popularity. It's also widely regarded as Joel Schumacher's crowning achievement.

3 'Dracula' (1931)

Directed by Tod Browning

No greatest vampire movie list is complete without mentioning one that features the most iconic bloodsucker, Count Dracula. Created by Irish author Bram Stoker in his 1897 novel, this infamous Transylvanian immortal made a glorious transition to the big screen in the early days of cinema, where today, he's become a pop-cultural icon. Though there have been countless interpretations of his story over the years, the most recognizable version is the classic universal film from 1931 starring the definitive Dracula actor, Bela Lugosi.

Anyone who hasn't seen this version at least knows one or two of its classic lines. Or recognize Lugosi's signature appearance and accent. It features many iconic moments and dialogue that have become staples of the character and are, even still today, referenced and parodied in other movies and TV shows. While there have certainly been other Dracula films out there that claimed to be the best and some pretty decent contenders, there's no denying this black-and-white film will never be forgotten and will always be associated with The Count.

2 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Let the Right One In is a 2008 Nordic vampire horror film directed by Swedish filmmaker Tomas Alfredson. At its center is a dark coming-of-age tale about a troubled young boy, Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), who sparks a tender friendship with his new, enigmatic 12-year-old next-door neighbor, Eli (Lina Leandersson). But as Oskar slowly learns more about her, he realizes Eli is secretly a centuries-old vampire with an unquenchable bloodlust.

Considered one of the most compelling international horror films ever made, Let the Right One In is a powerful and touching drama about loss, loneliness, and companionship. Though shocking and gory in certain scenes, for the most part, it's a heartwarming tale of two outcasts as they find strength and learn to grow together. It can be scary sometimes, but it can also make the audience tear up. Though recent, this horror masterpiece is already regarded as a modern classic.

1 'Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror' (1922)

Directed by F.W. Murnau

Finally, at number one, here is a disturbing silent classic that continues to be chilling. Released in 1922, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is an iconic vampire masterpiece directed by talented German Expressionist director F.W. Murnau. Starring the ever-mysterious Max Schreck, it follows his terrifying character, the vampire Count Orlok, as he leaves his Transylvanian home to spread death and disease to a small German harbor town.

An unofficial, unauthorized adaptation of Dracula, Nosferatu was forced to change certain elements and characters to avoid being too closely associated with Stoker's novel. Eventually, Nosferatu survived almost total destruction to become one of the most iconic and revered vampire horror flicks in cinematic history. It's a timeless classic with unsettling imagery and a chilling, eerie tone that is as effective today as it was more than a century ago. It reigns supreme as the ultimate vampire story above all others.