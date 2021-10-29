On this episode of The Witching Hour, Haleigh and Perri also (try to) carve some vampire-themed pumpkins!

Welcome back for a very special Halloween party episode of Collider’s The Witching Hour! This episode of the show is brought to you by FX’s What We Do In The Shadows. Season 3 of the hit comedy just wrapped and is now streaming, along with prior seasons, on FX on Hulu.

For The Witching Hour’s 2021 celebration, Haleigh and Perri are back in the studio embracing spooky season. With the help of guests Coy Jandreau, Dorina Arellano and Matt Donato, they show off some movie and show-inspired Halloween costumes and offer up a list of must-watch vampire movies and shows for the holiday. On top of that, Haleigh and Perri (attempt to) carve some vampire-themed pumpkins and welcome Y: The Last Man star Diana Bang to the show to highlight her favorite things about horror and Halloween, and also discuss her experience working on the FX series.

We hope you enjoy the spooky season shenanigans in the latest episode of The Witching Hour in the video at the top of this article!

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

All episodes of What We Do in the Shadows are NOW STREAMING on FX on Hulu.

