The 25 Best Vampire Movies, Ranked

Eternal life has been mortals quest since, well, for eternity really. The concept of living to see every advancement of human society has splintered into literature and folklore in many different ways. Perhaps the most beloved lore that’s been spun out of eternal life has been the vampire. The vampire is probably most appealing because the vampire isn’t hugely enviable, so it’s not a whish fulfillment fantasy. To maintain eternal life they must pierce the neck and suck the blood of a living human. They can’t go out during the daytime. They can’t even go into someone’s home without being invited. It’s a lonely existence that also keeps the thrill of the hunt and the thrill of keeping a secret.

Because vampires exist in the folklore of almost every society on Earth, it’s only natural that it’d be a story expressed in nearly every language and thus, films around the world. There have been some absolutely great vampire movies. There have also been a lot of duds. Each century of filmmaking has experienced more than one peak vampire moment, where the lore needed to be recycled into something fresh and new, before totally sucking. It’s appropriate. Just like many of the vampires on this list have to adapt to the times, so do the films themselves.

We could list more than 25 films here, but we narrowed it down to a number low enough that you can tell us how much we suck for leaving off your favorite. It’s fun that way, no? As always, let us know if your favorite made the cut, if we hipped you to something new you wanna see, or if you’ll never read us again because we’re not fans of vampires who sparkle or run in packs of Coreys.