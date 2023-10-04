Vampires, werewolves, and witches have been a part of the fantasy world for several years, and these supernatural beings will continue to be a part of the film industry. Supernatural beings are mysterious, eerie, and horrifying, but they are magical creatures. Supernatural beings like vampires, werewolves, and witches continue to captivate audiences in the film industry, offering an escape from reality.

Shows like The Vampire Diaries and Preacher follow the challenges faced by supernatural characters as they encounter demons and other beings. Each show explores different themes, from romance and friendship to psychological thrillers and comedy, providing a diverse range of experiences within the supernatural genre. These are the highest-rating vampire TV shows on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

The passion between two brothers fighting over a girl. This creates teams for the viewers. The viewer is either Team Damon or Team Stefan. The Salvatore brothers (Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder) create steamy vampire romances which viewers enjoy.Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave The Vampire Diaries an 86%.

The pilot received the best ratings of 4.0, but the ratings gradually decreased as the show progressed throughout the 8 seasons. Other than Twilight, this show was one of the first shows brought to TV following a romance between vampires.

9 'Preacher' (2016-2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

As the show embarks on the journey in which Jesse (Dominic Cooper) must follow in his father’s footsteps of becoming a preacher, he is overcome by the challenges and cryptic forces that are unleashed. This becomes a twisted story of West Texas supernatural beings who follow through the deep overcoming evils of the supernatural world. Preacher is based on the comic book character Jesse has many flaws, but he is a good guy.

There are 6 volumes of the comics, but only 4 seasons of the show aired. The show was violent and filled with challenges as those challenges surfaced it led to Jesse’s demise as he fell to his death. The Preacher first aired in 2016 filled with violence. The critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave this show an 87%.

8 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Angel’s (David Boreanaz) spin-off after leaving his true love, Buffy behind in Sunnydale. He attempts to have a fresh start in Los Angeles but as a vampire, this comes with challenges as he finds a whole other breed waiting on the dark side. He must join the forces of like-minded heroes to protect Los Angeles from the demon threats.

This show was adapted from its original Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show aired in 1999 and ended in 2004. Like most vampire shows, this show is also filled with fantasy, horror, and drama. Critics of Rotten Tomatoes gave this spin-off show an 87% which was higher than Buffy the Vampire Slayer which received an 85%

7 'Penny Dreadful' (2014-2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Penny Dreadful is a psychological thriller filled with dark mystery and suspense, where personal demons from the past can be stronger than vampires, evil spirits, and immortal beasts. Penny Dreadful was created in 2014 and ended in 2016 creating 3 seasons. This is a spin-off of the original series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Penny Dreadful uncovers a different element of the literary work Frankenstein written by Mary Shelley.

The critics gave this show 91% because of the origin of story is a psychological thriller that takes place in the dark corners of Victorian London. This gothic thriller gives a mysterious feeling towards the encounters of the seductive, clairvoyant Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) recruits Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) to locate Sir Malcolm's daughter to slay monsters.

6 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

In Supernatural two brothers, Dean (Jenson Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester team up to defeat several supernatural beings. Both brothers are sarcastic and witty. This haunting series follows the brothers as they become detectives throughout the human world which is overcome by the darkness of supernatural beings. They lost their mother to a supernatural force, and they are determined to conquer the supernatural beings from existence.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave Supernatural a score of 93%, with an average audience score of 72%. This show aired in 2005 and ended in 2019. The lowest rated on Rotten Tomatoes at 67% was season 8. Season 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12 all had the highest score of 100%.

5 'Castlevania' (2017-2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Castlevania was originally a video game turned animated series with vampires in 2017. A dark fantasy that follows the surviving member of the Belmont clan, Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) attempts to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of the dark forces of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). This received a score of 94%, and an average score of 90%.

This show is not for kids and is geared towards teens and young adults, particularly gamers as it was adapted from a video game that was created in 1986. This is solely based on the game which has the general universe encapsulated within the show, but there are several differences to make it stand on its own. Season 1 received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%, but this show gradually progressed into Rotten Tomatoes giving it a score of 100%.

4 'Interview with the Vampire' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). A drama show created in 2022. The gothic, vampire drama creates a loving dynamic between the vampires as they form a family bond and face the horrors of what they encounter.

This series is solely based on "The Vampire Chronicles" written by Anne Rice. A vampire was created in the 18th century as he learned how to live in the 21st century. This show received a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, an overall audience score of 75%. Although Rotten Tomatoes gave a score of 99%, the audience score was low, it was renewed for a 2nd season, but it was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

3 'What We Do In The Shadows' (2019-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

What We Do In The Shadows was created by no other than Taika Waititi. This documentary-style TV show looks into the daily lives of 4 vampires who’ve “lived” together for 100 years on Staten Island. The actors bring the humor and the conspiracy theories to life of different portrayals of vampires.

The documentary addition to the show gives it a different vibe from other vampire shows as it tells a humorous historical story. The critics gave What We Do In The Shadows, a 97% and the overall audience score was 92% due its humor and eerie feel of the vampires and other supernatural beings create a journey in a slightly different way than other TV shows about vampires.

2 'Kolchak: The Night Stalker' (1974)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Kolchak: The Night Stalkeraired in 1974 with only 1 season. Newspaper reporters uncover supernatural causes in recent mysterious investigations. This show is filled with occult detective fiction, which embodies supernatural, fantasy, and horror. Since it was created in the 1970s, suspenseful music is played throughout like in The Twilight Zone. The suspenseful music gives it a cheesy, eerie, humorous feel, although the show is filled with occult detective fiction.

There was only 1 season; therefore, the characters could not be fully developed into strong characters. This followed Dracula which was filmed in 1922, and this show embarked on a different portrayal of Dracula meets detective. This show received a 100% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an overall score from the audience of 90%.

1 'Being Human' (UK) (2008-2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Being Human explores the desire of vampires, werewolves, and ghosts to become human and the struggles they face in achieving that dream. This dream becomes a challenge when they discover the house is haunted by ghosts who have been killed under mysterious circumstances. They decide to work together to achieve their dreams of becoming human and share their struggles with their lives.

This show was originally a BBC show created in 2009, but in 2011 the US created their version of the television series. Being Human (UK) received a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an overall audience score of 85%.

