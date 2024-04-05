The Last of Us and The Witcher are only two examples of video game adaptations that soared among the public. While both series have been renewed, their official release dates remain in the open, giving way for other video game-related projects to entertain audiences in the meantime. The year started off on the right foot with Halo Season 2 premiering on Paramount Plus, but there are still more adaptations to look forward to in 2024. From Fallout to Borderlands, here is a list of TV shows and films originating from popular video game franchises.

'Fallout'

Release Date: April 11, 2024 | Video Game: "Fallout"

Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Moises Arias

Another post-apocalyptic series will hit Prime Video soon, and it will be based on a popular video game franchise. Fallout will offer a unique story to this video game universe 200 years after a nuclear attack. With Jonathan Nolan directing the first three episodes, the series will be centered on Lucy (Ella Purnell), one of the survivors of the nuclear war, as she leaves the fallout shelter and sees that the Los Angeles she once knew is now an irradiated hellscape. Confronted with this new reality, the protagonist must learn to get acquainted with her surroundings and the creatures that inhabit it.

'Knuckles'

Release Date: April 26, 2024 | Video Game: "Sonic the Hedgehog"

Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Jaimi Barbakoff, Toni Coughlan

The Sonic the Hedgehog onscreen presence continues to expand with the upcoming miniseries, Knuckles. As the title hints, the main character here will be Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), and throughout the episodes, he will be coaching Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) on the fighting tactics of the Echidna warrior. The Paramount Plus limited series will be set in between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

'Borderlands'

Release Date: August 9, 2024 | Video Game: "Borderlands"

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis

After much anticipation, the official trailer for Borderlands dropped in early March, and it got fans of the game wondering why it took so long for it to get the cinematic treatment. The upcoming film will revolve around Lilith (Cate Blanchett), a bounty hunter with a mysterious past who returns to her home planet, Pandora, in search of Atlas' (Édgar Ramirez) missing daughter. Atlas is Pandora's most powerful S.O.B. finding his missing child won't be easy. To accomplish her mission, Lilith teams up with a group of misfits with superpowers.

'Arcane' Season 2

Release Date: November 1, 2024 | Video Game: "League of Legends"

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak, Terri Douglas

After Netflix renewed Arcane for Season 2, viewers will finally be able to find out what will happen after Jinx fires a rocket at Piltover's Council in the finale. The series, which follows League of Legends' siblings Jinx (Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) as they stand on opposite sides of the war between Piltover and Zaun, has been praised by critics and the public, reaching an average of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although much hasn't been disclosed about Season 2, it will probably pick up right after the council attack, disclosing which characters have or haven't survived.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Release Date: December 20, 2024 | Video Game: "Sonic the Hedgehog"

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández

As previously mentioned, the Sonic the Hedgehog universe is expanding with not one but two adaptations to the screen in 2024. After Knuckles comes out in the spring, the year will wrap up with the third installment of the franchise. Aside from the fact that Blue Bur will be seen in action, all we know about the film is its release date and stacked cast. Some notable names joining the project are Jim Carrey, Idris Elba (reprising the role of Knuckles the Echidna), Ben Schwartz, and James Marsden.

'Return to Silent Hill'

Release Date: 2024 | Video Game: "Silent Hill 2"

Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Eve Macklin, Robert Strange

Return to Silent Hill is expected to come out later this year, but an official release date hasn't been confirmed yet. The psychological thriller will be a reboot of Silent Hill: Revelation and based on the video game storyline of Silent Hill 2, as confirmed by director Cristophe Gans. The project stars Jeremy Irvine in the role of James, a man who is heartbroken after being separated from his soulmate. After he receives a letter hinting that she might be in Silent Hill, he returns to the town only to see an unknown evil has occupied it. While James looks after his long-lost love, he undergoes darkness and distress, even questioning his own sanity in the process.

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Release Date: 2024 | Video Game: "Tomb Raider"

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

After Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander played live-action versions of Lara Croft, the video game character will be played by Hayley Atwell in the forthcoming Netflix animation Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The series will see the rise of the British archaeologist into the established adventurer that we know from previous adaptations to the screen. Despite there being talks that Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be responsible for writing and executive producing the series, the animation will be penned by The Marvels screenwriter Megan McDonell. It has also been confirmed that Prime Video and MGM are eyeing a cinematic universe for Tomb Raider in addition to the TV show, but not much has been revealed about the future of Croft in the film version.