2020 is almost in the books. When it's all said and done, this year will be remembered for quite a few things, not all of them pleasant to recall. But one silver lining has been the epic year in video game titles. We've put together our list of the best of the best, including current- and next-gen consoles, PC games, and mobile gaming apps.
The following list of 2020 video games represents a rather objective tally, even if the individual score averages are based on subjective reviews. There's always room to argue for why your favorite deserves to be on this list (or why some don't deserve to be here at all), but you can take it up with the Math. Quite a few titles landed in the 80s, which was our cut-off for this list, but only a special handful managed to earn themselves a rating in the 90s. Any guesses as to what they are? You'll have to scroll down to find out!
Honorable Mentions (At least 79% average rating):
- Fuser (79.6)
- Two Point Hospital (79.4)
- The Last Campfire (79.3)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (79)
- Ion Fury (79)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (79)
- Genshin Impact (79)
- We Were Here Together (79)
Mad Rat Dead - Release Date: 10/30/2020
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: Switch (80)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 80
Streets of Rage 4 - Release Date: 4/30/2020
- IMDb: 8.0
- Metacritic: PS4 (82), Xbox One (82), PC (84), Switch (86)
- Gamespot: 8
- IGN: 7
- Game Informer: 7
- Overall: 80.25
WRC 9: World Rally Championship - Release Date: 9/3/2020
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PS4 (81)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 80.5
MotoGP 20 - Release Date: 4/23/2020
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PC (81)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: 8
- Overall: 80.5
Super Mega Baseball 3 - Release Date: 5/13/2020
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PS4 (80), PC (80), Switch (87), Xbox One (83)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: 8
- Overall: 81.7
Just Dance 2021 - Release Date: 11/12/2020
- IMDb: 9.4
- Metacritic: Switch (70)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 82
Astro's Playroom - Release Date: 11/12/2020
- IMDb: 8.7
- Metacritic: PS5 (83)
- Gamespot: 8
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: 8
- Overall: 82
Creaks - Release Date: 7/22/2020
- IMDb: 8.1
- Metacritic: PS4 (83), PC (82)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 82
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Release Date: 1/28/2020
- IMDb: 8.1
- Metacritic: PS4 (77)
- Gamespot: 8
- IGN: 8.5
- Game Informer: 8.75
- Overall: 82.1
Planet Coaster: Console Edition - Release Date: November 2020 (Console Release)
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PS4 (79), PS5 (77), Xbox One (83), Xbox Series X (85)
- Gamespot: 9
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 82.8
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - Release Date: 10/2/2020
- IMDb: 8.6
- Metacritic: PS4 (85), Xbox One (83)
- Gamespot: 8
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: 8.5
- Overall: 83.2
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Release Date: 11/10/2020
- IMDb: 8.7
- Metacritic: PC (84), Xbox One (82), Xbox Series X (85), PS4 (80)
- Gamespot: 8
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: 9.25
- Overall: 83.8
Observer: System Redux - Release Date: 11/10/2020 (Xbox Series S/X), 11/12/2020 (PS5)
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PS5 (85), Xbox Series X (79), PC (88)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 84
Overcooked: All You Can Eat! - Release Date: 11/10/2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 11/12/2020 (PS5)
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PS5 (84)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Overall: 84
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - Release Date: 9/22/2020 (Worldwide)
- IMDb: 8.4
- Metacritic: PS4 (86)
- Gamespot: 9
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: 8
- Overall: 84
Welcome to Elk - Release Date: 7/10/2020
- IMDb: N/A
- Metacritic: PC (82), Xbox One (84)
- Gamespot: N/A
- IGN: N/A
- Game Informer: N/A
- Steam: 9/10
- Eurogamer: 4/5
- Overall: 84
Kentucky Route Zero - Release Date: 1/28/2020
- IMDb: 7.4
- Metacritic: PS4 (88), Switch (87)
- Gamespot: 9
- IGN: 8
- Game Informer: 8.5
- Overall: 84
Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Release Date: 10/30/2020
- IMDb: 7.6
- Metacritic: Switch (85)
- Gamespot: 8
- IGN: 9
- Game Informer: 9
- Overall: 84.2
Spiritfarer - Release Date: 8/18/2020
- IMDb: 8.2
- Metacritic: PS4 (82), PC (84), Switch (82)
- Gamespot: 9
- IGN: 9
- Game Informer: 8
- Overall: 84.3
