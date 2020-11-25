The year 2020 will be remembered for many things, but one silver lining has been the epic year in video games.

2020 is almost in the books. When it's all said and done, this year will be remembered for quite a few things, not all of them pleasant to recall. But one silver lining has been the epic year in video game titles. We've put together our list of the best of the best, including current- and next-gen consoles, PC games, and mobile gaming apps.

The following list of 2020 video games represents a rather objective tally, even if the individual score averages are based on subjective reviews. There's always room to argue for why your favorite deserves to be on this list (or why some don't deserve to be here at all), but you can take it up with the Math. Quite a few titles landed in the 80s, which was our cut-off for this list, but only a special handful managed to earn themselves a rating in the 90s. Any guesses as to what they are? You'll have to scroll down to find out!

Honorable Mentions (At least 79% average rating):

Fuser (79.6)

(79.6) Two Point Hospital (79.4)

(79.4) The Last Campfire (79.3)

(79.3) Paper Mario: The Origami King (79)

(79) Ion Fury (79)

(79) Shantae and the Seven Sirens (79)

(79) Genshin Impact (79)

(79) We Were Here Together (79)

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: Switch (80)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 80

IMDb: 8.0

Metacritic: PS4 (82), Xbox One (82), PC (84), Switch (86)

Gamespot: 8

IGN: 7

Game Informer: 7

Overall: 80.25

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PS4 (81)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: 8

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 80.5

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PC (81)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: 8

Overall: 80.5

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PS4 (80), PC (80), Switch (87), Xbox One (83)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: 8

Game Informer: 8

Overall: 81.7

IMDb: 9.4

Metacritic: Switch (70)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 82

IMDb: 8.7

Metacritic: PS5 (83)

Gamespot: 8

IGN: 8

Game Informer: 8

Overall: 82

IMDb: 8.1

Metacritic: PS4 (83), PC (82)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 82

IMDb: 8.1

Metacritic: PS4 (77)

Gamespot: 8

IGN: 8.5

Game Informer: 8.75

Overall: 82.1

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PS4 (79), PS5 (77), Xbox One (83), Xbox Series X (85)

Gamespot: 9

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 82.8

IMDb: 8.6

Metacritic: PS4 (85), Xbox One (83)

Gamespot: 8

IGN: 8

Game Informer: 8.5

Overall: 83.2

IMDb: 8.7

Metacritic: PC (84), Xbox One (82), Xbox Series X (85), PS4 (80)

Gamespot: 8

IGN: 8

Game Informer: 9.25

Overall: 83.8

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PS5 (85), Xbox Series X (79), PC (88)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 84

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PS5 (84)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Overall: 84

IMDb: 8.4

Metacritic: PS4 (86)

Gamespot: 9

IGN: 8

Game Informer: 8

Overall: 84

IMDb: N/A

Metacritic: PC (82), Xbox One (84)

Gamespot: N/A

IGN: N/A

Game Informer: N/A

Steam: 9/10

Eurogamer: 4/5

Overall: 84

IMDb: 7.4

Metacritic: PS4 (88), Switch (87)

Gamespot: 9

IGN: 8

Game Informer: 8.5

Overall: 84

IMDb: 7.6

Metacritic: Switch (85)

Gamespot: 8

IGN: 9

Game Informer: 9

Overall: 84.2

IMDb: 8.2

Metacritic: PS4 (82), PC (84), Switch (82)

Gamespot: 9

IGN: 9

Game Informer: 8

Overall: 84.3

Share Share Tweet Email

‘SNL’ Sets Lineup for December with Timothee Chalamet, Jason Bateman, and Kristen Wiig Hosting SNL has set its hosts and musical guests for December 2020 with Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, and Kristen Wiig returning to the show.