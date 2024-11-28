The Vietnam War is one of the most consequential events of the 20th century, as it served as a major sign of disunity in the United States. Many Americans did not feel that their nation should engage in a conflict that was not their own, and the aggressive behavior taken overseas led many citizens to question their patriotism. Many of the most important figures within the “New Hollywood” movement were inspired to make anti-establishment films due to their strong feelings about America’s military actions in Vietnam.

Films about the Vietnam War represent a different subgenre of war cinema, as they don’t often feature easily identifiable heroes and villains. Many have achieved significant critical acclaim among awards voters and audiences alike, and are now regarded to be classics. Here are the ten best Vietnam War movies of the 20th century, ranked.

10 ‘Hamburger Hill’ (1987)

Directed by John Irvin

Hamburger Hill recounts one of the most significant battles in the Vietnam War by showing the extent to which the men in service had to sacrifice their individuality for the sake of protecting their brothers-in-arms. While the film does not go out of its way to lionize the American military or justify its presence in Vietnam, it does sympathize with the soldiers who were forced to fight there, as many of them did not have a choice when it came to their participation.

Hamburger Hill featured an incredible cast of actors who felt like a believable team unit, with Dermot Mulroney giving a terrific performance in his big screen debut. The film also did a great job at outlining the struggles faced by black soldiers, who had to fight both the literal war and a battle to be given the respect that they deserve.

9 ‘Casualties of War’ (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Casualties of War is a war film that only Brian De Palma would be capable of, as it presents a ghastly, uncomfortable depiction of an American military operation gone very wrong. Sean Penn gives a terrifying performance as a United States Army Sergeant who abuses members of a Vietnamese village, and Michael J. Fox portrays a young soldier who begins to question whether he should act up.

Casualties of War exposes the loss of humanity that occurs during war, are exemplified why the Vietnam War in particular drew out so much ugliness. De Palma is a filmmaker who is often accused of choosing “style over substance,” but Casualties of War is a film that uses its haunting visuals and visceral violence to make a strong point about the war crimes that were being committed in the name of the American flag.

8 ‘Dogfight’ (1991)

Directed by Nancy Savoca

Dogfight is a very charming romantic comedy that explores the fundamental fear facing many young men that were enlisted to serve in the Vietnam War. The late great River Phoenix stars as a young American recruit who asks a young woman (Lilly Taylor) out on a date before he heads out overseas; although he had initially asked her as a joke to appease his friends, the two characters begin to fall deeply in love.

There is a strange aura of melancholy that surrounds Dogfight, as the shadow of the Vietnam War suggests that the characters will be facing a very difficult journey in the next few years. Nonetheless, it also has a very positive message about the importance of body positivity, and manages to show a more empathetic side of masculinity thanks to the charismatic work by Phoenix in one of his best roles.

7 ‘Salvador’ (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Salvador is another excellent war film from Oliver Stone, a veteran of the conflict who felt that telling stories about the atrocities committed overseas could serve as his form of activism. James Woods received an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as an American journalist that puts his life in danger as he attempts to spread the truth about the war that is occurring.

Salvador is a film that celebrates the craft of journalism, as honest reporting was the only thing providing truth to a captive global audience when the United States government did nothing but send out propaganda. Although Salvador is not as action-packed as some of the other Vietnam War films that have been celebrated, it does go to show that what happens on the battlefield is only one ramification of the larger social, political, and moral changes that occur within an event so significant.

6 ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ (1989)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Born on the Fourth of July is one of the greatest anti-war films ever made, and won Oliver Stone his second Academy Award for Best Director. Tom Cruise received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for playing a real Vietnam veteran who was critically wounded during a key operation, and returned home to the United States to become a strong anti-war protestor.

Born on the Fourth of July explores the more psychological aspects of warfare, and examines how the military does not have the resources to properly treat all those that are suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. Cruise is by far one of the most famous movie stars in the history of Hollywood, but Born on the Fourth of July represents a rare instance in which he was able to completely disappear into a character and become completely unrecognizable.

5 ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ (1987)

Directed by Barry Levinson

Good Morning, Vietnam is a surprisingly lighthearted take on the Vietnam War, as it stars Robin Williams in an Academy Award nominated performance as an announcer that provides some moments of positivity for the soldiers serving at the base. Williams is often cited as being one of the funniest actors of all-time, but he gives a performance in Good Morning, Vietnam that is far more serious than Moscow on the Hudson or Popeye; Williams shows how his character uses his sense of humor to alleviate those that are without hope in a very perilous situation.

Good Morning, Vietnam explores the day-to-day experiences that many soldiers experienced during the extent of the Vietnam conflict, and does a great job at stripping away the “mythology” of the war to show what really happened. It is the rare Vietnam film that can make its audience both laugh and cry.

4 ‘Full Metal Jacket’ (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Full Metal Jacket is just as subversive as one would expect from a Stanley Kubcrick war film, as it uses a bifurcated structure to show the disparity within the American military experience. While one half of the film focuses on a young recruit (Vincent D’Onofrio) as he struggles from the insults by his training sergeant (R. Lee Ermey), the second half follows Private Joker (Matthew Modine) as he leads his men into a conflict deep within the Vietnamese jungle.

Full Metal Jacket shows the intense pain that the Vietnam War caused, as it led to both devastation within the nation itself and a collapse of the American spirit. While it is by no means an easy film to watch, Full Metal Jacket is a visceral, exciting, and moving masterwork of filmmaking that proves once again why Kubrick is the greatest filmmaker of all-time.

3 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now is a momentous achievement on the part of Francis Ford Coppola, who explores the true madness of war in a story inspired by Hearts of Darkness. Martin Sheen stars as an American soldier who is sent deep into the Vietnamese jungle to assassinate the insane Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has splintered from the United States military to form his own militia of men that worship him as a god.

Apocalypse Now is one of the most technically proficient war films ever made, as it features amazing cinematography, sound design, and practical effects that are nearly unparalleled. Although any version of the film is a masterpiece, hardcore cinephiles will want to check out Coppola’s director’s cut to see everything that was removed from the theatrical version, which includes more details about the warped psychology behind Kurtz and his radical group of extremist defectors.

2 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and is certainly one of the bleakest films to have ever taken home the top prize. Michael Cimino crafted a three hour epic about a group of friends from a small town in Pennsylvania that go to fight in the Vietnam War, and return home affected with extreme cases of post traumatic stress disorder.

The Deer Hunter does a great job at showing how a group of friends can drift apart after sharing a dark experience, which is only bolstered by the incredible acting from one of the greatest ensembles ever assembled. While Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep are just as excellent as any cinephile would expect, it was the heartbreaking performance by Christopher Walken as a former soldier dealing with thoughts of suicide that took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

1 ‘Platoon’ (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Platoon is another Best Picture winner that has aged very well, as its honesty about the brutality of what occurred overseas is still shocking today. Although Stone has frequently addressed the Vietnam War within his filmography, Platoon examined the the struggle of a young soldier (Charlie Sheen) in the thick of trench warfare as he is drawn between two sergeants, one who is very thoughtful (Willem Dafoe), and another who is very aggressive (Tom Berenger).

Platoon examines the chaos that occurred as the result of an unorganized regime, which only led to a great loss of life and extent of suffering. While it is by no means an easy film to watch, Platoon is a masterpiece that all Americans should see at least once within their lifetime to explore the full extent of one of the greatest tragedies in national history.

