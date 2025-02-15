The Vietnam War was the first war to be widely televised in America. The footage was shocking to American viewers who had never seen war in any context before, and it served to increase opposition to the country's involvement. In pop culture, it influenced many filmmakers into creating films that sought to capture the futility of war and the overwhelming loss of life.

Some of these films were created by filmmakers who had served during the war, while others were by those who had protested it. The resulting films offered a wide spectrum of opinions and depictions of the war and its aftermath, and were released to varying degrees of success and acclaim. Whether well regarded masterpieces or underappreciated gems, these are the must-watch movies about the Vietnam War.

10 'Tigerland' (2000)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set at a training camp for infantrymen set to deploy to Vietnam, Tigerland was a box office bomb but also garnered some of the best reviews of director Joel Schumacher's career and served as a breakout role for Colin Farrell, who stars as a draftee who opposes the war and has disdain for authority.

The film never actually gets into the war itself, instead focusing entirely on the training of the young men and the conflicts that arise during it. It's a gritty portrait of individuality and conformity among men whose futures are uncertain. An underrated war movie with great acting that deserves far more attention for the work of its cast and Schumacher's direction.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Tigerland 7/10 Release Date October 6, 2000

9 '84 Charlie MoPic' (1989)

Directed by Patrick Sheane Duncan

Image via New Century Vista Film Company

84 Charlie MoPic stands out from many similar war films that focus on singular squads thanks to its presentation. The film is an early example of the found footage style that wouldn't become popular for another decade. The visual aesthetic lends itself to the war genre, and the film often resembles the wartime footage that was being broadcast.

Director Patrick Sheane Duncan (who would later write the underrated Gulf War film Courage Under Fire) pulled from his own experiences during the war to try and capture the reality behind the daily experiences of soldiers on the ground. It truly is unlike any of the films about the Vietnam War that had been released previously and still has few analogs.