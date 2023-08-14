War movies, when done right, can be absolutely riveting cinematic experiences. Whether they go for a devastating action-packed approach or a more understated tone that maybe doesn't focus on combat at all, many are among the most highly-praised films of all time for good reason.

As one of the most interesting periods in modern American history, the Vietnam War has been the setting of many outstanding movies that take a look at this point in time with a critical eye. Whether it's a legendary classic like Apocalypse Now or an underrated gem like Casualties of War, the best Vietnam War films have excellent scores on the review-gathering site Rotten Tomatoes, where ample praise for them can be found.

10 'Casualties of War' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83%

As one of the most interesting and pivotal voices in classic Hollywood, Brian De Palma was no stranger to hopping between different genres with great success. However, he had never tackled the war genre when he made the harrowing Casualties of War in 1989, about a soldier who opposes his squad's kidnapping of a female villager in the jungles of Vietnam.

With a star-studded ensemble full of outstanding performances (among which Michael J. Fox and Sean Penn shine as the protagonist and antagonist, respectively), De Palma told an absolutely brutal self-contained story that critiques war's effect on human conscience and celebrates courage in the face of such madness.

9 'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85%

Filmmaker Oliver Stone has proved to be a master of making compelling dramas based on real life, and Born on the Fourth of July is often celebrated as one of his best. It stars Tom Cruise as Ron Kovic, an idealistic Vietnam War veteran who becomes an anti-war activist after he feels betrayed by his country.

Provocative and haunting, the movie was commended for Tom Cruise's nuanced performance, Stone's powerful directing, and the narrative's high ambitions of depicting the dark side of Vietnam veterans' return home after the war.

8 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86%

Winner of five Oscars including Best Picture, Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter is the deeply moving story of a group of friends from a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania, and how all their lives are disturbed by the Vietnam War.

The movie's long runtime was daunting even for Rotten Tomatoes critics, but its strengths are so much more overpowering that it's still considered one of the greatest war films of all time. With heartbreaking performances and an enthralling story full of gut-wrenching twists, it's an experience that any cinephile must have at least once.

7 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89%

War comedy movies are few and far between, and those that are genuinely great are even rarer. Barry Levinson's Good Morning, Vietnam is one such great war comedy, as it expertly balances humor and pathos to tell the story of a radio DJ assigned to the U.S. Armed Services station in Vietnam.

Although it best works as a display of the late Robin Williams's astonishing range and acting talent, the film is a pretty phenomenal Vietnam War movie in its own right, with an exciting narrative and an instantly endearing sense of humor.

6 'Platoon' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89%

Another one of Oliver Stone's excellent Vietnam War films, this one praised by many as the best work of his entire filmography (though it was a sleeper hit at the time of its release), Platoon is the Best Picture-winning story of a neophyte recruit in Vietnam who finds himself caught in a battle of wills between a good sergeant and a ruthless one.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics commend Stone's masterpiece for the way it avoids condescending messaging for the audience, instead presenting a raw stone-cold narrative and letting them make up their own minds about what they see. The film was heavily influenced by Stone's own experience in Vietnam, and the result is exceptional.

5 'Rescue Dawn' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90%

German filmmaker Werner Herzog is best known for his documentaries, but he's just as accomplished as a narrative director. Rescue Dawn is one of his best outings to date (documentary or not), about a U.S. fighter pilot's struggle for survival after being shot down on a mission over Laos.

With the kind of amazingly raw and gripping approach that you'd expect from any Herzog survival film, Rescue Dawn utilizes the best elements of both the thriller and war genres to tell a story that's as engaging as it is devastating, about the lengths that humans will go to in order to survive.

4 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91%

Often lauded as one of the greatest directors to ever live, Stanley Kubrick was unafraid to dive into complicated subject matter, such as the Vietnam War. That's exactly the topic that he tackled with Full Metal Jacket, where he told the story of a pragmatic Marine Private Joker observing the dehumanizing effects of the conflict.

From the barbaric boot camp that Joker and his fellow recruits had to go through, to the bloody street fights of Hue, Kubrick flawlessly captured the horrible darkness of war and the way it absorbs and destroys everything in its path.

3 'Da 5 Bloods' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92%

Some would call Spike Lee's style an acquired taste, others would call it hit-or-miss, but one thing is certain: If you enjoy his work, you're bound to be amazed by Da 5 Bloods, an epic about four African-American vets who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and the fortune they hid with him.

Energetic and ambitious, the film received applause on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its ensemble of impactful performances, sweeping Asian landscapes, and ambitious narrative full of fascinating themes that only a director like Lee could have made work so well.

2 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98%

Not many directors can say that they have directed not only one but multiple of the best American masterpieces the silver screen has ever been graced with. Francis Ford Coppola is certainly one of those auteurs. He tackled the Vietnam War in Apocalypse Now, a nightmarish journey about an officer tasked with assassinating a renegade Colonel.

The 1970s saw a number of incredible movies, but few have a staying power as potent as that of Coppola's masterwork. Juxtaposing excitement with devastating horror, it's an audacious and haunting epic about madness and the hollowness of American ideals during the Vietnam War.

1 'Hamburger Hill' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100%

Although it isn't typically praised as highly as other war films, Hamburger Hill certainly deserves to be more often recognized among other outstanding Vietnam War dramas. Graphic and realistic, it's an interpretation of one of the bloodiest battles of this horrific conflict.

If what you want is a movie that'll really convey the true dimensions of the war, showing just how atrocious of a meat grinder it was, Hamburger Hill will do that and then some. As one of the lucky few films with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's a Vietnam War movie that deserves more recognition.

