Viggo Mortensen is best known for the role of Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings franchise. Numerous fans are unaware of Mortensen's other projects because of how significant and pivotal the role was. Yet since then, the actor has been in a number of other remarkable movies, adding a number of underappreciated masterpieces to his filmography.

With a career that spans almost 40 years and three Oscar nominations, Mortensen is one of the actors with a role that overshadows him, his talents nonetheless come through. Ranging from his very first feature film role that brought him the spotlight to the most recent one that garnered him an Academy Award nomination, there are several great movies of Mortensen that fans should see.

10 'The Two Faces of January' (2014)

Based on the 1964 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January is a film that revolves around a con man (Mortensen), his wife (Kirsten Dunst), and a stranger (Oscar Isaac) who leave Athens when one of them becomes involved in the murder of a private eye.

The film is a beautiful, mesmerizingly glamorous, Hitchcock-esque old-school thriller of its kind that has become rare and helps to establish Mortensen as one of Hollywood’s leading males who can take on all sorts of genres. Additionally, with stunning location shooting in Greece and Turkey, and a subtly developing psychological drama, the film offers the classic joys of cinema.

9 'Jauja' (2014)

Jauja is an internationally co-produced historical drama that follows a father (Mortensen) and daughter (Viilbjørk Malling Agger) who go off from Denmark towards an uncharted desert that lies outside the boundaries of civilization.

Jauja is a disturbing existential movie that never completely exposes itself, always concealing its meanings and ideas behind long takes and metaphors. The film will throw some viewers off, but for those who are willing to surf the hard wave, it's worth the trip. It is also a frequently baffling but always fascinating movie anchored by a subtle performance from Mortensen.

8 'A Dangerous Method' (2011)

Adapted from Christopher Hampton’s 2002 stage play, The Talking Cure based on John Kerr’s 1993 non-fiction book, A Most Dangerous Method: The Story of Jung, Freud, and Sabina Spielrein, A Dangerous Method is set at the beginning of World War I. The film explains how the turbulent relationship between Sigmund Freud (Mortensen) and Carl Jung (Michael Fassbender) led to the development of psychoanalysis.

Collaborating with David Cronenberg has proven to be very fruitful for Mortensen, since he has done so more than once in his career. The film is a deft and elegant examination of two psychological giants who contributed to the development of contemporary medicine. It also crafted an intriguing and tragic protagonist from an underrepresented woman in history.

7 'Appaloosa' (2008)

Appaloosa follows Everett Hitch (Mortensen) and Virgil Cole (Ed Harris) who are traveling lawmen appointed as Marshal and Deputy by a needy town that is being subjected to a rancher's rule. However, they quickly discover that the presence of a young widow (Renée Zellweger) has complicated their task.

The movie deftly combines brief, intense violence with an unexpectedly conventional visual interpretation of the classic Western. Frequently, a healthy dose of unexpected humor lightens the mood. Moreover, Harris and Mortensen own the screen every time with great chemistry and scene collaboration that constantly keeps viewers on their edges.

6 'The Reflecting Skin' (1990)

The Reflecting Skin follows a young boy (Jeremy Cooper) who uses his dreams as a means of making sense of rural existence in the 1950s. He believes the widow up the road is a vampire after his father tells him vampire tales, and he attempts to devise ways to stop his brother Cameron, played by Mortensen, from going to meet her.

The movie's post-World War II setting in middle America gives director Phillip Ridley plenty of opportunity to juxtapose the nation's post-War boom with the psychological damage experienced by a returning soldier like Cameron. The Reflecting Skin is eerie and fascinating; it penetrates deeply and constantly makes viewers ponder after watching.

5 'Far From Men' (2014)

Far From Men takes place when the Algerian War of Independence breaks out and tells the story of Mohammad (Reda Kateb), a submissive Algerian murder suspect, who must be handed over to French authorities by Daru (Mortensen), a solitary, pacifist French teacher of Spanish origin who was born in Algeria.

Mortensen eventually discovers the ideal medium for expressing his smoldering tough guy intensity in this film. Moreover, he gives a nuanced, subtle performance that is powerful without overtly conveying the film's message to viewers. Far From Men cleverly emphasizes that no matter how hard we try, we cannot escape the difficult decisions that life presents to us.

4 'Witness' (1985)

Witness follows a police investigator (Harrison Ford) who is tasked with defending an Amish woman (Kelly McGillis) and her young boy (Lukas Haas), who becomes a target after witnessing a gruesome murder in a Philadelphia train station. Mortensen played a supporting character named Moses Hochleitner.

Mortensen made his film debut in the role of Hochleitner, introducing himself and his skills to the business. Despite being in a cast with many talented actors, he stands out particularly and naturally. Moreover, the Oscar-winning writing and the stunning photography were both meticulously crafted to tell a gripping and emotional tale.

3 'A History of Violence' (2005)

After stopping a robbery attempt, A History of Violence follows Tom Stall (Mortensen), the proprietor of a restaurant, who becomes a local hero. However, after being allegedly threatened by gangster Carl Fogarty (Ed Harris), Tom is forced to confront his past while simultaneously defending his family.

One of David Cronenberg's best movies, the film challenges the audience to consider why we enjoy blood and gore so much in this dramatic, reflective, and morally complex work. A History of Violence is also a highly fascinating and compelling examination of violence, family, and the repercussions of our pasts, brought to fans by the appealing performances of the cast, led by Mortensen.

2 'Captain Fantastic' (2016)

Captain Fantastic follows a father, played by Mortensen, who has dedicated his life to giving his six children a demanding physical and intellectual education and is forced to leave his paradise forest and enter the real world, which tests his conception of what it is to be a parent after the tragic suicide of his wife. It's a unique film that celebrates family love in its own way.

Captain Fantastic encourages audiences to reflect on how people live their lives in light of uncontrollable and unimaginable forces. Thanks to strong performances, anchored by Mortensen and the young talented cast, as well as a strong screenplay with consistent characters, it becomes a masterpiece. It’s also a distinctive, enjoyable drama with a biting sense of humor that cleverly tests the assumptions and open-mindedness of the viewers.

1 'Green Book' (2018)

Inspired by true events, Green Book follows Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), a Black pianist, and Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga (Mortensen), an Italian-American bouncer and later an actor, who toured the Deep South in 1962. Vallelonga worked as Shirley's chauffeur and bodyguard during the tour.

With its humorous take on a somber period of American history, this true story of an unexpected friendship, supported by two great performances, will uplift even the most jaded of hearts. Green Book is a great pick for idealistic moviegoers since it’s filled with kindness, laughter, and features the good side of people.

NEXT: Essential Performances by Viggo Mortensen