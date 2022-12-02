If there's one thing the Walt Disney Corporation is known for, it's villains. Dating as far back as the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney has been able to delight and terrify audiences with villains who range from sympathetic tragedies to friends who revel in their villainy. They further stood out thanks to fluid animation and perfect voice-acting.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now

When Disney began dipping their toes into television in the late 80s, it created a new platform for them to flex villains on. While not as easily recognizable as the movie villains, Disney's television baddies often manage to stand above their peers on the small screen.

Mirage – 'Aladdin' (1994 - 1995)

Within a sphinx-shaped temple in the dimension of Morbia, the evil elemental, Mirage, makes plans to spread chaos and strife. After one of her plans was thwarted by Aladdin and his friends, she vowed revenge against him. Rather than simply killing him, Mirage makes a game of it and hopes to break Aladdin's spirit.

This playful cruelty is what helps set Mirage apart from other villains in Aladdin. She prefers slow, indirect methods to cause damage and misery, such as inciting famine and starting civil wars, rather than killing someone outright. This ensures that the misery she craves will last for as long as possible and bring her maximum joy.

Fat Cat – 'Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers' (1989 - 1990)

After his crime boss owner was sent to jail, Fat Cat decided to build his own criminal empire in the animal world in Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers. When not playing the part of a house cat for humans, he sends his henchmen to steal precious gemstones or ruin the reputations of dogs. Fortunately, the Rescue Rangers are always there to thwart his schemes.

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Disney Channel Shows

Fat Cat is one of many Disney characters voiced by Jim Cummings.He stands out thanks to his performance, which often sounds like he can't contain his delight. He's a villain who experiences true joy from being evil and spreading misery so long as it benefits himself.

NOS-4-A2 – 'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' (2000 - 2001)

In one of his attempts to defeat Star Command, emperor Zurg created an energy-draining robot to destroy them from the inside. Naming it after the mythical nosferatu, NOS-4-A2 was able to mind-control the robotic member of Team Lightyear, XR, and nearly succeeded in its mission. Though defeated, it escaped custody and would become a recurring thorn in Team Lightyear's side.

NOS-4-A2 offered a fun way for the science-fiction series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command to dip into the realms of gothic horror. It plays on all the classic vampire tropes, including a dashing vocal performance by Craig Ferguson, but with a mechanical twist. The ability to upgrade himself means the same trick doesn't work twice, and his bite on organic matter can result in monstrous cybernetic transformations.

Don Karnage – 'TaleSpin' (1990 - 1991)

As the self-titled prince of pirates, in TaleSpin, Don Karnage has ambition matched only by his inflated ego. From his base on Pirate Island, he and his crew conduct raids on cargo planes in his massive airship, The Iron Vulture. Be it for wealth or personal glory, Karnage won't stop until his infamy is as grand and legendary as he believes it is.

Karnage is easily the best antagonist from Disney television who can balance menace and comedy. While he speaks in an accent that is trying to somehow be every nationality at once, his gentlemanly approach to villainy and powerful resources remind audiences of what he's capable of. He is also one of the best performances by Jim Cummings, whose voice is almost unrecognizable due to the accent.

Negaduck – 'Darkwing Duck' (1991 - 1992)

The city of St. Canard can sleep soundly at night knowing that they are protected by the eponymous protagonist in Darkwing Duck, who is a well-meaning, if at times inept, vigilante. However, within an alternate dimension called the Negaverse, Negaduck rules his version of the city with an iron fist. When he learns that there are other versions of himself who are heroes, Negaduck unlocks dimensional travel to defeat them and claim their dimensions for his own.

RELATED: Loungefly Turns the Channel to Nostalgia with New '90s Cartoon Line

Negaduck serves as a mirror of what Darkwing would become if he gave up his morals and gave in to his ego. His ego is so large that he's completely given up his civilian identity, and can't comprehend why Darkwing would keep his. Jim Cummings voices both characters, and Negaduck gives him a chance to flex his voice work by playing up his wild tendencies.

Toffee – 'Star vs. The Forces of Evil' (2015 - 2019)

In the world of Muni in Star vs. The Forces of Evil, there lives a race called the Septarian, who can regenerate from any injury. Their leader, Toffee, distrusted magic and led the Septarians to fight against the Munians and remove magic. His rebellion was ended by Queen Moon, who used dark magic to sever his finger, forcing Toffee to bide his time.

Despite barely appearing in the show's four seasons, Toffee stands above all of its other antagonists. His intelligence and patience are his greatest weapons, as he can remain two steps ahead of everyone, even if his actions seem counterproductive. Not even death is enough to stop his machinations, which have long-reaching effects on Muni and the multiverse.

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz – 'Phineas and Ferb' (2007 - 2015)

Looming over the tri-state area around Danville is the Doofenshmirtz Evil Inc. building. Within, the evil Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz concocts his newest plan. Ranging from truly diabolic to petty crime, Doofenshmirtz will never give up on his plans, no matter how many times they're thwarted by a fedora-wearing platypus.

Related: ’Phineas and Ferb’s Dr. Doofenshmirtz Is TV’s Most Human Villain

Doofenshmirtz stands out from other evil scientists in Disney shows thanks to his running gags. He's a very comedic take on a mad scientist, and his various evil schemes seem motivated more by petty insecurities than true villainy. His relationship with Perry often feels like a married couple instead of bitter enemies, which helped them become the breakout characters of Phineas and Ferb.

Bill Cipher – 'Gravity Falls' (2012 - 2016)

While studying the strange happenings in Gravity Falls, Stanford Pines came into contact with Bill Cipher. This strange, fast-talking triangle claimed to want to help Stanford and showed him how to build a portal to understand the dimension that leaked into Gravity Falls. However, this was just a trick, as Bill's true goal is to merge their two universes to spread chaos and destruction.

While he only has a few appearances in Gravity Falls, Bill left a strong impact on both the characters and the audience. Everything about him harkens to the classic trickster character, from his simple and unassuming design to his manner of speech. It also helps that he's voiced by series creator Alex Hirsch,so when he talks about things the characters don't know, it sounds all the more credible.

Shego – 'Kim Possible' (2002 - 2007)

When a meteor struck a tree house, it granted five siblings superpowers, so they formed Team Go to use their powers for good in Kim Possible. As they battled against villainy, Shego eventually left the team, both because she enjoyed villainy, and from frustration at her brother's ineptitude. Now she works as a mercenary for hire, though she usually helps out the evil genius, Dr. Drakken.

RELATED: 'Danny Phantom', 'Kim Possible', and 8 Other Nostalgic Cartoons That Deserve a Reboot

Shego uses her power of energy manipulation to great effect, either to enhance her physical strikes or fire short-range projectiles. Personality-wise, she's amazing thanks to her direct way of handling problems and snarky attitude, highlighted perfectly by Nicole Sullivan's voice work. Besides her temper, her greatest flaw is her lack of ambition, which is why she helps out other villains.

Demona – 'Gargoyles' (1994 - 1997)

Once the mate and second in command to Goliath, Demona betrayed the humans of Castle Wyvern to Viking raiders, so her clan could claim the castle. When the Vikings instead slaughtered her clan, Demona was forced to live a hard life and blamed humanity for her misfortunes. Sorcery eventually granted her immortality, and over the next thousand years, her desire for vengeance only grew.

While Gargoyles has had plenty of outstanding villains like Demona, she is the most interesting due to her complexity. More often than not, her plans fail because of self-sabotage brought on by her self-loathing. Yet no matter how many times she fails, she stays the course towards her genocide because to stop is to admit that she is to blame for everything.

NEXT: 10 Best Animated Shows for Parents and Children