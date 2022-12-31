It shouldn't be surprising that villains are loved or even remembered in films, for what is a film without a well-written nefarious villain? The bad guy is the major reason the hero’s story is worth telling, and just like the protagonist, the antagonist plays a vital role in driving the plot of the story. Western movies, in particular, rely on the classic theme of good versus evil, and without a well-crafted villain, these Western films will be lacking an important ingredient. For good to triumph, there must be a formidable evil to vanquish.

The Western genre is home to a wide range of villains and some turn out to be more memorable than the heroes. From the ruthless gunslingers to the devious schemers, these evocative characters have helped shape the genre and captivate the audience with their wicked deeds.

Cicero Grimes Played by Richard Boone - Hombre (1967)

Martin Ritt’s American Revisionist film revolves around John Russell, who must come to the aid of his fellow stagecoach passengers when they are attacked by a gang of outlaws led by Cicero Grimes (Richard Boone). Richard Boone's portrayal of Cicero Grimes perfectly complements Paul Newman's unconventional and tough hero character.

The list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning this scary-faced, amoral villain, Cicero Grimes. Richard Boone is so terrific at being a bad guy that he almost ends up stealing the show. With well-written characters expertly portrayed by the talented cast, Martin Ritt creates the ultimate tough-guy film. The lines are also as unforgettable as these tough characters.

Frank played by Henry Fonda - Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

A young woman leaves her former life behind and travels to the West to begin a new one. Upon arriving, she discovers that her family has been killed and Frank is the prime suspect. Harmonica sets out to track down Frank, and Cheyenne, who also seeks revenge against Frank, joins forces with Harmonica to bring their own form of justice to Frank.

Though Harmonica (Charles Bronson), Cheyenne (Jason Robards) and Jill (Claudia Cardinale) put on a great show in this epic spaghetti Western movie, this isn’t about them. This is about Frank, played by Henry Fonda. Known for usually portraying heroic characters in movies, Henry Fonda surprises audiences with his portrayal of a ruthless outlaw. Sergio Leone certainly defies stereotypes in casting and ends up creating an unforgettable villain of all time.

Elliot Marston played by Alan Rickman - Quigley Down Under (1990)

In this Western film directed by Simon Wincer, Alan Rickman plays the wicked villain, Elliot Marston who hires Matthew Quigley (Tom Selleck) to help him hunt and kill the Aborigines who live on his land. Quigley initially agrees, but after getting to know the people more, he joins them in the fight against Marston and his men.

Alan Rickman as Elliot Marston may not be as popular as his iconic roles as Severus Snape in Harry potter or Hans Gruber in Die Hard but Alan Rickman’s dazzling performance certainly earns him a place as one of the most vicious villains in Westerns. Marston's evil deeds, including using a man as live bait, leaving Quigley and Cora to die in the desert, and orchestrating the genocide of the local Aboriginal people, are unforgettable and contribute to his status as a vicious cattle baron.

Little Bill Daggett played by Gene Hackman - Unforgiven (1992)

After narrowly escaping death, a disgruntled prostitute and her fellow co-workers place a hefty bounty on the perpetrators’ heads. To claim the reward, William Munny, a destitute farmer, his partner in crime, Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), and an inexperienced gunman ride into this dangerous town under Bill Daggett's command for one last kill.

In an attempt to maintain law and order and stop vigilante justice in the wild west, Bill Daggett manages to become one of the most brutal Western villains- an abusive totalitarian who will do anything to hold power. Since Unforgiven is a revisionist Western that deconstructs common Western tropes, it is fitting that despite his viciousness, Bill Daggett is one of the most honest characters in the film. It is also worth mentioning that Gene Hackman received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in this film.

Calvin J. Candie played by Leonardo Di Caprio - Django Unchained (2012)

With the help of a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz), a freed slave Django (Jamie Fox), embarks on a mission to rescue his wife from a vicious plantation owner.

Quentin Tarantino expertly adds another wicked character to his collection of terrifying villains with the creation of this decadent villain. Calvin Candie is so awful that Quentin described him as the only character he created he despises. Leonardo DiCaprio, in his first role as a sadistic villain, is both captivating and despicable.

Angel Eyes played by Lee Van Chief - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

During the American Civil War, two men, Blondie (Clint Eastwood) and Tuco (Eli Wallach), band together out of mutual necessity to find hidden Confederate gold. While on this mission, they must outwit a sadistic criminal, Angel Eyes (Lee Van Chief) who wants the treasure all for himself.

This classic Western film directed by Sergio Leone is remembered for its memorable music, iconic cinematography, highly stylized gunfights and tense action scenes. The combination of the good, Clint Eastwood, the bad, Angel Eyes and the Ugly, Tuco adds to the film’s overall appeal. Angel Eyes makes it clear that he enjoys murdering people in cold blood, including children, cementing his reputation as one of the most heinous villains in Westerns.

Liberty Valance played by Lee Marvin - The man who shot Liberty Valance (1962)

This classic American Western film directed by John Ford revolves around the efforts of a young lawyer and a tough, independent rancher to rid the town of Shinbone of the menace, Liberty Valance.

In this Western tale, there’s hardly any match for the notorious outlaw, Liberty Valance. He was such a menace that the audience craved the moment of his downfall. With impressive performances from James Stewart, JohnWayne and Lee Marvin, John Ford succeeds in creating an amazing Western that ushers in a new America.

Anton Chigurh played by Javier Bardem - No Country for Old Men (2007)

Image via Miramax

While hunting, Llewelyn (Josh Brolin) discovers the remains of drug dealers and a satchel filled with two million dollars. Despite knowing that taking the money puts him in danger, Llewelyn Moss does so and invites a psychotic killer, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) who has been sent to retrieve the money. With bodies dropping wherever Anton goes, it is only a matter of time till he closes in on Llewelyn.

Anton Chigurh’s primary goal is to retrieve the drug money from Llewelyn Joss and with his favorite weapon (a captive bolt pistol), this anti-social and emotionless villain does not hesitate to put holes in the skulls of anyone who gets in his way. With his resourcefulness, endurance, and detached personality, Anton is remembered as one of the most memorable and formidable villains.

Charlie Prince played by Ben Foster - 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A drought-impoverished rancher (Russell Crowe) takes on one last job to escort a dangerous outlaw to justice. Danger lurks around every corner of this perilous journey while this criminal’s men are hot on his trail.

Charlie Prince and the rest of the gang are often compared to the demons of hell due to their disturbing actions, such as attacking a stagecoach and burning the deputy. Charlie's intelligence, cunning, and cruelty make him a formidable enemy, and even though his evil deeds are remembered, his iconic leather jacket and twin revolvers have left a lasting impression on many people.

Michael Gambon played by Denton Baxter - Open Range (2003)

Based on the novel "The Open Range Men" written by Lauran Paine, this Western film follows two cowboys Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall) and Charley (Kevin Costner) who band together to fight an evil landowner. The villain, Michael Gambon, has no regard for the lives of those around him, and bringing him down becomes Charlie Waite and Boss Spearman's sole goal in the story.

The superb cast and touching storyline are some reasons many have fallen in love with Kevin Costner’s beautifully crafted Western. Denton Baxter, dressed in a black hat, portrays a delightfully wicked villain and the film provides the excitement and entertainment that fans of Westerns enjoy over its two-hour runtime.

