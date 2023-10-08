It's a fact of fiction that a good villain is almost always a necessary component of a good story. Naturally, having someone believably despicable for the heroes to take on makes for great conflict, which will inevitably make a narrative easier for a viewer to get sucked into. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for maintaining a singular style across various genres, understands this well, and has plenty of movies that feature excellent villains.

He's a filmmaker who's able to make monsters sympathetic and relatable, while often making human characters feel like metaphorical monsters. The idea of "humans being the real monsters" can often be a cliché, but del Toro makes it work... and, in any event, some of the creative-looking monsters he puts into his films also happen to be villainous. The following characters are among the best antagonists found in his movies, ranked roughly from evil to evilest.

10 Dr. Lilith Ritter - 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

In true neo-noir fashion, most characters in Nightmare Alley could be viewed as somewhat villainous, though some emerge more clearly definable as antagonists than others. It tells a complex story about grifters, psychology, and murder, but it's ultimately Cate Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter who feels like she's the most identifiable as a villain.

RELATED: Before Dumbledore, Michael Gambon Played One of the Greatest Villains in Movie History

She's opposed to the main character, Bradley Cooper's Stanton Carlisle, but given he's not exactly a hero, her opposition to him is mostly mitigated. Still, she proves to be a cunning and particularly perceptive obstacle for the film's very flawed main character, making her something of a threat, but ultimately not too evil, considering the world of Nightmare Alley - and most of its characters - can be described as some shade of evil.

9 Angel de la Guardia - 'Cronos' (1992)

Image via October Films

Like Nightmare Alley, morality is somewhat complex in Guillermo del Toro's debut feature film, Cronos. It's an unsettling and fairly straightforward horror movie with a tragic figure at its center: an elderly man who finds a device that seems to make him younger, though the power he's given ultimately has a cost in more ways than one.

The device creates problems for the man and also drives conflict, with his nephews becoming antagonists of sorts when they find out about these powers and begin desiring the device for themselves. One of these characters, Angel de la Guardia, is played by Ron Perlman, who naturally slips into the villainous role here, given his presence and acting style make him a good fit for intimidating antagonists (as anyone who's seen Sons of Anarchy can attest to).

8 Lady Lucille Sharpe - 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Gothic horror movies might not exactly be in style as of late, but this didn't seem to bother Guillermo del Toro when he made 2015's Crimson Peak. It's an old-fashioned story complemented with efficiently modern filmmaking, centering on three individuals with troubled pasts all living inside a mysterious - and potentially dangerous - mansion.

It arguably eschews black-and-white morality for much of its runtime, though Jessica Chastain's Lady Lucille Sharpe emerges as a villain of sorts, given she's in opposition to the main character, played by Mia Wasikowska. Sharpe's something of a tragic villain, but she does ultimately feel like an antagonist as the film goes on, and one who's capable of genuinely cruel acts.

7 The Kaiju - 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The villains in Pacific Rim are named after a genre of movies popularized by the iconic Godzilla series. Kaiju movies traditionally involve giant monsters wreaking havoc, sometimes fighting other monsters and sometimes being fought by humans. In Pacific Rim, the giant monsters (again, literally called kaiju) are combated by giant mechs, each one piloted by two humans.

RELATED: Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies, Ranked

It might sound silly, but Pacific Rim embraces its inherent silliness in a way that's charming. And sure, the kaiju themselves are mindless beasts that aren't inherently evil or malicious, but they look intimidating, they're depicted as genuine threats, and it's easy to root for them to get killed by giant robots. They are simple yet effective obstacles for the good guys, and as such, serve as good villains/threats.

6 Grigori Rasputin - 'Hellboy' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the key villains in the Hellboy comics is based on the real-life historical figure of Grigori Rasputin, who was a purported mystic and friend of Russia's last emperor, Nicholas II. In contrast, the Grigori Rasputin in Hellboy makes a deal with infamous witch Baba Yaga, and in turn becomes essentially immortal.

The first of del Toro's Hellboy movies featured Rasputin as a villain, and he's adapted well to the big screen. The movie as a whole isn't quite a classic, with del Toro's second Hellboy movie being considerably better, but Grigori Rasputin is a fine and suitably imposing antagonist, serving the overall film well.

5 Count Volpe - 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (2022)

Image via Netflix

The superior wide-release Pinocchio movie of 2022 was certainly Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, called that to distinguish it from the Disney-produced and Robert Zemeckis-directed Pinocchio. Del Toro's take on the tale is presented with stunning stop-motion animation, also going to darker places thematically and narratively than one might expect a Pinocchio film to go.

The titular wooden puppet finds himself in serious danger in this film, clashing with a cartoonish version of infamous Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and the deceptive and malicious Count Volpe. The latter shines even more because he's voiced expertly by Christoph Waltz, whose breakout role was playing an iconic villain in one of the best movies of the 2000s, Inglourious Basterds.

4 Prince Nuada - 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

After the good but not great 2004 Hellboy, Guillermo del Toro returned to the series in 2008 with a much-improved sequel: Hellboy II: The Golden Army. It's a more stylish and confident movie, and it feels as though del Toro embraces his love of dark fantasy much more here, combining that feel with great superhero action to make a genuinely satisfying (and underrated) comic book movie.

RELATED: The Best Martin Scorsese Villains, Ranked

This sequel also comes with a much better villain by the name of Prince Nuada, who plans to take over the entire world with the titular golden army - mechanized warriors. His motives are explored, and he's something of a tragic figure, with his plans for world domination - and the genuine threat he poses - making him a particularly memorable and imposing villain.

3 The Pale Man - 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Pan's Labyrinth combines the fantasy and war genres to staggering and devastating effect. It's a movie about a young girl escaping the horrors of her life by entering a fantasy world that's dark and cruel, but tragically more reasonable and comprehensible than the visceral and unjust horrors of her actual life.

Through belonging to two genres, Guillermo del Toro has the opportunity to give the film two iconic villains. Of them, The Pale Man is horrifically evil and monstrous (and certainly the most terrifying in physical appearance), but arguably not the most evil. The Pale Man's an undisputed monster, but he is also an inhuman creature... Pan's Labyrinth's most sadistic villain is actually a human who chooses to be a monster (more on him in a bit).

2 Colonel Richard Strickland - 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Somehow, Guillermo del Toro makes the unusual premise of The Shape of Water function as an emotional story. It is, essentially, a movie about a lonely woman who falls in love with a strange creature that's a human/fish hybrid. It was a movie that, quite miraculously, won Best Picture at the Oscars. It sounds like it shouldn't hold up as something one can take seriously, but it somehow just works.

It's also a film that contains one of del Toro's most despicable villains, Colonel Richard Strickland, perfectly played here by the great Michael Shannon. He's menacing and volatile without ever being so over-the-top that you stop taking him seriously, being an amazingly hateable central antagonist whose eventual comeuppance is immensely - and understandably - cathartic.

1 Captain Vidal - 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The most effective antagonist in any Guillermo del Toro movie would have to be Captain Vidal, who'd also qualify as one of cinema's most memorable villains full-stop. He's the stepfather of Ofelia, Pan's Labyrinth's protagonist, and creates such an intensely difficult life for her and her mother that Ofelia feels compelled to escape into a fantasy world, even if it involves facing (somehow) comparably less evil monsters, like the otherwise unbelievably horrific Pale Man.

Vidal, rather than being an unstoppable monster acting on instinct, is instead just purely malicious evil, with only his self-interests in mind. He's unfazed by committing horrible acts of violence and psychological torture, being a terrifying and imposing villain who's a key reason why Pan's Labyrinth's story is so engrossing and ultimately emotional.

NEXT: Every Guillermo del Toro Movie, Ranked Least to Most Disturbing