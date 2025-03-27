A great villain has the ability to elevate and further compound the inherent elements of a film and transform it from a good into a truly great work of art. A movie doesn't necessarily need a great villain to be considered great, but it helps add a special type of flair and excitement that can make a film wildly exciting with high stakes and a compelling conflict. Sometimes, however, a good villain is enough to elevate the narrative they are a part of, being the only good part of an otherwise terrible film.

Whether it be due to their conflict being against a largely unlikable protagonist, being played by a compelling actor, or various other facets, villains can find a way to stay compelling even if the film itself is massively subpar. These villains' inherently effective traits don't go far enough towards making the film compelling or worth watching, but they show that even some of the biggest disappointments in film history can manage to have some unexpected positives.

10 Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal)

'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros

While the original Wonder Woman was one of the highest critical peaks of the DC Extended Universe, Wonder Woman 1984 largely diminished the strengths of the original and floundered as a result. Its mixture of lackluster visual effects, a strangely uncomfortable main premise of Diana reconnecting with a version of Steve inhabiting someone else's body, and a cluttered focus on comedy over actual action made it one of the biggest disappointments of the DCEU.

One of the few inherent positives comes from the committed villain performance of Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, a vicious businessman who begins taking over the world after attaining a wish-granting rock. Compared to the other primary villain in the film, Maxwell Lord's ethics and motivation come from a genuine place of betterment, yet his judgment is clouded by his vision for greatness. It makes for a great message about human nature as a whole, even improving upon the villain of the previous film in what is the only bright point in the sequel.