The best cinematic villains are often intense, terrifying, dangerous, and murderous. Audiences often measure a villain's evilness by how many people they kill or how much destruction they cause. However, not every villain has blood on their hands; some are equally terrifying without ever taking someone else's life.

These villains are among cinema's most memorable and inexcusable figures despite never wielding a knife or firing a gun. Instead, their weapons are crueler and abstract yet not any less sharp, wreaking havoc on the protagonists through psychological terror and emotional torture, thus cementing their place among cinema's most enduring and menacing baddies.

1 Lady Tremaine — 'Cinderella' (1950)

Cinderella's story is timeless and well-known. The poor, abused girl suffers many injustices at the hands of her wicked, envious, and bitter stepmother, Lady Tremaine, who enjoys humiliating and exploiting her. Lady Tremaine is vain, ambitious, and cunning, making her one of the best Disney villains.

The reasons behind Tremaine's hatred for Cinderella vary; different versions give her different motives. However, most of the time, she is simply a cruel woman who enjoys having power over Cinderella. Envy and bitterness also play a part in the woman's disdain for her stepdaughter, proving that people can inflict unmeasurable pain on others without ever raising a hand against them.

2 Dolores Umbridge — 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Speaking of mean teachers, Dolores Umbridge gives new meaning to the word "wicked." Covered in pink and with an overly saccharine attitude faker than Malfoy's qualities as a Seeker, Umbridge is arguably the worst villain in Harry Potter, meaner than Voldemort and more hatable than the Dursleys.

Played by the mighty Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton, Umbridge is nasty and cruel, obsessed with order and discipline as long as she's the one wielding the whip. Umbridge makes Harry's life a nightmare during his fifth year at Hogwarts, to the point where he actively wishes to be fighting Voldemort if it means escaping from Umbridge's claws. The horrible teacher is arguably the most hated character in the franchise, earning fans' contempt without so much as casting the Killing Curse.

3 The Armitage Family — 'Get Out' (2017)

Jordan Peele's 2017 psychological horror Get Out was a game-changer for the genre. The plot centers on a Black man who discovers something sinister while visiting the relatives of his white girlfriend. Topical and clever, Get Out uses science fiction and horror to offer a scathing yet insightful critique of race dynamics in an increasingly divided America.

The Armitage family is among the scariest villains in horror. Deceitful and resourceful, the family takes advantage of their wealth and position to carry on with their dastardly plans. What's so scary about them is how charming they seem and how easily they fool a system built to work for them at the expense of other minorities. The Armitage family doesn't kill anyone, instead leaving their victims forever lost in the vastness of their own minds.

4 Mrs. Danvers — 'Rebecca' (1940)

Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 masterpiece Rebecca stars Joan Fontaine as the young bride of Maxim de Winter, a mysterious and wealthy man played by Sir Laurence Olivier. When the new Mrs. de Winter arrives at her new home, she finds herself haunted by the memory of her husband's former wife, the seemingly perfect Rebecca.

Suspenseful and dramatic, Rebecca is among Hitchcock's finest offerings. Academy Award nominee Judith Anderson plays the film's secondary antagonist, the hateful Mrs. Danvers, blindly loyal to Rebecca and determined to drive the new Mrs. de Winter away by any means necessary. Mrs. Danvers is calculating and devious, torturing the new Mrs. de Winter with psychological warfare and even trying to get her to jump out a window.

5 Gordon Gekko — 'Wall Street' (1987)

Greed, for lack of a better word, is good, and Michael Douglas is a brilliant villain in Oliver Stone's 1987 drama Wall Street. A scathing takedown of corporate America and 80s' yuppie culture, Wall Street is also a showcase for Douglas' abilities, with the actor delivering a Machiavellian portrayal that won him the Oscar.mom

Douglas' Gordon Gekko is a titan of his industry, a voracious appetite that tears apart everything in his path without care or concern. If Wall Street is a fable about the dangers of blind and careless capitalism, then Gordon Gekko is the monster in the gingerbread house, waiting for his chance to strike and take everything for himself.

6 Mr. Potter — 'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

A Christmas classic and one of the best films from classic Hollywood, It's a Wonderful Life remains highly regarded today. James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a man contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve, prompting his guardian angel to show him what life would've been like for those he loves had he not existed.

Heartwarming and emotional, It's a Wonderful Life has a spectacular villain in the cruel and avaricious Henry Potter. Played to utter perfection by the great Lionel Barrymore, Mr. Potter is a miserly robber baron who ruthlessly antagonizes the people of the small, fictional town of Bedford Falls. Every Christmas movie needs a bitter villain, and Potter might be the best, representing the worst aspects of humanity combined.

7 Joan Crawford — 'Mommie Dearest' (1981)

Seldom have wire hangers been so terrifying as in Frank Perry's camp classic Mommie Dearest. Academy Award-winning actress Faye Dunaway plays Academy Award-winning actress Joan Crawford in this film advertised under the tagline "The biggest mother of them all."

Overblown and deliciously wicked, Mommie Dearest is a one-sided portrayal of Christina Crawford's alleged abuse under her adoptive mother. Dunaway plays Crawford as a self-centered monster, the ultimate narcissist who devours everyone in her pursuit of timeless fame. Dunaway delivers a tremendous performance as Crawford, redefining camp and becoming the nightmare of multiple audience members for whom the admittedly over-the-top film might hit too close to home.

8 Eve Harrington — 'All About Eve' (1950)

Be careful with the people that claim to be devoted and loyal fans. Joseph L. Mankiewicz's seminal masterpiece All About Eve introduces audiences to the manipulative and scheming Eve Harrington, the original obsessive fan character.

Scheming and egotistical, Eve insinuates herself in revered actress' Margo Channing's life. Eve takes the classic will-do-everything-for-the-role attitude to the next level, backstabbing and using everyone around her on her quest for stardom. Eve is the cruel and superficial embodiment of celebrity culture, shiny and appealing yet rotten and ultimately fake.

9 Maleficent — 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

A villain who curses a child out of spite for not being invited to a party is truly something else. Voiced with wicked precision by the timeless Eleanor Audley and beautifully animated by the talented artists at Disney, Maleficent is arguably the Mouse House's best and most iconic villain.

Maleficent is at a level of petty that most others can only dream of achieving. The Mistress of Evil will do everything to ensure Princess Aurora never wakes from her slumber. Yet, killing is too basic for Maleficent; she wants to make her victims suffer. She curses Aurora so her parents can witness her decay and imprisons Phillip to release him in his old age, knowing he can no longer help Aurora. Maleficent is evil personified, a woman for whom "death" is the easy way out.

10 Nurse Mildred Ratched — 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Psychological warfare is among the worst things a villain can do, employing emotional torture to manipulate and control others. Nowhere is this better proven than in Louise Fletcher's iconic villainous performance as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Miloš Forman's 1975's drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The icy and cunning Nurse Ratched relishes in the control she has over the inmates at a mental institution. Ratched runs the hospital with an iron fist, instigating chaos to keep the inmates terrified of her and aligned with her unforgiving practices. Soft-spoken and hardened, Ratched seemingly lacks any humanity, with Fletcher portraying her like a solid wall: impenetrable, unbreakable, and incapable of doing anything else than stand in direct opposition to whoever she faces.

