"It's a hell of a thing, killing a man. You take away all he's got and all he's ever gonna have." — Clint Eastwood

Westerns often feature heroic good guys and gals taking care of business and eliminating the filth. But who gets in the way of law and order in the Old West? Outlaws have long been the antagonists, taking the credit for wreaking havoc and creating unrest during frontier times.

Most are well known around town, feared for their deadly ways. The outlaws in Westerns don't back down and aren't afraid to prove why they've achieved their infamous "bad guy" status. Whether it's the man Tom Doniphon quietly kills or a teacher getting revenge for her father's death, these outlaws have reputations that precede them.

Ben Wade in '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

A complex and unpredictable outlaw, Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) is no stranger to life on the run. He's been on the train to Yuma a couple of times already, but luckily the notorious bad guy always has an escape plan.

After being chased by Dan Evans (Christian Bale), Wade seems to have empathy for the poor farmer. As the veteran is dying, the dangerous outlaw reassures him that his family and farm will be okay. The crew finally gets him on the train thinking he'll be sitting in a cell by sundown, but naturally Ben already has a plan to get away and continue his deadly schemes.

Billy the Kid in Various Projects

He's played by Paul Newman in 1958's The Left Handed Gun and makes an appearance in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Billy the Kid is also played by Kris Kristofferson and Val Kilmer. There's even a portrayal of the bad bandit joining forces with John Wayne's character in Chisum.

In the Brat Pack's historically accurate version, Emilio Estevez plays the outlaw in 1988's Young Guns. Billy the Kid is one of the most infamous gunslingers in the Wild West. The sharpshooter had double-digit kills by the time he was taken down by Pat Garrett at the young age of 21...after escaping jail and killing two deputies, of course.

John Herod in 'The Quick and the Dead' (1995)

As a young boy, he is forced by his father, a federal judge, to watch hangings. He's also present when his abusive dad shoots himself while playing a game of Russian Roulette. This probably explains why John Herod (Gene Hackman) is so evil once he reaches adulthood.

Herod is responsible for the death of Ellen's (Sharon Stone) father in The Quick and the Dead. The outlaw has deadly accuracy with his weapon and seems to enjoy torturing and humiliating his victims almost as much as he enjoys killing them. In the end, Ellen is finally able to get "redemption."

Jesse James in 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

The 2007 film, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is a well-known project featuring the famed outlaw. It explores the relationship between Jesse James (Brad Pitt) and Robert Ford (Casey Affleck).

First Bob is in awe of Jesse James. Then he resents him. Eventually, he murders him. As James becomes remembered as a legend for his crimes and murders, the Ford brothers are looked at as cowards when they try to profit off the notorious outlaw's death. Charley can't handle that he took the life of a dad and father, no matter how horrible James was. Bob's fate is similar to the criminal he took out years before.

Daisy Domergue in 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

In The Hateful Eight, Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has nothing to lose with a bounty on her head. She's such a badass that instead of taking her out right away, John Ruth (Kurt Russell) wants to be the one to personally deliver the infamous outlaw to her hanging.

Daisy is resilient as they come, even spitting her knocked-out teeth into the face of the enemy while being attacked. Her gang, including her brother, shows as much loyalty to her as she does to them. They look out for each until the end.

Curly Bill Brocius in 'Tombstone' (1993)

In this case, "the Cowboys" are not the good guys trying to save the day. It's the name of a gang, headed by William "Curly Bill" Brocius (Powers Boothe). His enemy in Tombstone, the retired lawman Wyatt Earp, just wants to settle down with his brothers in Arizona.

Curly Bill forces Wyatt back into the game when the outlaw kills a marshal. Add that murder to the prior massacre of multiple policemen at a wedding in Mexico, and it's clear Brocius is not one to be messed with. In the end, Wyatt gets revenge by taking out the famed bad guy.

Cat Ballou in 'Cat Ballou' (1965)

This rebel had plans to become a teacher after completing finishing school. When her father is murdered, she realizes she needs to take action and becomes a feared outlaw instead. Catherine transforms into Cat Ballou (Jane Fonda) and is prepared to get revenge on those connected to her dad's demise.

As the film begins, it is revealed that the young lady is set to be executed. The story of her transition from proper educator to notorious murderer is then told. After taking out the powerful railroad developer responsible for killing her father, the townspeople show no mercy for Cat. Luckily her trusted gang is there to help out just in time.

Tuco in 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

With Clint Eastwood's good looks, it's easy to be referred to as the "ugly" guy. In this case, it's his past that's not so pretty. Wanted in 15 states for pretty much every type of crime, Tuco (Eli Wallach) pairs up with Blondie (Eastwood) to find a substantial amount of gold.

The unlikely team goes from good, to bad, to ugly fairly quickly as the guys take turns trying to sabotage each other. The crimes continue when Tuco impersonates a Confederate officer as he and Blondie make their way to the golden grave. In the end, he survives, even after being outsmarted by his partner.

William Munny in 'Unforgiven' (1992)

In Unforgiven, William Munny has turned the page on his outlaw past. Clint Eastwood's character is now a widowed hog farmer raising two kids. When he has the opportunity to earn money to make up for his failing farm, he decides to go back to his roots.

Munny and his partners get the reward money for killing Quick Mike and Davey, but he needs to get revenge on Little Bill and Skinny. Despite the innocent-sounding names of his victims, Will Munny is a feared gunslinger who has earned his spot on the list.

Liberty Valance in 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is about the relationship between a successful politician and a poor rancher. When the vice presidential candidate, Ranse Stoddard (James Stewart), arrives in a small frontier town to pay his respects to Tom Doniphon (John Wayne), there's a flashback to how it all started.

The notorious outlaw, Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin), roughs up and robs Stoddard when he comes to Shinbone as a young lawyer. Valance doesn't have anyone to stop him from terrorizing the town and its people. The criminal targets the new guy, eventually challenging him to a gunfight. The Duke himself is the man who shoots Liberty Valance. When Stoddard gets the credit, his association with the infamous outlaw is enough to help him climb the political ladder.

