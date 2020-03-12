The Best Vin Diesel Performances (That Don’t Have “Fast” or “Furious” in the Title)

Vin Diesel rules. If you’ve seen any of his Fast and Furious films, you know this. He looks like a standard tough guy, a bruising action hero with an inimitable growl that intimidates his scene partners to huge box office returns. But underneath this exterior — not even that far underneath, frankly — lies a gigantically loving, beating heart. The catchphrase of the Fast and Furious franchise has nothing to do with cars, action setpieces, or even Dwayne Johnson. It’s “family.” And Diesel, as a screen performer, is transparently interested in creating and highlighting families however he can.

In celebration of Diesel’s work — Bloodshot opens in theaters this weekend — and his general wholesomeness, I decided to take a deep dive into some of his performances we may not be as familiar with. These are the best Vin Diesel performances that have nothing to do with the Fast and Furious franchise — and they reveal just how wonderfully human Diesel is as a performer.